Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. GreenPower Motor Company Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GP   CA39540E3023

GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC.

(GP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GreenPower Motor : Announces Conference Call Covering First Quarter Results and Business Update to Be Held on August 13, 2021

08/06/2021 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of a diverse line of electric powered vehicles serving the cargo and delivery, shuttle, transit, and school sectors plans to host a conference call and webcast for all shareholders and interested parties at 6:30 a.m. PST / 9:30 a.m. ET on Friday, August 13th, 2021 to provide a business update and discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021. A replay of the call will be available on the number below shortly after the call.

Conference Call Information:

Date: Friday, August 13th, 2021
Time: 6:30 a.m. PST / 9:30 a.m. ET

Participant dial-in: (US) 1-844-739-3982 (Canada) 1-866-605-3852; (International) 1-412-317-5718
Please ask to be joined to the GreenPower Motor Company Inc. conference call.

Replay: (US) 1-877-344-7529; (Canada) 1-855-669-9658; (International) 1-412-317-0088

Replay access code: 10159502

Webcast Link 

For further information contact

Fraser Atkinson, CEO and Chairman
(604) 220-8048

Brendan Riley, President
(510) 910-3377

Michael Sieffert, CFO
(604) 563-4144

Mike Cole
Investor Relations
(949) 444-1341

Allie Potter
Media Relations
(218) 766-8856

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van and a cab and chassis.  GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to  www.greenpowermotor.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. All amounts in U.S. dollars. ©2021 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenpower-announces-conference-call-covering-first-quarter-results-and-business-update-to-be-held-on-august-13-2021-301350038.html

SOURCE GreenPower Motor Company


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC.
08:31aGREENPOWER MOTOR : Announces Conference Call Covering First Quarter Results and ..
PR
07/23GREENPOWER MOTOR : Dual-Listed GreenPower Motor Files Preliminary Base Shelf Pro..
MT
07/23GREENPOWER MOTOR : Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus and Registration Stat..
PU
07/22GREENPOWER MOTOR : Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus and Registration Stat..
PU
07/14ANALYSIS : Electric bus maker BYD shows China complications in Biden climate pus..
RE
07/06GREENPOWER MOTOR : Amendment to Annual Report by Foreign Issuer (SEC Filing - 20..
PU
07/06GREENPOWER MOTOR : Dual Listed GreenPower Motor Co Selected By WeDriveU For Flee..
MT
07/06GREENPOWER MOTOR : WeDriveU Selects GreenPower EV Stars for Fleet Electrificatio..
PR
07/06WeDriveU Selects Greenpower EV Stars for Fleet Electrification
CI
06/30GREENPOWER MOTOR : B. Riley Lowers GreenPower Motor's PT to $34 from $38 on Valu..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC.
More recommendations