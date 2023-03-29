Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. GreenMobility A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GREENM   DK0060817898

GREENMOBILITY A/S

(GREENM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  03:02:42 2023-03-29 am EDT
61.20 DKK   +8.51%
02:46aTransactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
GL
02:45aTransactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
AQ
03/23GreenMobility issues warrants
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

03/29/2023 | 02:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company Announcement no. 122 – 2023
Copenhagen, March 29th, 2023

Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, GreenMobility A/S hereby reports transactions made in GreenMobility A/S shares by persons obliged to report on transactions to the Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market.

  • Tue Østergaard, Chairman of the board, has purchased 57 shares in GreenMobility A/S, resulting in a total holding of 16,050 shares

For further details, please refer to the attached forms for notification and public disclosure of transactions performed by persons with managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Contact and further information

Anders Wall, Group CFO, +45 25 40 30 20, e-mail: aw@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility
GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily basis or through a subscription. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 1,600 EVs in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Antwerp, Gent, Brussels, Helsinki, Amsterdam. More than 200,000 people are registered as customers at GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for carsharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is publicly listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.

Attachment


All news about GREENMOBILITY A/S
02:46aTransactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
GL
02:45aTransactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
AQ
03/23GreenMobility issues warrants
GL
03/23GreenMobility issues warrants
AQ
03/162022 Annual Report : 56% revenue growth in 2022, expect 40-50% growth in 2023
GL
03/162022 Annual Report : 56% revenue growth in 2022, expect 40-50% growth in 2023
AQ
03/16GreenMobility A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/16GreenMobility A/S Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2023
CI
03/02GreenMobility appoints Kasper Gjedsted as new Group CEO
GL
03/02GreenMobility appoints Kasper Gjedsted as new Group CEO
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 97,3 M 14,2 M 14,2 M
Net income 2022 -75,8 M -11,0 M -11,0 M
Net Debt 2022 158 M 23,0 M 23,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,52x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 251 M 36,5 M 36,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,41x
EV / Sales 2022 3,59x
Nbr of Employees 95
Free-Float 72,6%
Chart GREENMOBILITY A/S
Duration : Period :
GreenMobility A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREENMOBILITY A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 56,40
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kasper Gjedsted Chief Executive Officer
Anders Wall Chief Financial Officer
Tue Østergaard Chairman
Kim Hein Chief Operating Officer
Mie Levi Fenger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREENMOBILITY A/S31.16%37
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.-2.50%10 117
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.8.33%7 009
SIXT SE37.99%5 197
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.-1.23%4 901
UNITED INTERNATIONAL TRANSPORTATION COMPANY27.05%1 099
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer