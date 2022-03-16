Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLRE   KYG4095J1094

GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.

(GLRE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Greenlight Capital Re : Re Donates US$25,000 to the Financial Assistance Programme

03/16/2022 | 02:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Overcoming the Stigma of Mental Illness

Focusing on the Youth of Cayman

PO Box 326, Grand Cayman, KY1- 1501

Email: info@alexpantonfoundation.ky

Phone: 927-0201 (Sarah Pierson)

PRESS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Greenlight Re Donates US$25,000 to the Financial Assistance Programme

Latest initiative from the Alex Panton Foundation ("APF") receives donation.

14th March 2022, George Town, Grand Cayman: The Alex Panton Foundation ("APF") is pleased to announce that they are the gracious recipient of a generous donation of US$25,000 from Greenlight Reinsurance Ltd ("Greenlight Re") in support of their Financial Assistance Programme.

Through this programme, the APF seeks to bridge the gaps in accessing mental health services due to insufficient health insurance policies by providing aid to young people who lack the means to afford their critically needed treatments and therapies.

Greenlight Re's CEO, Mr Simon Burton, shared the following on their donation: "Greenlight Re is pleased to support the Alex Panton Foundation's mission of ensuring that the Cayman Islands' youth receive the support they need. Greenlight Re's donation to APF's Financial Assistance Programme helps ensure that clinical assessments and treatments are accessible to those that need them."

Launched amongst local private mental health service providers in August 2020, the Financial Assistance Programme supports individuals who meet the following criteria:

  • 30 years old and younger
  • Legally resident in the Cayman Islands (with exceptions for those who are legally resident in the Cayman Islands but are temporarily overseas to further their education)
  • Diagnosed with a mental illness, like anxiety or depression, by a mental health professional certified by CPAM in the Cayman Islands
  • Have limited to no mental health insurance coverage, or who have exhausted their typical mental health benefits and coverage
  • Able to demonstrate that separate and apart from familial and governmental assistance, they have no other financial means to support their required treatment and services on their own

For this programme, the APF has partnered with Achieve Cayman, Aspire Therapeutic Services, Behavioural Health Associates Cayman ("BHAC"), Chatterbox, Hope Academy Clinical Services, Infinite Mindcare, KidsAbility Ltd., Life Options, OnCourse Cayman, and The Wellness Centre. Eligible persons seeking assistance should first meet with a mental health care professional with one of these providers who will guide through completing the application. Other Providers can also contact the APF to join this Programme.

To learn more or register your organization as a Partner Service Provider, contact the APF at assistance@alexpantonfoundation.ky.

Hailee Robinson, Deputy Chairperson, Director, and Legal & Policy Committee Member responded to the donation: "With Greenlight Re's support, the APF will be able to provide greater access to mental health professionals for

Page 1 of 2

Overcoming the Stigma of Mental Illness

Focusing on the Youth of Cayman

PO Box 326, Grand Cayman, KY1- 1501

Email: info@alexpantonfoundation.ky

Phone: 927-0201 (Sarah Pierson)

young people in the community who otherwise lack the means to finance their own treatment. The financial barriers to these services are exacerbated by the restrictions presented by insurance policies available locally, and the APF continues to receive inquiries from concerned parents and community members on the issue of insurance companies denying claims for critical mental health care. We would like to thank Greenlight Re for their support in advancing the APF's mission of providing hope and resources for young people in the Cayman Islands."

About the Alex Panton Foundation

The Alex Panton Foundation ("APF") is a Non-Profit Organization founded by Jane and Wayne Panton in memory of their son Alex, who succumbed to the effects of severe depression at age 16. The APF's mission is to improve the mental health of children and young people in the Cayman Islands through advocacy, awareness, and support. The Foundation aims to provide hope and resources to those suffering from anxiety, depression, and other mental illnesses; to educate and assist the friends, family, teachers, students, and carers of young people with mental illnesses; and to address the continued discrimination and stigma toward mental illness.

If you or a loved are at risk and require immediate care, please call 911.

For more resources, please visit the APF website at https://alexpantonfoundation.ky/resources/.

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 18:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.
02:18pGREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE : Re Donates US$25,000 to the Financial Assistance Programme
PU
03/09GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE : Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call (Audio File)
PU
03/09TRANSCRIPT : Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 09, 2022
CI
03/09Greenlight Capital Re Q4 Net Earnings Fall; Net Premiums Earned Rise
MT
03/08GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/08GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE : RE ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS - ..
PU
03/08Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended Decem..
CI
03/08Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 3..
CI
03/08GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
03/08Greenlight Re Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Financial Results
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 593 M - -
Net income 2021 17,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 24,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 237 M 237 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
EV / Sales 2021 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 44
Free-Float 76,5%
Chart GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Simon Burton Director, Chief Executive & Underwriting Officer
Neil W. Greenspan Chief Financial Officer
David Michael Einhorn Chairman
Laura Accurso Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Leonard R. Goldberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.-10.71%237
MUNICH RE-8.04%36 747
SWISS RE LTD-6.23%25 972
HANNOVER RÜCK SE-9.12%20 058
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.1.77%10 947
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED-7.08%6 836