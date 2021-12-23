Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GREE   US39531G1004

GREENIDGE GENERATION HOLDINGS INC.

(GREE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

GREENIDGE GENERATION COMPLETES PURCHASE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED SOUTH CAROLINA SITE

12/23/2021 | 08:01am EST
SPARTANBURG, S.C., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) ("Greenidge") today announced that it completed the previously announced purchase of a former industrial site in Spartanburg, SC in early December. Consistent with its previously announced expectations, Greenidge commenced small-scale cryptocurrency mining at the site last week, in temporary space within an existing structure on the 175 acre property with over 750,000 square feet of industrial buildings.

About Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company. Greenidge is committed to 100% carbon-neutral bitcoin mining at all of its locations by utilizing low-carbon sources of energy and offsetting its carbon footprint. Greenidge plans to expand operations to multiple locations in North America.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenidge-generation-completes-purchase-of-previously-announced-south-carolina-site-301450374.html

SOURCE Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
