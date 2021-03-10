Log in
Greenland Hong Kong : UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR JANUARY TO FEBRUARY 2021

03/10/2021 | 03:49am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GREENLAND HONG KONG HOLDINGS LIMITED ၠή࠰ಥછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 337)

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS

FOR JANUARY TO FEBRUARY 2021

The board of directors (the "Board") of Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that for the first two months of 2021, the contracted sales of the Company, its subsidiaries and its affiliated companies (collectively, the "Group") amounted to approximately RMB3,103 million and the contracted gross floor area sold amounted to approximately 242,175 square meters. The corresponding average selling price amounted to approximately RMB12,813 per square meter.

The above-mentioned sales data is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collating such sales information. Therefore, the above data is provided for investors' reference only. Investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, investors are advised to seek professional advice from professional or financial advisers.

By Order of the Board

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Limited

Chen Jun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 10 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chen Jun, Mr. Wang Weixian, Mr. Hou Guangjun, Mr. Wu Zhengkui and Ms. Wang Xuling; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Fong Wo, Felix, JP, Mr. Kwan Kai Cheong, and Dr. Lam, Lee G..

Disclaimer

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Limited published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 08:48:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
