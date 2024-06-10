Item 4.01 Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountants.

(a) Termination of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

On May 3, 2024, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") entered an order instituting settled administrative and cease-and-desist proceedings against BF Borgers CPA PC ("Borgers") and its sole audit partner, Benjamin F. Borgers CPA, permanently barring Mr. Borgers and Borgers (collectively, "BF Borgers") from appearing or practicing before the Commission as an accountant (the "Order"). As a result of the Order, BF Borgers may no longer serve as Greenlit Ventures Inc.'s (the "Company") independent registered public accounting firm, nor can BF Borgers issue any audit reports included in Commission filings, provide consents with respect to audit reports, or review quarterly financial statements filed with the Commission.

Borgers' report on the financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 did not contain an adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion, nor were they modified or qualified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principles except that Borgers' reports on the financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 contained the following paragraph:

"The accompanying financial statements have been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern. As discussed in Note 2 to the financial statements, the Company's minimal activities raise substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern. The financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty."

There have been no "disagreements" (as that term is defined in Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K) and no "reportable event" occurred (as that term is defined in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and the subsequent interim period up to and including the date of Borgers' termination between the Company and Borgers on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure or auditing scope or procedure, which, if not resolved to the satisfaction of Borgers, would have caused them to make reference to the subject matter of the disagreement in connection with their report on the Company's financial statements for those periods.

Borgers' is not currently permitted to appear or practice before the Commission, as a result, we are not requesting Borgers to furnish our Company with a letter addressed to the Securities and Exchange Commission stating whether or not it agrees with the statements made herein.

(b) Appointment of New Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

In light of such termination, on June 6, 2024, the Company engaged Boladale Lawal & Co. ("BWL") to serve as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 and the upcoming interim periods. The appointment of BWL as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm was approved by the Company's board of directors.

During the two most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 and through June 6, 2024, the date the Company selected BWL as its independent registered public accounting firm, neither the Company nor anyone on behalf of the Company consulted BWL regarding any accounting or auditing issues involving the Company, including (i) the application of accounting principles to a specified transaction, either completed or proposed, or the type of audit opinion that might be rendered on the Company's financial statements, or (ii) any matter that was the subject of a "disagreement" (as defined in Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or any "reportable event" (as defined in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K).