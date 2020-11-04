Greenlight Capital Re : Re Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

GREENLIGHT RE ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS Net income of $2.2 million Fully diluted book value per share increased to $12.03 at quarter end GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands - November 4, 2020 - Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) ("Greenlight Re" or the "Company") today reported net income of $2.2 million, or $0.06 per share, in the third quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $5.1 million, or $0.14 per share, in the third quarter of 2019. Fully diluted book value per share increased $0.22, or 1.9%, to $12.03 in the third quarter of 2020. Fully diluted book value per share was $13.67 at the end of the third quarter of 2019. Simon Burton, Chief Executive Officer of Greenlight Re, stated, "This was yet another challenging quarter for the reinsurance industry with elevated levels of natural catastrophes and continued accumulation of pandemic-related exposure. Against this backdrop our overall combined ratio of 100.4% is a result driven by discipline in both risk and expense management. Excluding the 7.0 percentage point impact of catastrophes, the underlying combined ratio reflects an underwriting business that is poised to generate significant value as market conditions improve." David Einhorn, Chairman of the Board of Directors, stated, "We reported a 1.4% investment gain in the Solasglas fund during the third quarter, and believe our investment portfolio is well positioned for the current market uncertainty. We are cognizant that the financial markets remain volatile and as such we continue to be conservatively positioned." Underwriting and investment results Third Quarter 2020 Gross written premiums in the third quarter of 2020 were $135.6 million, compared to $110.6 million in the third quarter of 2019. This increase was due primarily to increases in workers' compensation and specialty business, as well as health premiums associated with the Company's strategic partnerships and innovations initiatives. Net written premiums increased 25.9% to $134.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $106.6 million reported in the third quarter of 2019. The Company recognized ceded premiums of $1.5 million during the third quarter of 2020, compared to $4.0 million in the third quarter of 2019. Net premiums earned were $115.5 million during the third quarter of 2020, a decrease from $129.2 million in the comparable 2019 period. The Company incurred a net underwriting loss of $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to a net underwriting gain of $2.6 million in the third quarter of 2019. Natural catastrophes during the third quarter of 2020 generated $8.1 million of losses, primarily from Hurricane Laura, the Midwest derecho storm and the North American wildfires.

The natural catastrophe losses contributed 7.0 percentage points to the combined ratio resulting in a combined ratio for the third quarter of 2020 of 100.4%. The combined ratio for the third quarter of 2019 was 98.0%. The Company's total investment income during the third quarter of 2020 was $6.9 million. The Company's Investment Portfolio, which is managed by DME Advisors, earned 1.4%, representing $6.4 million of investment income from the Solasglas fund. Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Gross written premiums were $362.1 million for the first nine months of 2020, a decrease of 14.9% from $425.5 million reported in the comparable 2019 period. Net premiums earned were $335.0 million, for the first nine months of 2020, a decrease of 10.7% from $375.0 million reported in the comparable 2019 period. The combined ratio for the first nine months of 2020 was 100.1% compared to 104.7% for the comparable 2019 period. The Company incurred an investment loss of $22.8 million for the first nine months of 2020. The Company's Investment Portfolio incurred a loss of 6.5%, representing a loss of $34.1 million from the Company's investment in the Solasglas fund. Other items The Company repurchased 0.7 million shares during the third quarter of 2020 at an average price of $6.87 per share. As of September 30, 2020, 3.1 million shares remained available for repurchase under the existing plan. Conference Call Greenlight Re will hold a live conference call to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. The conference call title is Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. To participate in the Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call, please dial in to the conference call at: U.S. toll free 1-888-336-7152 International 1-412-902-4178 Telephone participants may avoid any delays by pre-registering for the call using the following link to receive a special dial-in number and PIN. Conference Call registration link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10148005/d92c76b217 The conference call can also be accessed via webcast at: https://services.choruscall.com/links/glre201105.html

A telephone replay of the call will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern time on November 5, 2020 until 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on November 12, 2020. The replay of the call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (U.S. toll free) or 1-412-317-0088 (international), access code 10148005. An audio file of the call will also be available on the Company's website, www.greenlightre.com. ### Non-GAAP Financial Measures In presenting the Company's results, management has included financial measures that are not calculated under standards or rules that comprise accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). Such measures, including fully diluted book value per share and net underwriting income (loss), are referred to as non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures may be defined or calculated differently by other companies. Management believes these measures allow for a more complete understanding of the underlying business. These measures are used to monitor our results and should not be viewed as a substitute for those determined in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of such measures to the most comparable GAAP figures are included in the attached financial information in accordance with Regulation G. Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward- looking statements in the U.S. Federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made on behalf of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include the impact of general economic conditions and conditions affecting the insurance and reinsurance industry, the adequacy of our reserves, our ability to assess underwriting risk, trends in rates for property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, competition, investment market fluctuations, trends in insured and paid losses, catastrophes, regulatory and legal uncertainties and other factors described in our Form 10-K and Amendment No. 1 to Form 10-K filed with the Securities Exchange Commission on April 29, 2020. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as provided by law. About Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Established in 2004, Greenlight Re (www.greenlightre.com) is a NASDAQ listed company with specialist property and casualty reinsurance companies based in the Cayman Islands and Ireland. Greenlight Re provides risk management products and services to the insurance, reinsurance and other risk marketplaces. The Company focuses on delivering risk solutions to clients and brokers by whom Greenlight Re's expertise, analytics and customer service offerings are demanded. With an emphasis on deriving superior returns from both sides of the balance sheet, Greenlight Re manages its assets according to a value-oriented equity- focused strategy that supports the goal of long-term growth in book value per share. Contact: Investor Relations: Adam Prior The Equity Group Inc. 836-9606 IR@greenlightre.ky

GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share and share amounts) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Investments Investment in related party investment fund $ 184,956 $ 240,056 Other investments 22,241 16,384 Total investments 207,197 256,440 Cash and cash equivalents 8,159 25,813 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 723,107 742,093 Reinsurance balances receivable (net of allowance for expected credit losses of $89) 264,227 230,384 Loss and loss adjustment expenses recoverable (net of allowance for expected credit losses of $47) 19,949 27,531 Deferred acquisition costs 51,696 49,665 Unearned premiums ceded - 901 Notes receivable (net of allowance for expected credit losses of $1,000) 18,461 20,202 Other assets 3,264 2,164 Total assets $ 1,296,060 $ 1,355,193 Liabilities and equity Liabilities Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves $ 481,770 $ 470,588 Unearned premium reserves 203,855 179,460 Reinsurance balances payable 80,364 122,665 Funds withheld 5,232 4,958 Other liabilities 3,756 6,825 Convertible senior notes payable 94,216 93,514 Total liabilities 869,193 878,010 Shareholders' equity Preferred share capital (par value $0.10; authorized, 50,000,000; none issued) - - Ordinary share capital (Class A: par value $0.10; authorized, 100,000,000; issued and outstanding, 29,113,702 (2019: 30,739,395): Class B: par value $0.10; authorized, 25,000,000; issued and outstanding, 6,254,715 (2019: 6,254,715)) 3,537 3,699 Additional paid-in capital 492,429 503,547 Retained earnings (deficit) (69,099) (30,063) Total shareholders' equity 426,867 477,183 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,296,060 $ 1,355,193

