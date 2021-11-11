Company Announcement, 12 November 2021

seeks advice on Kvanefjeld strategy following Greenland's new uranium legislation

Greenland's parliament has passed new legislation banning mining of mineral resources with a uranium content of 100 parts per million (ppm) or greater in the total resource

GGG's Kvanefjeld Project is a rare earths project, with an ore reserve estimate of 108 million tonnes at 1.43% rare earth oxide, that also contains 0.26% zinc, and 0.036%U 3 O 8

O GGG is seeking advice on how new legislation may impact Kvanefjeld's proposed development strategy

GGG can modify Kvanefjeld's development strategy including scenarios where uranium is not produced .

Greenland Minerals Ltd ('GGG' or 'the Company') advises Greenland's parliament has passed new legislation concerning uranium mining on 9 November 2021, a development foreshadowed in previous ASX announcements, including the September 2021 Quarterly Report.

The new legislation prohibits preliminary investigation, exploration, and exploitation of uranium, which it defines as uranium content which occurs at 100 parts per million or greater in the total resource. The legislation also permits the Government to extend that prohibition to other unspecified radioactive elements by imposing permitted limit values on those elements. It serves to reverse initiatives, policies and legislation adopted by successive governments over the past decade.

There are no active primary uranium projects in Greenland. Therefore, the legislation is directed at the production of rare earth materials and other critical metals, where it is common for ores to contain radioactive elements including uranium and thorium. The Company is seeking clarity as to how the new legislation will effectively modify existing approvals or authorizations.

GGG's 100%-owned Kvanefjeld rare earth project is underpinned by a JORC code compliant ore reserve estimate that contains 108 million tonnes at 1.43% rare earth oxide, 0.26% zinc, and 0.036% uranium oxide. Under the currently proposed development strategy for Kvanefjeld, uranium oxide, if recovered as a by-product of rare earth production, would contribute approximately 5% of project revenues.

The Company is not aware of any technical, radiological, or health and safety reasons why the Greenland Government has selected a threshold level of 100ppm uranium for the legislation.