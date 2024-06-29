Tel: (604) 688-5421 BDO Canada LLP Fax: (604) 688-5132 1100 Royal Centre www.bdo.ca 1055 West Georgia Street, P.O. Box 11101 Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3P3

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

Shareholders and Board of Directors

GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

Vancouver, Canada

Opinion on the Consolidated Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying consolidated statement of financial position of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (the "Company") as of March 31, 2024 and 2023, the related consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss, changes in equity and cash flows for the each of the years then ended, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "consolidated financial statements"). In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company at March 31, 2024 and 2023, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for the years then ended, in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and Interpretations (collectively "IFRS").

Going Concern Uncertainty

The accompanying consolidated financial statements have been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern. As discussed in Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements, the Company has suffered recurring losses from operations and has an accumulated deficit that raise substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern. Management's plans in regard to these matters are described in Note 1. The consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty.

Basis for Opinion

These consolidated financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's consolidated financial statements based on our audit. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ("PCAOB") and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.

We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audit we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion.