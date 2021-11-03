Greenhill Q3 2021 Investor Presentation, November 3, 2021
11/03/2021 | 04:59pm EDT
A global investment bank focused exclusively on advising clients
on M&A, restructuring, financing and capital raising
Q3 2021 Results
November 3, 2021
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this Presentation that are not based on current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature. Such forward- looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations and are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors. For a further discussion of such factors, you should read the Company's
Forms 10-K, Forms 10-Q, subsequent Forms 8-K and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The
Company's actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.
Why Invest in Greenhill?
Well known and respected brand for advice
Strong culture of teamwork and excellence
Increasingly diversified revenue sources
Global capabilities
Loyal and growing client base
Minimal regulatory risks
Minimal capital needs
History of high profit margins and strong cash flow generation
Focused on growth of talent, revenue, profit and cash flow
Employees aligned with shareholders (own ~50% of equity value)*
* As of September 30, 2021. Includes restricted stock ownership.
Scope of the Firm
26 years old (17 as a public company)
Pure financial advisory business, fully aligned with clients
Clients include public and private corporations, financial sponsors, creditors, infrastructure funds, institutional investors and governments
Focused on high value added / high fee services
M&A, restructuring, financing, capital raising
Global business, focused on developed markets
72* Managing Directors, including many 10+ year veterans
* Includes announced recruits who are scheduled to join.
