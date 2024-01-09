Greenlane Holdings, Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was USD 11.8 million compared to USD 28.68 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 10.12 million compared to USD 130.5 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 1.91 compared to USD 198.51 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 1.91 compared to USD 198.51 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was USD 55.38 million compared to USD 115.13 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 27.84 million compared to USD 157.96 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 9.67 compared to USD 277.41 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 9.67 compared to USD 277.41 a year ago.