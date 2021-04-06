Greenland holds election closely watched by global mining industry

* Election watched closely by global mining industry
* Greenland has vast deposits of rare earth metals
* Long-dominant ruling party behind in opinion polls
COPENHAGEN, April 6 (Reuters) - Greenlanders began voting in
a parliamentary election on Tuesday that could unseat the ruling
political party and help decide the fate of vast deposits of
rare earth metals which international companies want to exploit.
The Arctic island of 56,000 people, which former U.S.
President Donald Trump offered to buy in 2019 only to be told it
was not for sale, is part of the Kingdom of Denmark but has
broad autonomy.
International companies are watching the election closely as
they compete for the right to develop Greenland's untapped
deposits of rare earth metals including neodymium, which is used
in wind turbines, electric vehicles and combat aircraft.
Global warming and melting ice have made Greenland more
attractive for investment as access by sea has become easier
--Trump's offer for Greenland was intended to help address
Chinese dominance of rare earth supplies.
But concern in Greenland is mounting about the potential
environmental impact of plans to build a large mining complex at
Kvanefjeld in the south of the island, a site that contains
uranium as well as neodymium.
A junior party withdrew from the coalition government in
February as opposition to the project mounted, prompting the
decision to call Tuesday's snap election to the 31-seat
parliament.
MINING POTENTIAL
Opinion polls before the election showed the social democrat
Siumut Party, which has led all governments since 1979 except
for one period between 2009-2013, trailing the main opposition
party, Inuit Ataqatigiit (IA).
Support from Siumut helped secure preliminary approval for
the Kvanefjeld project, which is licensed to Australian
Greenland Minerals, in which Chinese Shenghe Resources
is the biggest shareholder.
If IA can form a coalition to govern, it could raise
questions about the project. IA has a zero-tolerance policy for
uranium and has criticised the project.
Polling stations close at 8 pm (2200 GMT) and deputies will
be elected for four years. In the last election in 2018, final
results were published about eight hours after polls closed.
Apart from mining, election campaign issues have included
housing, the fishing industry and efforts to gain more autonomy.
Greenland's mining potential is widely seen as vital to its
prospects of achieving more economic independence, as its $3
billion economy and large public sector are heavily reliant on
grants from Denmark.
A majority of Greenlanders view independence from Denmark as
a long-term goal but say economic development is needed first.
(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard, Editing by Timothy Heritage
and Gareth Jones)