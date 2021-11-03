Log in
Greenhill Q3 2021 Investor Presentation, November 3, 2021

11/03/2021
Greenhill

A global investment bank focused exclusively on advising clients

on M&A, restructuring, financing and capital raising

Q3 2021 Results

November 3, 2021

Greenhill

Forward-Looking Statements

  • Statements contained in this Presentation that are not based on current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature. Such forward- looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations and are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors. For a further discussion of such factors, you should read the Company's
    Forms 10-K, Forms 10-Q, subsequent Forms 8-K and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The
    Company's actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

1

Greenhill

Why Invest in Greenhill?

  • Well known and respected brand for advice
  • Strong culture of teamwork and excellence
  • Increasingly diversified revenue sources
  • Global capabilities
  • Loyal and growing client base
  • Minimal regulatory risks
  • Minimal capital needs
  • History of high profit margins and strong cash flow generation
  • Focused on growth of talent, revenue, profit and cash flow
  • Employees aligned with shareholders (own ~50% of equity value) *

* As of September 30, 2021. Includes restricted stock ownership.

2

Greenhill

Scope of the Firm

  • 26 years old (17 as a public company)
  • Pure financial advisory business, fully aligned with clients
    • Clients include public and private corporations, financial sponsors, creditors, infrastructure funds, institutional investors and governments
  • Focused on high value added / high fee services
    • M&A, restructuring, financing, capital raising
  • Global business, focused on developed markets
  • 72* Managing Directors, including many 10+ year veterans

* Includes announced recruits who are scheduled to join.

3

Greenhill

Diversified Sources of Revenue

Consumer & Retail

US

UK

Energy & Utilities

EU

Financial Services / RE

Australia

Healthcare

Canada

Industrials

LatAm

Mining

Japan

Tech / Media / Telecom

Southeast Asia

M&A

Restructuring

Financing

Private Capital Advisory

4

Disclaimer

Greenhill & Co. Inc. published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 20:56:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 299 M - -
Net income 2021 19,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,3x
Yield 2021 1,25%
Capitalization 307 M 307 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,03x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 358
Free-Float 27,8%
Chart GREENHILL & CO., INC.
Duration : Period :
Greenhill & Co., Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREENHILL & CO., INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 16,06 $
Average target price 17,25 $
Spread / Average Target 7,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott L. Bok Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin M. Costantino Co-President
David Andrew Wyles Co-President
Harold Joaquin Rodriguez Treasurer, Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Tom Dunn Senior Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREENHILL & CO., INC.32.29%303
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.25.39%24 632
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-3.19%21 674
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-19.71%9 156
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.75.09%7 938
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)52.62%6 457