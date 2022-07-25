GreenLink International : Suncliff(TM) Aims to Shake Up the Sleep Industry With CBD Pillow Partnership

Suncliff(TM) Aims to Shake Up the Sleep Industry With CBD Pillow PartnershipPress Release | 07/25/2022

TACOMA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2022 / Today Greenlink International (OTC PINK:WSHE) announced a strategic partnership with PureCare that is expected to accelerate growth for both companies in the fast-growing, sleep and wellness category. The new, innovative partnership leverages the respective strengths of PureCare and Greenlink's flagship band, Suncliff™ to create compelling value for both companies.

Importantly, the partnership strategically aligns both companies for the long-term by combining the strength of PureCare's global distribution and proven history with Suncliff's dedicated focus and expertise as leaders in the hemp and cannabis industry.

It was announced at this weeks Las Vegas Market that PureCare will be offering their 5 best-selling pillows in a Suncliff CBD version. The premium pillows will feature an innovative slow release CBD using microencapsulation and each pillow comes with a 250mg Suncliff CBD Spritzer. PureCare's Chief Marketing Officer, Sarah Bergman said "PureCare and Suncliff are the perfect duo to deliver a best-in-class CBD experience to the sleep industry. The new pillow collection truly showcases the quality and attention to detail that our fans love about our brands."

"The Greenlink team continues to identify innovative approaches to partnerships that enable us, and our brands to stay at the forefront of consumer trends in the CBD and cannabis industry," said Jake George, Chief Executive Officer of Greenlink International. "This partnership allows us to bolster our participation in the fast-growing sleep and wellness category and aligns us with a leading player in the sleep space. This brings immediate benefit to our Company, and supports broader business strategies to target additional growth opportunities that will benefit our core business model."

George added "We believe this partnership and product line will create compelling and sustainable value for our shareholders and customers alike for many years to come."

PureCare Pillows + Suncliff™ CBD

About Us

GreenLink, a Colorado corporation based in Washington State, is a public quoted OTC Markets issuer under the ticker symbol "WSHE." The company is a diversified holding company with operating segments in investment, equipment, technology, brands, textiles and real estate that are leased or licensed to legally compliant CBD and cannabis entities.

GreenLink's subsidiary and partner companies possess key competitive strengths and/or leading market positions. Greenlink is committed to becoming a global leader in the hemp and legal cannabis markets. GreenLink will continue to leverage decades of experience in the hemp and cannabis industry to expand existing operations and develop partnerships across a wide range of industries.

Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements that we make may constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as believes, expects, anticipates, intends, plans, estimates, projects, forecasts, and future or conditional verbs such as will, may, could, should, and would, as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in our filings with OTC Markets Group and the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our most recent Annual Report and subsequent Flings, which are available on Otcmarkets.com. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement in the event it later turns out to be inaccurate, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greenlink International, Inc.

Tacoma, Washington

Stakeholders@greenlinkholdings.com

SOURCE: Greenlink International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/709615/SuncliffTM-Aims-to-Shake-Up-the-Sleep-Industry-With-CBD-Pillow-Partnership