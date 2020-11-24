Greenlight Capital Re : Announces Creation Of A UK Marketing Company And The Appointment Of Andrew Gladwin

GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD. ANNOUNCES CREATION OF A UK MARKETING

COMPANY AND THE APPOINTMENT OF ANDREW GLADWIN

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands - November 24, 2020 - Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) ("Greenlight Re" or the "Company"), a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company headquartered in the Cayman Islands, today announced that it has established a UK marketing company, Greenlight Re Marketing (UK) Limited ("Greenlight Re UK"), to increase its presence in the London market. The Company also announced the appointment of Andrew Gladwin as Greenlight Re UK's first employee.

"London market specialty business is now central to Greenlight Re's portfolio. Greenlight Re UK will facilitate further growth in this area," said Simon Burton, Greenlight Re's Chief Executive. "Andy Gladwin is a recognized expert in Marine & Energy reinsurance, with over 30 years of experience in this market. We are delighted to welcome him to our team."

Mr. Gladwin has held roles as Global Head of Marine Treaty at Canopius and London Market Treaty lead at Swiss Re. "This is an exciting time in the market, and I look forward to contributing to the growth of Greenlight Re's book," Mr. Gladwin said.

About Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd.

Established in 2004, Greenlight Re (www.greenlightre.com) is a Nasdaq listed company with specialist property and casualty reinsurance companies based in the Cayman Islands and Ireland. Greenlight Re provides risk management products and services to the insurance, reinsurance and other risk marketplaces. The Company focuses on delivering risk solutions to clients and brokers by whom Greenlight Re's expertise, analytics and customer service offerings are demanded. With an emphasis on deriving superior returns from both sides of the balance sheet, Greenlight Re manages its assets according to a value-orientedequity-focused strategy that supports the goal of long-term growth in book value per share.