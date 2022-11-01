Advanced search
    GTEC   VGG4095T1075

GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING CORPORATION

(GTEC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:19 2022-10-31 pm EDT
2.250 USD   +1.81%
Greenland Technologies to Report Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results on Wednesday, November 9, 2022
PR
10/20Cyngn to Serve as Tracking System Supplier for Greenland Technolgoies' HEVI Electric Industrial Vehicles
MT
10/20Cyngn Signs Commercial Agreement to Supply Infinitracker for Hevi Electric Industrial Vehicles
CI
Greenland Technologies to Report Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results on Wednesday, November 9, 2022

11/01/2022 | 09:16am EDT
EAST WINDSOR, N.J., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) ("Greenland" or the "Company") today announced that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's third quarter 2022 results and business outlook.

Participant Registration:

Investors and analysts interested in participating in Greenland's third quarter 2022 earnings call need to register in advance using the URL provided below. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.

Participant Online Pre-Registration:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIe16b8fc2914c4c76ba13993c76c2a903

A live and archived webcast will also be available on the investor relations section of Greenland's website at https://ir.gtec-tech.com/.

About Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) is a developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles. Information on the Company's clean industrial heavy equipment division can be found at HEVI Equipment.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements." Such statements reflect Greenland's current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Greenland, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Greenland's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Greenland's expectations with respect to future performance. In addition, there is uncertainty about the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Greenland does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenland-technologies-to-report-third-quarter-2022-unaudited-financial-results-on-wednesday-november-9-2022-301664687.html

SOURCE Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation


