Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. Greenland Holdings Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600606   CNE000000388

GREENLAND HOLDINGS CORPORATION LIMITED

(600606)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Melting of Greenland ice may accelerate as glaciers get shorter - study

05/17/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 17 (Reuters) - A swathe of the Greenland ice sheet may be nearing a "tipping point" into a new unstable state of melting that would be irreversible in the short term, scientists warn.

As the central-western Greenland ice sheet melts, it is also shrinking in height, with its surface exposed to warmer temperatures at lower altitudes that contributes further to melting, according to research published https://www.pnas.org/content/118/21/e2024192118 on Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

In a second study https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2021GL092814 published Monday, a different group of researchers highlights how changing snowfall patterns over the Greenland may also cause the ice sheet to absorb more heat.

The two studies are among many in recent months to warn of the increasing rate of ice melt in the Arctic, where climate change is causing temperatures to rise much faster than in the rest of the world.

Greenland's ice sheet -- the world's second largest after the Antarctic ice sheet -- is estimated to contain enough water to raise the average sea level by more than 7 metres (23 feet). While it would take centuries for all of that to spill into the ocean under the worst-case scenario, scientists say it is crucial to slow that process by curbing greenhouse gas emissions now. (Graphic on Greenland glaciers) https://tmsnrt.rs/2RhZWAB

In examining the relationship between elevation and melt rate, researchers used computer simulations that included factors such as sea-level temperatures, ice melting rates, and ice sheet height. They found that the sheet could be approaching a critical threshold, where the elevation and temperatures at the surface accelerates melting.

"It's a reasonable assessment," said Andrew Shepherd, a polar climate scientist at the University of Leeds who was not involved in the research.

Shepherd noted that the relatively flat surface of Greenland's central western ice sheet likely made it particularly sensitive to this feedback loop.

"If ice melting in Greenland can't be reversed, then it's the latest corner of our planet to be altered for good by global warming,” he said. “Our climate is sick and needs urgent care."

DARKER SURFACE

Meanwhile, a second team examined how a recent high-pressure weather pattern known as "atmospheric blocking" was reducing snowfall for up to weeks at a time, leaving surface snow exposed to solar radiation for longer.

That can change the shape of snowflakes on the ground, making them darker and reducing their reflectivity or "albedo" effect, so they absorb more heat.

"It turns out the shape of the snow grains is really important for determining how reflective the ice sheet is," said co-author Erich Osterberg, a climate scientist at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire.

That paper, published in Geophysical Research Letters, drew on data collected over a 10-week snowmobile trek across 4,300 kilometres (2,700 miles) over two summers.

Osterberg said both studies showed how Greenland's surface ice was sensitive to temperature. By contrast, Antarctica's ice sheet is melting largely due to warming ocean water from below.

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth in Moscow; editing by Katy Daigle and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2021
All news about GREENLAND HOLDINGS CORPORATION LIMITED
05:48pMelting of Greenland ice may accelerate as glaciers get shorter - study
RE
05/13GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES  : Aegis Capital Initiates Greenland Technologies Holding..
MT
04/28As climate changes, study finds world's glaciers melting faster
RE
04/28PRESS RELEASE : Approval given for greenland field season activities and all con..
DJ
04/21GREENLAND MINERALS  : Seeks Legal Advice Regarding Rare Earth Project in Greenla..
MT
04/20GREENLAND MINERALS  : to begin talks with new govt over Kvanefjeld project
RE
04/20North American Nickel Raises About $2 Million Via Oversubscribed Non-brokered..
MT
04/09Australia's Greenland Minerals says it is focused on rare earths not uranium
RE
04/08Banks, miners help Australian shares notch 13-month closing high
RE
04/07GREENLAND MINERALS  : Left-wing party wins Greenland election, opposes big minin..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 544 B 84 426 M 84 426 M
Net income 2021 16 971 M 2 636 M 2 636 M
Net Debt 2021 226 B 35 030 M 35 030 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,23x
Yield 2021 4,50%
Capitalization 71 792 M 11 150 M 11 150 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 86 251
Free-Float 21,7%
Chart GREENLAND HOLDINGS CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Greenland Holdings Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREENLAND HOLDINGS CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 5,91 CNY
Last Close Price 5,90 CNY
Spread / Highest target 32,9%
Spread / Average Target 0,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yu Liang Zhang Chairman & President
Shuo Yu Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xiao Man Chen Independent Director
Min Hua Independent Director
Cheng Liang Zheng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREENLAND HOLDINGS CORPORATION LIMITED2.23%11 266
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-5.51%47 305
VONOVIA SE-14.63%35 043
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-14.36%21 281
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-1.14%18 021
VINGROUP15.80%17 522