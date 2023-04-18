Advanced search
GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS OF GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING CORPORATION (form 10-K)
AQ
Greenland Technologies to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Event on April 20 at 1:00 pm ET

04/18/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
EAST WINDSOR, N.J., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) ("Greenland" or the "Company"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announced that Raymond Wang, President and CEO of Greenland, will participate in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 1:00 pm ET.

The presentation is open to all and the webcast can be viewed live by visiting the Water Tower Research website at www.watertowerresearch.com or at this link.

About Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) is a developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles. Information on the Company's clean industrial heavy equipment division can be found at HEVI Corp



 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenland-technologies-to-participate-in-water-tower-research-fireside-chat-event-on-april-20-at-100-pm-et-301800476.html

SOURCE Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
