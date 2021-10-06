Greenlight Capital Re : Letter from BDO USA, LLP (Form 8-K)

October 4, 2021
Securities and Exchange Commission
100 F Street N.E.
Washington, D.C. 20549
We have been furnished with a copy of the response to Item 4.01 of Form 8-K for the event that occurred on September 30, 2021, to be filed by Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. We agree with the statements made in response to that Item insofar as they relate to our Firm.
Very truly yours,
/s/ BDO USA, LLP
