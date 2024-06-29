GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the Years Ended March 31, 2024, 2023 and 2022 (Expressed in US

dollars)

GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC.

Consolidated Financial Statements

(Expressed in US Dollars)

For the Years Ended March 31, 2024, 2023, and 2022

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm BDO Canada LLP; Vancouver, British

Columbia; (PCAOB ID#1227)

3

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm Crowe Mackay LLP; Vancouver, British

Columbia; (PCAOB ID#01462 - Withdrawal Pending)

5

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

7

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss…

8

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity …………………… ..………...................................9

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows…

10

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements…

11

- 41

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

Shareholders and Board of Directors

GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

Vancouver, Canada

Opinion on the Consolidated Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying consolidated statement of financial position of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (the "Company") as of March 31, 2024 and 2023, the related consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss, changes in equity and cash flows for the each of the years then ended, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "consolidated financial statements"). In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company at March 31, 2024 and 2023, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for the years then ended, in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and Interpretations (collectively "IFRS").

Going Concern Uncertainty

The accompanying consolidated financial statements have been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern. As discussed in Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements, the Company has suffered recurring losses from operations and has an accumulated deficit that raise substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern. Management's plans in regard to these matters are described in Note 1. The consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty.

Basis for Opinion

These consolidated financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's consolidated financial statements based on our audit. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ("PCAOB") and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.

We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audit we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion.

BDO Canada LLP, a Canadian limited liability partnership, is a member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms

Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

Chartered Professional Accountants

We have served as the Company's auditor since 2022.

Vancouver, Canada

June 28, 2024

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm (Withdrawal Pending)

To the Shareholders and the Board of Directors of GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

Opinion on the Consolidated Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying consolidated statement of financial position of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") as of March 31, 2022, the related consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss, changes in equity (deficit) and cash flows for the years ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "consolidated financial statements"). In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Company as at March 31, 2022 and 2021, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for the years ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, and in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

Emphasis of Matter Regarding Going Concern Uncertainty

We draw attention to Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements which describes the material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Basis for Opinion

These consolidated financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these consolidated financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ("PCAOB") (Withdrawal Pending) and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.

We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audits, we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion.

Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

/s/ Crowe MacKay LLP

Chartered Professional Accountants

We have served as the Company's auditor since 2011.

Vancouver, Canada

June 30, 2022

GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As of March 31, 2024 and 2023

(Expressed in US Dollars)

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

Assets

Current

Cash (Note 4)

$

1,150,891

$

600,402

Accounts receivable, net of allowances (Note 5)

2,831,942

10,406,906

Current portion of finance lease receivables (Note 6)

111,529

1,051,873

Promissory note receivable (Note 7)

-

159,171

Inventory (Note 8)

32,010,631

41,609,234

Prepaids and deposits

748,362

328,584

Non-current

36,853,355

54,156,170

Finance lease receivables (Note 6)

1,046,855

1,918,483

Right of use assets (Note 9)

4,124,563

4,845,738

Property and equipment (Note 11, Note 22)

2,763,525

2,604,791

Restricted deposit (Note 10)

414,985

-

Other assets

1

1

$

45,203,284

$

63,525,183

Liabilities

Current

Line of credit (Note 12)

$

7,463,206

$

6,612,232

Term loan facility (Note 13)

2,267,897

-

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 19)

2,977,251

7,316,267

Current portion of deferred revenue (Note 16)

7,066,145

8,059,769

Loans payable to related parties (Note 19)

-

3,287,645

Current portion of lease liabilities (Note 9)

630,207

669,040

Current portion of warranty liability (Note 20)

750,806

535,484

Current portion of deferred benefit of government assistance (Note 22)

-

18,374

Current portion of contingent liability (Note 22)

136,078

-

Current portion of term loan (Note 22)

-

1,467

Non-current

21,291,590

26,500,278

Deferred revenue (Note 16)

2,876,240

1,938,840

Lease liabilities (Note 9)

4,006,004

4,570,811

Contingent liability (Note 22)

1,255,668

-

Loans payable to related parties (Note 19)

2,432,180

-

Other liabilities

25,699

34,265

Term loan (Note 22)

-

608,751

Deferred benefit of government assistance (Note 22)

-

667,967

Warranty liability (Note 20)

1,749,084

1,542,265

33,636,465

35,863,177

Equity

Share capital (Note 14)

76,393,993

75,528,238

Reserves

14,305,642

13,066,183

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(111,896)

(141,443)

Accumulated deficit

(79,020,920)

(60,790,972)

11,566,819

27,662,006

$

45,203,284

$

63,525,183

Nature and Continuance of Operations and Going Concern - Note 1

Events After the Reporting Period - Note 26

Approved on behalf of the Board on June 28, 2024

/s/ Fraser Atkinson

/s/ Mark Achtemichuk

Director

Director

(The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements)

GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

For the Years Ended March 31, 2024, 2023, and 2022

(Expressed in US Dollars)

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

2024

2023

2022

Revenue (Note 23)

$

39,271,839

$

39,695,890

$

17,236,773

Cost of Sales (Note 8)

33,914,237

32,445,836

13,360,068

Gross Profit

5,357,602

7,250,054

3,876,705

Sales, general and administrative costs

Salaries and administration (Note 19)

8,814,561

7,394,085

5,807,744

Depreciation (Notes 9 and 11)

1,858,458

1,219,223

661,958

Product development costs

1,811,472

2,090,338

1,381,101

Office expense

1,607,459

920,468

419,398

Insurance

1,716,157

1,801,665

1,244,505

Professional fees

1,925,938

1,477,094

1,207,920

Sales and marketing

661,426

818,289

686,544

Share-based payments (Notes 15 and 19)

1,502,112

3,645,893

5,771,475

Transportation costs

212,263

324,773

231,472

Travel, accomodation, meals and entertainment

599,169

748,299

641,500

Allowance for credit losses (Notes 5, 7, and 17)

1,450,962

95,153

8,940

Total sales, general and administrative costs

22,159,977

20,535,280

18,062,557

Loss from operations before interest, accretion and foreign exchange

(16,802,375)

(13,285,226)

(14,185,852)

Interest and accretion

(1,554,858)

(1,549,769)

(515,668)

Other Income (Note 19, Note 11)

306,288

72,867

364,296

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

131,416

(30,897)

(65,117)

Loss from operations for the year

(17,919,529)

(14,793,025)

(14,402,341)

Other item

Write down of assets (Notes 2.g., 6 and 22)

(423,267)

(250,832)

(607,579)

Loss for the year

(18,342,796)

(15,043,857)

(15,009,920)

Other comprehensive income / (loss)

(39,413)

Cumulative translation reserve

29,547

(13,007)

Total comprehensive loss for the year

$

(18,313,249)

$

(15,056,864)

$

(15,049,333)

Loss per common share, basic and diluted

$

(0.74)

$

(0.64)

$

(0.69)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and

24,950,961

23,522,755

21,877,488

diluted

(The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements)

GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

For the Years ended March 31, 2024, 2023 and 2022

(Expressed in US Dollars)

Share Capital

Accumulated other

Number of

comprehensive

Accumulated

Common shares

Amount

Reserves

income (loss)

Deficit

Total

Balance, March 31, 2021

20,892,560

$

61,189,736

$

6,677,123

$

(89,023)

$

(31,625,388)

$ 36,152,448

Share issuance costs

-

(27,329)

-

-

-

(27,329)

Shares issued for exercise of warrants

1,925,656

7,305,834

(994,161)

-

-

6,311,673

Shares issued for exercise of options

329,822

2,365,880

(1,139,621)

-

-

1,226,259

Fair value of stock options forfeited

-

-

(276,000)

-

276,000

-

Share-based payments

-

-

5,771,475

-

-

5,771,475

Cumulative translation reserve

-

-

-

(39,413)

-

(39,413)

Net loss for the year

-

-

-

-

(15,009,920)

(15,009,920)

Balance, March 31, 2022

23,148,038

$

70,834,121

$

10,038,816

$

(128,436)

$

(46,359,308)

34,385,193

Share issuance costs

-

(216,803)

-

-

-

(216,803)

Shares issued for cash

1,565,268

4,895,826

-

-

-

4,895,826

Shares issued for exercise of options

3,322

15,094

(6,333)

-

-

8,761

Fair value of stock options forfeited

-

-

(612,193)

-

612,193

-

Share-based payments

-

-

3,645,893

-

-

3,645,893

Cumulative translation reserve

-

-

-

(13,007)

-

(13,007)

Net loss for the year

-

-

-

-

(15,043,857)

(15,043,857)

Balance, March 31, 2023

24,716,628

$

75,528,238

$

13,066,183

$

(141,443)

$

(60,790,972)

$ 27,662,006

Share issuance costs

-

(14,904)

-

-

-

(14,904)

Shares issued for cash

188,819

520,892

-

-

-

520,892

Shares issued for exercise of options

85,715

359,767

(149,805)

-

-

209,962

Fair value of stock options forfeited

-

-

(112,848)

-

112,848

-

Share-based payments

-

-

1,502,112

-

-

1,502,112

Cumulative translation reserve

-

-

-

29,547

-

29,547

Net loss for the year

-

-

-

-

(18,342,796)

(18,342,796)

Balance, March 31, 2024

24,991,162

$

76,393,993

$

14,305,642

$

(111,896)

$

(79,020,920)

$ 11,566,819

(The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements)

GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Years Ended March 31, 2024, 2023 and 2022

(Expressed in US Dollars)

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

2024

2023

2022

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities

Loss for the year

$

(18,342,796)

$

(15,043,857)

$

(15,009,920)

Items not affecting cash

Allowance for credit losses

1,450,962

95,153

8,940

Depreciation

1,854,728

1,219,223

661,958

Share-based payments

1,502,112

3,645,893

5,771,475

Accretion and accrued interest

723,199

826,584

(7,034)

Amortization of deferred financing fees

-

-

416,738

Write down of assets

423,267

250,832

607,579

Other income

(306,288)

(72,867)

(365,278)

Write down of inventory

1,078,854

192,000

153,798

Foreign exchange (gain) / loss

(131,416)

30,897

65,117

Changes in non-cash working capital items:

(11,747,378)

(8,856,142)

(7,696,627)

Accounts receivable

6,255,091

(7,377,311)

1,480,669

Inventory

8,752,609

(9,132,692)

(21,018,276)

Prepaids and deposits

(419,778)

172,935

(73,373)

Finance lease receivables

132,138

425,383

287,947

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(4,339,016)

5,816,192

192,973

Deferred revenue

(337,484)

3,158,930

6,389,707

Warranty liability

571,570

1,034,766

93,232

(1,132,248)

(14,757,939)

(20,343,748)

Cash flows from (used in) investing activities

Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment, net of fees

-

874,184

-

Restricted deposits

(400,000)

-

-

Purchase of property and equipment

(361,533)

(355,993)

(536,093)

Lion truck body business combination

-

(215,000)

-

(761,533)

303,191

(536,093)

Cash flows from (used in) financing activities

Repayment of loans payable to related parties

(449,400)

-

-

Loans from related parties

-

3,043,734

-

Proceeds from (repayment of) line of credit

850,974

845,853

5,766,379

Proceeds from term loan facility

2,235,375

-

-

Proceeds from promissory note

30,111

15,055

-

Principal payments on promissory note

-

-

(346,166)

Payments on lease liabilities

(1,050,611)

(394,580)

(266,042)

Proceeds from issuance of common shares

520,892

4,895,826

-

Repayment of other liabilities

(8,566)

(8,566)

-

Equity offering costs

(14,904)

(216,803)

(27,329)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

209,962

8,761

1,226,259

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

-

-

6,311,673

2,323,833

8,189,280

12,664,774

Foreign exchange on cash

120,437

(22,452)

(104,559)

Net increase (decrease) in cash

550,489

(6,287,920)

(8,319,626)

Cash, beginning of year

600,402

6,888,322

15,207,948

Cash, end of year

$

1,150,891

$

600,402

$

6,888,322

Supplemental Cash Flow Disclosure Note 25

(The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements)

GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC.

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements For the Years Ended March 31, 2024, 2023 and 2022 (Expressed in US Dollars)

1. Nature and Continuance of Operations and Going Concern

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. ("GreenPower" or the "Company") was incorporated in the Province of British Columbia on September 18, 2007. The Company is a manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built,all-electric,zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles serving the cargo and delivery market, shuttle and transit space and school bus sector.

The Company's corporate office is located at Suite 240-209 Carrall St., Vancouver, Canada and the Company maintains its primary operational facilities in southern California and a manufacturing facility in West Virginia.

The consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on June 28, 2024.

These consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the basis that the Company is a going concern, meaning that the Company will continue in operation for the foreseeable future and will be able to realize assets and discharge liabilities inthe normal course of operations.

The Company's operations are dependent upon its ability to raise capital and generate cash flows. As at March 31, 2024, the Company had a cash balance of $1,150,891, working capital, defined as current assets less current liabilities, of $15,561,765, accumulated deficit of ($79,020,920), shareholders' equity of $11,566,819, and the Company recorded a loss of ($18,342,796) for the year ended March 31, 2024. These consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments related to the recoverability and classification of recorded asset amounts and classification of liabilities that might be necessary should the Company be unable to continue in existence. The continuation of the Company as a going concern is dependent on future cash flows from operations including the successful sale and manufacture of electric buses to achieve a profitable level of operations and obtaining necessary financing to fund ongoing operations. The Company's ability to achieve its business objectives is subject to material uncertainty which casts substantial doubt upon the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Management plans to address this material uncertainty by selling vehicles in inventory, collecting accounts receivable, accessing funds available from its operating line of credit and term loan facility with Export Development Canada ("EDC") and, from time to time, and by seeking potential new sources of financing.

