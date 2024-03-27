Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.





Appointment of Barbara Sher as Chief Operating Officer





On November 14, 2023, the board of directors (the "Board") of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") appointed Barbara Sher as the Company's Chief Operating Officer, effective November 14, 2023.





Ms. Sher brings over 20 years of experience in senior executive roles at both large and small and public and private companies. Ms. Sher has served as SVP of Customer Experience at the Company since June 2022, and previously served as Senior Vice President of Retail Sales at Newfold Digital, Inc., and previous to that as Vice President of Business Development at Newfold Digital, Inc., and as Vice President of Business Development at Web.com. Ms. Sher received her MBA from Seton Hall University and her B.A. in communications from The College of New Jersey.





Neither Ms. Sher nor any member of her immediate family has or had a direct or indirect interest in any transaction in which the Company or any of its subsidiaries is or was a participant that would be required to be disclosed under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.





Forward Looking Statements





Certain matters within this Current Report on Form 8-K are discussed using forward-looking language as specified in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others: the Company's expectations regarding filing the restated financial statements for the Affected Periods. For a description of factors that may cause the Company's actual results or performance to differ from its forward-looking statements, please review the information under the heading "Risk Factors" included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2023 and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additional information is also set forth in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2023. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this Current Report on Form 8-K, which are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. The Company undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.



