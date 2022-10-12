GreenLight Biosciences : Costs Associated with Exit/Disposal - Form 8-K

8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 11, 2022

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, PBC

(Exact name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

Delaware 001-39894 85-1914700 (State or Other Jurisdiction

of Incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer

Identification No.) 200 Boston Avenue Suite 3100 Medford, Massachusetts 02155 (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code: (617) 616-8188

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:



Title of each class Trading

Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share GRNA The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC Warrants, each exercisable for one share of Common Stock for $11.50 per share GRNAW The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☒

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 2.05 Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities

On October 11, 2022, the management team of Greenlight Biosciences Holdings, PBC (the "Company"), as authorized by the Company's Board of Directors, committed to a restructuring plan (the "Plan") to extend cash runway and realign operating costs to better focus on near-term value drivers, resulting in a reduction of the Company's workforce by approximately 25%. The impacted employees' separation from the business is expected to occur by the end of October 2022. As a result of the Plan, the Company expects to incur a pre-tax restructuring charge in the fourth quarter of 2022 within the range of $1.5 million to $2.0 million, which is expected to consist of employee severance payments and other restructuring related costs and expenses, and approximately $3.5 million to $4.0 million of incremental non-cash charges resulting from consolidation of our lab and office spaces. The reductions in headcount are expected to generate savings of approximately $13.0 million in direct employee costs in 2023 and we expect there will be savings from other direct and indirect cost areas. The costs related to the Plan are subject to a number of assumptions, and actual results may differ materially. As the Plan is implemented, the Company's management will re-evaluate the estimated costs and expenses set forth above and may revise the estimated restructuring charge as appropriate, consistent with generally accepted accounting principles.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

On October 12, 2022, the Company issued a press release entitled "GreenLight Biosciences announces realignment to focus on near-term value drivers."

The information in this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K, shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this Current Report on Form 8-K may constitute "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the federal securities laws. Our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including those relating to the timing of and costs associated with our planned restructuring, and the benefits we expect to receive from the restructuring, the success, cost and timing of our research and development activities in our plant and human health programs, the acceptance of RNA-based technologies by regulators and the public, our ability to raise and productively deploy capital and the rate at which we can successfully bring products to market, our projected cash runway and our ability to obtain funding for our operations when needed. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to our management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors included in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, periodic filings on Form 8-K, and any of our future filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Some of these risks and uncertainties may in the future be amplified by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and there may be additional risks that we consider immaterial, or which are unknown. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. Our forward-looking statements only speak as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.





Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit No. Description

99.1 Press Release issued by Greenlight Biosciences Holdings, PBC on Wednesday, October 12, 2022

104 Cover Page Interactive Date File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document.)

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.