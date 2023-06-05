Advanced search
    GHL   US3952591044

GREENHILL & CO., INC.

(GHL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:33:17 2023-06-05 pm EDT
14.53 USD    0.00%
02:18pShareholder Investigation : Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates CIR, PDCE, CWBR, GHL
PR
05:00aDaiwa aims to be among top 5 in global mid-cap M&A advisory
RE
05/31Japan's Daiwa targets 50% jump in M&A advisory with US focus
RE
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates CIR, PDCE, CWBR, GHL

06/05/2023 | 02:18pm EDT
NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR)'s sale to investment funds managed by KKR for $49.00 per share in cash. If you are a CIRCOR shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE)'s sale to Chevron Corporation for 0.4638 shares of Chevron for each PDC share. If you are a PDC shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR)'s merger with Morphogenesis, Inc. If you are a CohBar shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL)'s sale to Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. for $15.00 per share. If you are a Greenhill shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-cir-pdce-cwbr-ghl-301842484.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2023
