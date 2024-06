Company Announcement no. 153 – 2024

Copenhagen, June 5th, 2024

Capital increase in GreenMobility as a result of exercise of warrants

GreenMobility A/S (the “Company”) has increased its number of shares by 34,958 shares with a nominal value of DKK 0.40 each, corresponding to an increase in share capital of nominally DKK 13,983.20 as a consequence of exercise of 34,958 warrants by one former employee in accordance with article 4.8 and 4.8.1 and Appendix 1 and 2 of the Company’s Articles of Association.

The capital increase is effected without any pre-emptive rights for the existing shareholders of the Company.

The shares have been subscribed for in cash at an exercise price of DKK 1 per share of nominally DKK 0.40 in connection with the exercise of warrants in accordance with the terms set out in the warrant program.

The new shares are ordinary shares and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing GreenMobility shares. The new shares are expected to be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as soon as possible under the Company’s permanent ISIN DK0060817898 and the symbol “GREENM”.

Following the capital increase, which was approved by the Board of Directors of GreenMobility A/S on May 28th, 2024 and registered by the Danish Business Authorities on June 3rd, 2024, and in accordance with the disclosure requirements in section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, the share capital of GreenMobility consists of 5,373,121 shares of each DKK 0.40 corresponding to nominally DKK 2,149,248.40. Each share of DKK 0.40 carries one vote at GreenMobility’s general meetings and accordingly the number of voting rights in GreenMobility are 5,373,121.

The updated Articles of Association have been registered with the Danish Business Authority and will be uploaded at www.greenmobility.com/investors/.

Contact and further information

Mads Korning, Group CFO & Head of ESG, +45 42 55 05 18, e-mail: mak@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility

GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily basis or through a subscription. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 1,400 EVs. More than 250,000 people are registered as customers at GreenMobility.

