GreenLight Biosciences Holdings(NasdaqGM:GRNA) dropped from S&P TMI Index

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, PBC is a pre-commercial stage biotechnology company. The Company has a cell-free ribonucleic acid (RNA) production platform for the discovery, development, and commercialization of products to promote healthier plants, foods, and people. The Company's cell-free biomanufacturing platform enables the making of complex biological molecules-nucleic acids, peptides, carbohydrates, and many others using fermentation. Its technology platform provides integrated discovery, design, and development of RNA-based products used in advanced pharma discovery to agriculture and human health. It has developed two manufacturing processes, one for plant health (dsRNA) and one for human health (mRNA) that both rely on synthesis of RNA from RNA building blocks, enzymes, and deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) templates. The Company's plant program includes the Colorado Potato Beetle Program-Calantha; Varroa Mite Program, and Powdery Mildew Complex.