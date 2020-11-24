Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd.    GLRE   KYG4095J1094

GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.

(GLRE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Greenlight Capital Re : Announces Creation Of A UK Marketing Company And The Appointment Of Andrew Gladwin

11/24/2020 | 11:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD. ANNOUNCES CREATION OF A UK MARKETING

COMPANY AND THE APPOINTMENT OF ANDREW GLADWIN

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands - November 24, 2020 - Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) ("Greenlight Re" or the "Company"), a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company headquartered in the Cayman Islands, today announced that it has established a UK marketing company, Greenlight Re Marketing (UK) Limited ("Greenlight Re UK"), to increase its presence in the London market. The Company also announced the appointment of Andrew Gladwin as Greenlight Re UK's first employee.

"London market specialty business is now central to Greenlight Re's portfolio. Greenlight Re UK will facilitate further growth in this area," said Simon Burton, Greenlight Re's Chief Executive. "Andy Gladwin is a recognized expert in Marine & Energy reinsurance, with over 30 years of experience in this market. We are delighted to welcome him to our team."

Mr. Gladwin has held roles as Global Head of Marine Treaty at Canopius and London Market Treaty lead at Swiss Re. "This is an exciting time in the market, and I look forward to contributing to the growth of Greenlight Re's book," Mr. Gladwin said.

About Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd.

Established in 2004, Greenlight Re (www.greenlightre.com) is a Nasdaq listed company with specialist property and casualty reinsurance companies based in the Cayman Islands and Ireland. Greenlight Re provides risk management products and services to the insurance, reinsurance and other risk marketplaces. The Company focuses on delivering risk solutions to clients and brokers by whom Greenlight Re's expertise, analytics and customer service offerings are demanded. With an emphasis on deriving superior returns from both sides of the balance sheet, Greenlight Re manages its assets according to a value-orientedequity-focused strategy that supports the goal of long-term growth in book value per share.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. Federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made on behalf of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include the impact of general economic conditions and conditions affecting the insurance and reinsurance industry, the adequacy of our reserves, our ability to assess underwriting risk, trends in rates for property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, competition, investment market fluctuations, trends in insured and paid losses, catastrophes, regulatory and legal uncertainties and other factors described in our Form 10-K and Amendment No. 1 to Form 10-K filed with the Securities Exchange Commission on April 29, 2020. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as provided by law.

For further information contact:

Investor Relations:

Adam Prior

The Equity Group Inc.

  1. 836-9606IR@greenlightre.ky

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. published this content on 24 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2020 16:04:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.
11:10aGREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE : Announces Creation Of A UK Marketing Company And The App..
PU
09:02aGreenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Announces Creation of a UK Marketing Company and ..
GL
11/04GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE : Re Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PU
11/04Greenlight Re Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
10/27Greenlight Capital Re Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conf..
GL
09/10AM BEST : Comments on Credit Ratings of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. and Its Subs..
BU
09/09Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Announces Leadership Changes
GL
08/05Greenlight Re Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
07/23Greenlight Capital Re Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Con..
GL
07/22AM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. and Its Subsidia..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 543 M - -
Net income 2019 -3,99 M - -
Net Debt 2019 68,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -91,5x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 281 M 281 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,93x
EV / Sales 2019 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 40
Free-Float 72,8%
Chart GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Burton Director, Chief Executive & Underwriting Officer
David Michael Einhorn Chairman
Neil W. Greenspan Chief Financial Officer
Leonard R. Goldberg Independent Director
Ian Isaacs Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.-21.07%281
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG-10.57%38 926
SWISS RE LTD-23.00%25 553
HANNOVER RÜCK SE-16.42%20 515
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.-15.57%9 341
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.-11.68%8 788
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ