Melting of Greenland ice may accelerate as glaciers get shorter - study

May 17 (Reuters) - A swathe of the Greenland ice sheet may
be nearing a "tipping point" into a new unstable state of
melting that would be irreversible in the short term, scientists
warn.
As the central-western Greenland ice sheet melts, it is also
shrinking in height, with its surface exposed to warmer
temperatures at lower altitudes that contributes further to
melting, according to research published https://www.pnas.org/content/118/21/e2024192118
on Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of
Sciences.
In a second study https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2021GL092814
published Monday, a different group of researchers highlights
how changing snowfall patterns over the Greenland may also cause
the ice sheet to absorb more heat.
The two studies are among many in recent months to warn of
the increasing rate of ice melt in the Arctic, where climate
change is causing temperatures to rise much faster than in the
rest of the world.
Greenland's ice sheet -- the world's second largest after
the Antarctic ice sheet -- is estimated to contain enough water
to raise the average sea level by more than 7 metres (23 feet).
While it would take centuries for all of that to spill into the
ocean under the worst-case scenario, scientists say it is
crucial to slow that process by curbing greenhouse gas emissions
now. (Graphic on Greenland glaciers) https://tmsnrt.rs/2RhZWAB
In examining the relationship between elevation and melt
rate, researchers used computer simulations that included
factors such as sea-level temperatures, ice melting rates, and
ice sheet height. They found that the sheet could be approaching
a critical threshold, where the elevation and temperatures at
the surface accelerates melting.
"It's a reasonable assessment," said Andrew Shepherd, a
polar climate scientist at the University of Leeds who was not
involved in the research.
Shepherd noted that the relatively flat surface of
Greenland's central western ice sheet likely made it
particularly sensitive to this feedback loop.
"If ice melting in Greenland can't be reversed, then it's
the latest corner of our planet to be altered for good by global
warming,” he said. “Our climate is sick and needs urgent care."
DARKER SURFACE
Meanwhile, a second team examined how a recent high-pressure
weather pattern known as "atmospheric blocking" was reducing
snowfall for up to weeks at a time, leaving surface snow exposed
to solar radiation for longer.
That can change the shape of snowflakes on the ground,
making them darker and reducing their reflectivity or "albedo"
effect, so they absorb more heat.
"It turns out the shape of the snow grains is really
important for determining how reflective the ice sheet is," said
co-author Erich Osterberg, a climate scientist at Dartmouth
College in Hanover, New Hampshire.
That paper, published in Geophysical Research Letters, drew
on data collected over a 10-week snowmobile trek across 4,300
kilometres (2,700 miles) over two summers.
Osterberg said both studies showed how Greenland's surface
ice was sensitive to temperature. By contrast, Antarctica's ice
sheet is melting largely due to warming ocean water from below.
