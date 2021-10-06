Log in
    GLRE   KYG4095J1094

GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.

(GLRE)
  Report
Greenlight Capital Re : Letter from BDO USA, LLP (Form 8-K)

10/06/2021 | 06:06am EDT
October 4, 2021

Securities and Exchange Commission
100 F Street N.E.
Washington, D.C. 20549

We have been furnished with a copy of the response to Item 4.01 of Form 8-K for the event that occurred on September 30, 2021, to be filed by Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. We agree with the statements made in response to that Item insofar as they relate to our Firm.

Very truly yours,

/s/ BDO USA, LLP

Disclaimer

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. published this content on 06 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2021 10:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 488 M - -
Net income 2020 3,87 M - -
Net Debt 2020 87,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 68,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 248 M 248 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,81x
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 76,5%
Managers and Directors
Simon Burton Director, Chief Executive & Underwriting Officer
Neil W. Greenspan Chief Financial Officer
David Michael Einhorn Chairman
Laura Accurso Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Leonard R. Goldberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.0.27%248
MUNICH RE0.06%39 514
SWISS RE LTD-4.06%24 937
HANNOVER RÜCK SE18.99%21 707
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.6.97%10 150
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED1.46%7 996