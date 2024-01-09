Greenlane Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a global platform for the development and distribution of cannabis accessories, vape devices, and lifestyle products. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The Consumer Goods segment focuses on serving consumers across wholesale, retail and e-commerce operations through both its brands, including Eyce, DaVinci, Marley Natural, Keith Haring, and Higher Standards, as well as lifestyle products and accessories from brands, such as Storz and Bickel, Grenco Science, and more. The Industrial Goods segment focuses on serving the cannabis brands, operators, and retailers through its wholesale operations by providing ancillary products essential to their growth, such as customizable packaging and supply products, which includes its Greenlane Brand Pollen Gear and vaporization solutions offering, which includes CCELL branded products.