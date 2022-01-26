Greenlight Capital Re : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K









January 26, 2022

GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD.

Item 7.01





DME Advisors, LP (" DME Advisors ") is the investment advisor to Solasglas Investments, LP (" Solasglas "), in which each of Greenlight Reinsurance, Ltd. and Greenlight Reinsurance Ireland, DAC, subsidiaries of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (" GLRE " or the " Compan y"), is a limited partner and in which DME Advisors II, LLC (" DME II ") is the general partner. Each of DME Advisors and DME II is controlled by David Einhorn, President of Greenlight Capital, Inc. (" Greenlight Capital ") and Chairman of the Company's board of directors. On January 26, 2022, Mr. Einhorn, in his capacity as President of Greenlight Capital, is expected to speak at a private investor conference and to provide certain information relating to the Investment Portfolio (as defined in Note (ii) on the Investment Returns section of GLRE's website www.greenlightre.com) of Solasglas and other accounts managed by Greenlight Capital or its affiliates, including DME Advisors. To comply with regulation FD, the following information is hereby provided:





• As of December 31, 2021, the Investment Portfolio, including DME II's general partnership interests in Solasglas (the " GP Interest "), was $302 million, and comprised 13.9% of the aggregate assets under management of Greenlight Capital and its affiliates. As of December 31, 2021, the Investment Portfolio, excluding the GP Interest and composed solely of the Company's limited partnership interests in Solasglas, was $236 million.





• For the period from January 1, 2022 through January 25, 2022, DME Advisors reports an estimated investment return on the Investment Portfolio of 0.1% net of fees and expenses. For further information on the calculation of the estimated investment return please refer to Note (ii) on the Investment Returns section of GLRE's website www.greenlightre.com.





• As of December 31, 2021, the largest disclosed positions in the Investment Portfolio were Atlas Air Worldwide, Brighthouse Financial Inc., Chemours, Green Brick Partners Inc. and Teck Resources (collectively, the " Largest Disclosed Positions "). DME Advisors reports that, as of January 25, 2022, the Investment Portfolio had long positions in the Largest Disclosed Positions and currently anticipates ownership in the Largest Disclosed Positions for the foreseeable future. Further, DME Advisors reports that, as of January 25, 2022, the Investment Portfolio held long positions in Capri Holdings, Concentrix, CONSOL Energy, Danimer Scientific, Galapagos NV, Global Payments, ODP Corporation, Rheinmetall AG and gold.





In accordance with general instruction B.2 to Form 8-K, the information set forth in this Item 7.01 shall be deemed "furnished" and not "filed" with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, (the " Exchange Act "), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.





























