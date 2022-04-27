GREENPOWER MOTOR : Form 6-K

GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC.

Suite 240 - 209 Carrall Street

Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2J2

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING

OF SHAREHOLDERS

TO BE HELD ON MAY 26, 2022

AND

INFORMATION CIRCULAR

April 20, 2022

This document requires immediate attention. If you are in doubt as to how to deal with the documents or matters referred to in this notice and information circular, you should immediately contact your advisor.

GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC.

Suite 240 - 209 Carrall Street

Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2J2

Telephone: (604) 563-4144

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING

TO THE SHAREHOLDERS:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (the "Company") will be held at Clark Wilson LLP, Suite 900 - 885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 3H1 on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at the hour of 1:30 p.m. (Pacific time) for the following purposes:

1.to receive the audited financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 and the accompanying report of the auditors;

2.to set the number of directors of the Company for the ensuing year at six (6) persons;

3.to elect Mark Achtemichuk, Fraser Atkinson, Malcolm Clay, Cathy McLay, David Richardson and Brendan Riley as directors of the Company;

4.to appoint Crowe MacKay LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing fiscal year and to authorize the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors;

5.to consider and, if thought fit, to approve the Company's 2022 Equity Incentive Plan, including approval of a 10% rolling plan for stock options and a fixed plan of 2,314,803 common shares for performance-based awards of restricted share units, performance share units and deferred share units, all as described in the accompanying management information circular (the "Information Circular"); and

6.to transact such further or other business as may properly come before the Meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof.

The accompanying Information Circular provides additional information relating to the matters to be dealt with at the Meeting and is supplemental to, and expressly made a part of, this notice of Meeting (the "Notice of Meeting").

The board of directors of the Company has fixed April 19, 2022 as the record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the Meeting and at any adjournment or postponement thereof. Each registered shareholder at the close of business on that date is entitled to such notice and to vote at the Meeting in the circumstances set out in the accompanying Information Circular.

If you are a registered shareholder of the Company and unable to attend the Meeting in person, please vote by proxy by following the instructions provided in the form of proxy, at least 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays recognized in the Province of British Columbia) before the time and date of the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

If you are a non-registered holder of common shares and have received this Notice of Meeting and accompanying materials through an intermediary, such as an investment dealer, broker, custodian, administrator a trustee or administrator of a retirement savings plan, retirement income fund, education savings plan or other similar savings or investment plan registered under the Income Tax Act (Canada), or other nominee, or a clearing agency in which the intermediary participates (each an "Intermediary"), please complete and return the materials in accordance with the instructions provided to you by your Intermediary.



Dated at Vancouver, British Columbia as of this 20th day of April, 2022.

By Order of the Board of Directors of

GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC.

"Fraser Atkinson" Fraser Atkinson Chairman and Director

GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC.

Suite 240 - 209 Carrall Street

Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2J2

Telephone: (604) 563-4144

INFORMATION CIRCULAR

April 20, 2022

INTRODUCTION

This Information Circular accompanies the Notice of Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Notice") and is furnished to shareholders (each, a "Shareholder") holding common shares (each, a "Share") in the capital of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (the "Company") in connection with the solicitation by the management of the Company of proxies to be voted at the annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of the Shareholders to be held at Clark Wilson LLP, Suite 900 - 885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6C 3H1, on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 1:30pm, Pacific Time, or at any adjournment or postponement thereof.

Date and Currency

The date of this Information Circular is April 20, 2022. Unless otherwise stated, all amounts herein are in Canadian dollars.

PROXIES AND VOTING RIGHTS

Management Solicitation

The solicitation of proxies by management of the Company will be conducted by mail and may be supplemented by telephone or other personal contact to be made without special compensation to any of the directors, officers and employees of the Company. The Company does not reimburse Shareholders, nominees or agents for costs incurred in obtaining from their principals authorization to execute forms of proxy, except that the Company has requested brokers and nominees who hold stock in their respective names to furnish this proxy material to their customers who are NOBOs (as defined below), and the Company will reimburse such brokers and nominees for their related out of pocket expenses. No solicitation will be made by specifically engaged employees or soliciting agents. The cost of solicitation will be borne by the Company.

No person has been authorized to give any information or to make any representation other than as contained in this Information Circular in connection with the solicitation of proxies. If given or made, such information or representations must not be relied upon as having been authorized by the Company. The delivery of this Information Circular shall not create, under any circumstances, any implication that there has been no change in the information set forth herein since the date of this Information Circular. This Information Circular does not constitute the solicitation of a proxy by anyone in any jurisdiction in which such solicitation is not authorized, or in which the person making such solicitation is not qualified to do so, or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer of solicitation.

Appointment of Proxy

Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders are entitled to vote at the Meeting. A Shareholder is entitled to one vote for each Share that such Shareholder holds on the record date of April 19, 2022 on the resolutions to be voted upon at the Meeting, and any other matter to come before the Meeting.

The persons named as proxyholders (the "Designated Persons") in the enclosed form of proxy are directors and/or officers of the Company.

- 1 -

A SHAREHOLDER HAS THE RIGHT TO APPOINT A PERSON OR COMPANY (WHO NEED NOT BE A SHAREHOLDER) OTHER THAN THE DESIGNATED PERSONS NAMED IN THE ENCLOSED FORM OF PROXY TO ATTEND AND ACT FOR OR ON BEHALF OF THAT SHAREHOLDER AT THE MEETING.

A SHAREHOLDER MAY EXERCISE THIS RIGHT BY INSERTING THE NAME OF SUCH OTHER PERSON IN THE BLANK SPACE PROVIDED ON THE FORM OF PROXY. SUCH SHAREHOLDER SHOULD NOTIFY THE NOMINEE OF THE APPOINTMENT, OBTAIN THE NOMINEE'S CONSENT TO ACT AS PROXY AND SHOULD PROVIDE INSTRUCTION TO THE NOMINEE ON HOW THE SHAREHOLDER'S SHARES SHOULD BE VOTED. THE NOMINEE SHOULD BRING PERSONAL IDENTIFICATION TO THE MEETING.

The Shareholder may vote by mail, by telephone or via the Internet by following the instructions provided in the form of proxy at least 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays recognized in the Province of British Columbia) prior to the scheduled time of the Meeting (i.e. 1:30 p.m. PT on Tuesday May 24, 2022), or any adjournment or postponement thereof. The Chairman of the Meeting, in their sole discretion, may accept completed forms of proxy on the day of the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

A proxy may not be valid unless it is dated and signed by the Shareholder who is giving it or by that Shareholder's attorney-in-fact duly authorized by that Shareholder in writing or, in the case of a corporation, dated and executed by a duly authorized officer or attorney-in-fact for the corporation. If a form of proxy is executed by an attorney-in-fact for an individual Shareholder or joint Shareholders, or by an officer or attorney-in-fact for a corporate Shareholder, the instrument so empowering the officer or attorney-in-fact, as the case may be, or a notarial certified copy thereof, must accompany the form of proxy.

Revocation of Proxies

A Shareholder who has given a proxy may revoke it at any time before it is exercised by an instrument in writing: (a) executed by that Shareholder or by that Shareholder's attorney-in-fact, authorized in writing, or, where the Shareholder is a corporation, by a duly authorized officer of, or attorney-in-fact for, the corporation; and (b) delivered either: (i) to the Company at the address set forth above, at any time up to and including the last business day preceding the day of the Meeting or, if adjourned or postponed, any reconvening thereof, (ii) to the Chairman of the Meeting prior to the vote on matters covered by the proxy on the day of the Meeting or, if adjourned or postponed, any reconvening thereof, or (iii) in any other manner provided by law.

Also, a proxy will automatically be revoked by either: (i) attendance at the Meeting and participation in a poll (ballot) by a Shareholder, or (ii) submission of a subsequent proxy in accordance with the foregoing procedures. A revocation of a proxy does not affect any matter on which a vote has been taken prior to any such revocation.

Voting of Shares and Proxies and Exercise of Discretion by Designated Persons

A Shareholder may indicate the manner in which the Designated Persons are to vote with respect to a matter to be voted upon at the Meeting by marking the appropriate space on the proxy. The Shares represented by a proxy will be voted or withheld from voting in accordance with the instructions of the Shareholder on any ballot that may be called for and if the Shareholder specifies a choice with respect to any matter to be acted upon, the Shares will be voted accordingly.

IF NO CHOICE IS SPECIFIED IN THE PROXY WITH RESPECT TO A MATTER TO BE ACTED UPON, THE PROXY CONFERS DISCRETIONARY AUTHORITY WITH RESPECT TO THAT MATTER UPON THE DESIGNATED PERSONS NAMED IN THE FORM OF PROXY. IT IS INTENDED THAT THE DESIGNATED PERSONS WILL VOTE THE SHARES REPRESENTED BY THE PROXY IN FAVOUR OF EACH MATTER IDENTIFIED IN THE PROXY.

- 2 -

The enclosed form of proxy confers discretionary authority upon the persons named therein with respect to other matters which may properly come before the Meeting, including any amendments or variations to any matters identified in the Notice, and with respect to other matters which may properly come before the Meeting. At the date of this Information Circular, management of the Company is not aware of any such amendments, variations, or other matters to come before the Meeting.

In the case of abstentions from, or withholding of, the voting of the Shares on any matter, the Shares that are the subject of the abstention or withholding will be counted for determination of a quorum, but will not be counted as affirmative or negative on the matter to be voted upon.

ADVICE TO BENEFICIAL SHAREHOLDERS

The information set out in this section is of significant importance to those Shareholders who do not hold Shares in their own name. Shareholders who do not hold their Shares in their own name (referred to in this Information Circular as "Beneficial Shareholders") should note that only proxies deposited by Shareholders whose names appear on the records of the Company as the registered holders of Shares can be recognized and acted upon at the Meeting. If Shares are listed in an account statement provided by a broker, then in almost all cases those Shares will not be registered in the Beneficial Shareholder's name on the records of the Company. Such Shares will more likely be registered under the names of the Beneficial Shareholder's broker or an agent of that broker. In the United States, the vast majority of such Shares are registered under the name of Cede & Co. as nominee for The Depository Trust Company (which acts as depositary for many U.S. brokerage firms and custodian banks), and in Canada, under the name of CDS & Co. (the registration name for The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited, which acts as nominee for some Canadian brokerage firms). Beneficial Shareholders should ensure that instructions respecting the voting of their Shares are communicated to the appropriate person well in advance of the Meeting.

The Company does not have access to the names of all Beneficial Shareholders. Applicable regulatory policy requires intermediaries/brokers to seek voting instructions from Beneficial Shareholders in advance of Shareholders' meetings. Every intermediary/broker has its own mailing procedures and provides its own return instructions to clients, which should be carefully followed by Beneficial Shareholders in order to ensure that their Shares are voted at the Meeting. The form of proxy supplied to a Beneficial Shareholder by its broker (or the agent of the broker) is similar to the form of proxy provided to registered Shareholders by the Company. However, its purpose is limited to instructing the registered Shareholder (the broker or agent of the broker) how to vote on behalf of the Beneficial Shareholder. The majority of brokers now delegate responsibility for obtaining instructions from clients to Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. ("Broadridge") in the United States and in Canada. Broadridge typically prepares a special voting instruction form, mails this form to the Beneficial Shareholders and asks for appropriate instructions regarding the voting of Shares to be voted at the Meeting. If Beneficial Shareholders receive the voting instruction forms from Broadridge, they are requested to complete and return the voting instruction forms to Broadridge by mail. Alternatively, Beneficial Shareholders can call a toll- free number and access Broadridge's dedicated voting website www.proxyvote.com (each as noted on the voting instruction form) to deliver their voting instructions and to vote the Shares held by them. Broadridge then tabulates the results of all instructions received and provides appropriate instructions respecting the voting of Shares to be represented at the Meeting. A Beneficial Shareholder receiving a Broadridge voting instruction form cannot use that form as a proxy to vote Shares directly at the Meeting - the voting instruction form must be returned to Broadridge well in advance of the Meeting in order to have the applicable Shares voted at the Meeting.

Although a Beneficial Shareholder may not be recognized directly at the Meeting for the purposes of voting Shares registered in the name of their broker (or agent of the broker), a Beneficial Shareholder may attend at the Meeting as proxyholder for the registered Shareholder and vote the Shares in that capacity. Beneficial Shareholders who wish to attend at the Meeting and indirectly vote their Shares as proxyholder for the registered Shareholder should enter their own names in the blank space on the instrument of proxy provided to them, follow the instructions on the form, and return the same to their broker (or the broker's agent) in accordance with the instructions provided by such broker (or agent), well in advance of the Meeting.



- 3 -

Alternatively, a U.S. Beneficial Shareholder may request in writing that their broker send to the Beneficial Shareholder a legal proxy which would enable the Beneficial Shareholder to attend at the Meeting and vote their Shares.

Beneficial Shareholders consist of non-objecting beneficial owners ("NOBOs") and objecting beneficial owners ("OBOs"). A NOBO is a beneficial owner of securities that has provided instructions to an intermediary holding the securities in an account on behalf of the beneficial owner that the beneficial owner does not object, for that account, to the intermediary disclosing ownership information about the beneficial owner under National Instrument 54-101 Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer ("NI 54-101") of the Canadian Securities Administrators. An OBO means a beneficial owner of securities that has provided instructions to an intermediary holding the securities in an account on behalf of the beneficial owner that the beneficial owner objects, for that account, to the intermediary disclosing ownership information about the beneficial owner under NI 54-101.

The Company is not sending proxy-related materials directly to NOBOs or OBOs of the Shares. Management of the Company does not intend to pay for intermediaries to forward to OBOs the proxy- related materials and in the case of an OBO, the OBO of the Shares will not receive the materials unless their intermediary assumes the costs of delivery.

All references to Shareholders in this Information Circular are to registered Shareholders, unless specifically stated otherwise.

VOTING SECURITIES AND PRINCIPAL HOLDERS OF VOTING SECURITIES

The Company is authorized to issue an unlimited number of Shares without par value. As of the record date, determined by the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") to be the close of business on April 19, 2022, a total of 23,148,038 Shares were issued and outstanding. Each Share carries the right to one vote at the Meeting.

Only registered Shareholders as of the record date are entitled to receive notice of, and to attend and vote at, the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement of the Meeting.

To the knowledge of the directors and executive officers of the Company, no person or company beneficially owns, directly or indirectly, or exercises control or direction over, Shares carrying more than

10% of the voting rights attached to the outstanding Shares of the Company, other than as set forth below:

Name of Shareholder Number of Shares Owned Percentage of Outstanding

Shares Fraser Atkinson 2,831,835 (1) 12.23% David Richardson 2,858,811 (2) 12.35%

1.Mr. Atkinson holds 1,253,766 Shares directly, 28,571 Shares in the Atkinson Family Trust, 804,854 Shares indirectly with Koko Financial Services Ltd. ("Koko"), a private company owned by Mr. Atkinson, 708,928 Shares indirectly with KFS Capital LLC ("KFS"), a private company owned by Mr. Atkinson, 17,858 indirectly through H. Atkinson ITF SS Atkinson and 17,858 indirectly through H. Atkinson ITF RR Atkinson.

2.Mr. Richardson holds 100,714 Shares directly and 2,758,097 Shares indirectly through Countryman Investments Ltd. ("Countryman").

- 4 -

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2021, together with the auditor's report thereon, will be presented to the Shareholders at the Meeting. The Company's financial statements and management discussion and analysis are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

NUMBER OF DIRECTORS

At the Meeting, Shareholders will be asked to pass an ordinary resolution to set the number of directors of the Company at six (6). An ordinary resolution needs to be passed by a simple majority of the votes cast by the Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting.

Management recommends the approval of setting the number of directors of the Company at six (6).

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

At present, the directors of the Company are elected at each annual general meeting and hold office until the next annual general meeting, or until their successors are duly elected or appointed in accordance with the Company's Articles or until such director's earlier death, resignation or removal. In the absence of instructions to the contrary, the enclosed form of proxy will be voted for the nominees listed in the form of proxy. All of the nominees listed in the form of proxy are presently members of the Board.

Management of the Company proposes to nominate the persons named in the table below for election by the Shareholders as directors of the Company. Information concerning such persons, as furnished by the individual nominees, is as follows:

Name, Province,

Country of Residence

and Position(s)

with the Company Principal Occupation,

Business or Employment for last five years Periods during

which Nominee

has Served

as a Director Number of

Shares

Owned(1) Fraser Atkinson (3)

BritishColumbia,

Canada

ChiefExecutive Officer,

Chairman and Director Chairman of the Company since February 2011 and CEO since June 2019; Director of Equus Total Return, Inc. since May 2010; and Director of Grizzly Discoveries Inc. from March 2011 to February 2018. February 11, 2011

to present 2,831,835(5) Brendan Riley

California,

United States

President and Director President of the Company since October 2016 and Director since July 2019; VP Bus, Truck and Material Handling of BYD Motors Inc from

October 2011 to October 2016. July 3, 2019 to

present 81,716(6) Mark

Achtemichuk(3)

British Columbia,

Canada

Director and

former Chief

Financial Officer

and Secretary Recently retired. Most recently Senior Vice President at CMLS Financial Ltd. from April 2010 to January 2021; and principal of MSA Holdings,

Inc. since July 2007. February 22, 2011

to present 82,078(7)

- 5 -

Name, Province,

Country of Residence

and Position(s)

with the Company Principal Occupation,

Business or Employment for last five years Periods during

which Nominee

has Served

as a Director Number of

Shares

Owned(1) Malcolm Clay(2)(3)(4)

British Columbia,

Canada

Director Currently retired. Mr. Clay was a Partner with KPMG LLP from September 1975 to September 2002. Since retirement Mr. Clay has been active as a consultant and Corporate Director for several public companies. February 22, 2011

to present 599,843(8) David Richardson (2)(4)

British Columbia,

Canada

Director President and CEO of Octaform Systems Inc. from May 1997 to present. Mr. Richardson is a Director Emeritus of Ducks Unlimited Canada following 20 years on that board. He was a founding member and director of The Asia Pacific Foundation and a leader on various government trade missions to Asia. In addition, he was a Director of the Canada China Trade Council and Chairman of the Agriculture Committee. Mr. Richardson has served on a number of public and private boards throughout his career and continues to hold several other directorship positions. March 25, 2015 to

present 2,858,811(9) Cathy McLay(2)(4)

British Columbia,

Canada

Director Ms. McLay retired in 2018 from Translink, a public transit service provider in Metro Vancouver as the chief financial officer, executive vice president finance and corporate services and for a period the interim chief executive officer. She currently serves on the boards of Coast Mountain Bus Company (Chair), Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (Chair of the audit committee) and Vancouver Fraser Port Authority (Chair Major Capital Committee). Ms. McLay is a fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors Education Program. January 20, 2020 to

present 9,715(10)

(1)Shares beneficially owned, directly or indirectly, or over which control or direction is exercised, as at April 19, 2022 based upon information furnished to the Company by the individual directors.

(2)Member of the Audit Committee.

(3)Member of Nominating Committee.

(4)Member of Compensation Committee.

(5)Mr. Atkinson holds 1,253,766 Shares directly, 28,571 Shares in the Atkinson Family Trust, 804,854 Shares indirectly with Koko Financial Services Ltd. ("Koko"), a private company owned by Mr. Atkinson, 708,928 Shares indirectly with KFS Capital LLC ("KFS"), a private company owned by Mr. Atkinson, 17,858 indirectly through H. Atkinson ITF SS Atkinson and 17,858 indirectly through H. Atkinson ITF RR Atkinson. Mr. Atkinson also beneficially holds 207,142 stock options, each of which entitles Mr. Atkinson to purchase one Share, of which 14,286 stock options are exercisable at a price of $3.50 per Share until May 4, 2023, 14,286 stock options are exercisable at a price of $3.50 per Share until February 12, 2024, 28,571 stock options are exercisable at a price of $2.59 per Share until January 30, 2025, 100,000 stock options are exercisable at a price of U.S. $20.00 per Share until November 19, 2025, and 50,000 stock options are exercisable at a price of $16.45 per share until December 10, 2026.

(6)Brendan Riley holds 81,716 Shares directly. Mr. Riley also beneficially holds 214,283 stock options, each of which entitles Mr. Riley to purchase one Share, of which 14,286 stock options are exercisable at the exercise price of $3.15 per Share until expiry on December 18, 2022, 14,286 stock options are exercisable at a price of $3.50 per Share until February 12, 2024, 35,714 stock options are exercisable at a price of $2.59 per Share until January 30, 2025, 100,000 stock options are exercisable at a price of U.S. $20.00 per Share until November 19, 2025, and 50,000 stock options are exercisable at a price of $16.45 until December 10, 2026.

(7)Mark Achtemichuk holds 72,505 Shares directly, 3,696 Shares through his TFSA account, 2,600 shares in his RRSP, and 3,277 Shares through his RESP account. Mr. Achtemichuk also beneficially holds 131,786 stock options, each of which entitles Mr. Achtemichuk to purchase one Share, of which 5,357 stock options are exercisable at the exercise price of $5.25 per Share until expiry on May 26, 2022, 14,286 stock options are exercisable at a price of $3.50 until May 4, 2023, 14,286 stock options are exercisable at a price of $3.50 per Share until February 12, 2024, 42,857 stock options are exercisable at a price of $2.59 per Share until January 30, 2025, 5,000 stock options are exercisable at a price of U.S. $20.00 per Share until December 4, 2025, and 50,000 stock options are exercisable at a price of $16.45 per share until December 10, 2026.



- 6 -

(8)Malcolm Clay holds 578,848 Shares directly, 17,070 Shares through his RRIF account and 3,925 Shares through his TFSA account. Mr. Clay also beneficially holds 112,143 stock options, each of which entitles Mr. Clay to purchase one Share, of which 14,286 stock options are exercisable at a price of $3.50 until May 4, 2023, 14,286 stock options are exercisable at a price of $3.50 per Share until February 12, 2024, 28,571 stock options are exercisable at a price of $2.59 per Share until January 30, 2025, 5,000 stock options exercisable at a price of U.S. $20.00 per Share until December 4, 2025, and 50,000 stock options exercisable at a price of $16.45 per Share until December 10, 2026.

(9)David Richardson holds 100,714 Shares directly and 2,758,097 Shares indirectly through Countryman Investments Ltd. ("Countryman"). Mr. Richardson also directly holds 112,142 stock options, each of which entitles Mr. Richardson to purchase one Share, 14,286 stock options are exercisable at a price of $3.50 per Share until May 4, 2023, 14,286 stock options are exercisable at a price of $3.50 until February 12, 2024, 28,571 stock options are exercisable at a price of $2.59 per Share until January 30, 2025, 5,000 stock options are exercisable at a price of U.S. $20.00 per Share until December 4, 2025, and 50,000 stock options are exercisable at a price of $16.45 per share until December 10, 2026.

(10)Cathy McLay holds 9,715 Shares directly. Ms. McLay also directly holds 97,857 stock options, 42,857 of which entitles Ms. McLay to purchase one Share which are exercisable at a price of $2.59 per Share until January 30, 2025, 5,000 stock options are exercisable at a price of U.S. $20.00 per Share until December 4, 2025, and 50,000 stock options are exercisable at a price of $16.45 per share until December 10, 2026.

It is the responsibility of the Insiders (including the directors and officers of the Company) to file in a timely fashion all of their transactions on www.sedi.ca , which the Company has relied on for the information contained in the Information Circular.

Management recommends the approval of each of the nominees listed above for election as directors of the Company for the ensuing year.

Orders

To the best of management's knowledge, no proposed director of the Company is, or within the ten (10) years before the date of this Information Circular has been, a director, chief executive officer or chief financial officer of any company that:

(a)was subject to a cease trade order, an order similar to a cease trade order, or an order that denied the relevant company access to any exemption under securities legislation, that was in effect for a period of more than 30 consecutive days that was issued while the proposed director was acting in the capacity as director, chief executive officer or chief financial officer; or

(b)was subject to a cease trade order, an order similar to a cease trade order, or an order that denied the relevant company access to any exemption under securities legislation, that was in effect for a period of more than 30 consecutive days that was issued after the proposed director ceased to be a director, chief executive officer or chief financial officer and which resulted from an event that occurred while that person was acting in the capacity as director, chief executive officer or chief financial officer.

Bankruptcies

Except as disclosed below, to the best of management's knowledge, no proposed director of the Company is, or within ten (10) years before the date of this Information Circular, has been, a director or an executive officer of any company that, while the person was acting in that capacity, or within a year of that person ceasing to act in the capacity, became bankrupt, made a proposal under any legislation relating to bankruptcy or insolvency, or was subject to or instituted any proceedings, arrangement or compromise with creditors, or had a receiver, receiver manager or trustee appointed to hold its assets or made a proposal under any legislation relating to bankruptcies or insolvency.



- 7 -

Mr. Fraser Atkinson is a director and officer of Alta Ready Mix Inc., which appointed Bowra Group Inc. who obtained an approval for a proposal to creditors on March 20, 2017 and court approval on April 11, 2017 for a creditor arrangement. Alta Ready Mix Inc. continues its business operations and is in good standing.

To the best of management's knowledge, no proposed director of the Company has, within 10 years before the date of this Information Circular, become bankrupt, made a proposal under any legislation relating to bankruptcy or insolvency, or become subject to or instituted proceedings, arrangement or compromise with creditors, or had a receiver, receiver manager or trustee appointed to hold the assets of the proposed director of the Company.

Penalties and Sanctions

To the best of management's knowledge, no proposed director of the Company has been subject to: (a) any penalties or sanctions imposed by a court relating to securities legislation or by a securities regulatory authority or has entered into a settlement agreement with a securities regulatory authority; or (b) any other penalties or sanctions imposed by a court or regulatory body that would likely be considered important to a reasonable security holder in deciding whether to vote for a proposed director.

STATEMENT OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

General

For the purpose of this Information Circular:

"CEO" means an individual who acted as chief executive officer of the company, or acted in a similar capacity, for any part of the most recently completed financial year;

"CFO" means an individual who acted as chief financial officer of the company, or acted in a similar capacity, for any part of the most recently completed financial year;

"closing market price" means the price at which the company's security was last sold, on the applicable date,

(a)in the security's principal marketplace in Canada, or

(b)if the security is not listed or quoted on a marketplace in Canada, in the security's principal marketplace;

"company" includes other types of business organizations such as partnerships, trusts and other unincorporated business entities;

"equity incentive plan" means an incentive plan, or portion of an incentive plan, under which awards are granted and that falls within the scope of IFRS 2 Share-based Payment;

"external management company" includes a subsidiary, affiliate or associate of the external management company;

"grant date" means a date determined for financial statement reporting purposes under IFRS 2 Share-based Payment;

"incentive plan" means any plan providing compensation that depends on achieving certain performance goals or similar conditions within a specified period;

- 8 -

"incentive plan award" means compensation awarded, earned, paid, or payable under an incentive plan;

"NEO" or "named executive officer" means each of the following individuals:

(a)a CEO;

(b)a CFO;

(c)each of the three most highly compensated executive officers of the company, including any of its subsidiaries, or the three most highly compensated individuals acting in a similar capacity, other than the CEO and CFO, at the end of the most recently completed financial year whose total compensation was, individually, more than CDN$150,000, as determined in accordance with subsection 1.3(6), for that financial year; and

(d)each individual who would be an NEO under paragraph (c) but for the fact that the individual was neither an executive officer of the company or its subsidiaries, nor acting in a similar capacity, at the end of that financial year;

"non-equity incentive plan" means an incentive plan or portion of an incentive plan that is not an equity incentive plan;

"option-based award" means an award under an equity incentive plan of options, including, for greater certainty, share options, share appreciation rights, and similar instruments that have option-like features;

"plan" includes any plan, contract, authorization, or arrangement, whether or not set out in any formal document, where cash, securities, similar instruments or any other property may be received, whether for one or more persons;

"replacement grant" means an option that a reasonable person would consider to be granted in relation to a prior or potential cancellation of an option;

"repricing" means, in relation to an option, adjusting or amending the exercise or base price of the option, but excludes any adjustment or amendment that equally affects all holders of the class of securities underlying the option and occurs through the operation of a formula or mechanism in, or applicable to, the option;

"share-based award" means an award under an equity incentive plan of equity-based instruments that do not have option-like features, including, for greater certainty, common shares, restricted shares, restricted share units, deferred share units, phantom shares, phantom share units, common share equivalent units, and stock.

For the purpose of this section, all amounts herein are reported in U.S. dollars unless stated otherwise.

COMPENSATION DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Compensation Discussion and Analysis

The overall objective of the Company's compensation strategy is to offer short-term, medium-term and long- term compensation components to ensure that the Company has in place programs to attract, retain and develop management of the highest caliber and has in place a process to provide for the orderly succession of management, including receipt on an annual basis of any recommendations of the CEO, if any, in this regard. The Company currently has short-term, medium-term and long-term compensation components in place, and intends to further develop these compensation components. The objectives of the Company's compensation policies and procedures are to align the interests of the Company's employees with the interests of its Shareholders.

- 9 -

The Issuer has a compensation committee (the "Compensation Committee") comprised of Malcolm Clay, Cathy McLay and David Richardson and a nominating committee (the "Nominating Committee") comprised of Malcolm Clay, Fraser Atkinson and Mark Achtemichuk. Cathy McLay is the chair of the Compensation Committee and Malcolm Clay is the chair of the Nominating Committee. All tasks related to developing and monitoring the Company's approach to the compensation of officers of the Company and to developing and monitoring the Company's approach to the nomination of directors to the Board are performed by the members of these committees in consultation with the Board. The compensation of the NEOs and the Company's employees are reviewed, recommended and approved by these committees in consultation with the Board.

Compensation to NEOs may include a base salary that constitutes the Company's short-term compensation component. Such salary takes into account his or her existing professional qualifications and experience. The NEOs' performances and salaries are to be reviewed periodically on the anniversary of their employment with the Company. Increases in salary are to be evaluated on an individual basis and are performance and market-based.

The Company may also grant incentive securities to NEOs to satisfy the long-term compensation component. The Board may also award bonuses to its NEOs. The amount and award of such bonuses is discretionary, depending on, among other factors, the financial performance of the Company and the position of a NEO. The objective of the Company's base salary and bonus compensation elements is to compensate NEO's at competitive market levels in order to attract and retain the best individuals for these positions in order to achieve the Company's long-term plans and objectives. In addition, the objective of the Company's stock option compensation is to align each NEO's interests with the interests of the Shareholders. Depending on the NEO's position, the amount of the grant, and other factors, the vesting schedule of stock option grants is generally over a one year to a three-year period. This enables the stock option grant to provide both short-term and long-term incentive components to employees, which we believe better aligns the NEO's interests with those of the Shareholders, as it provides incentives for the NEO to consider the longer term business interests of the Company when fulfilling the duties of their role.

To make its recommendations on the compensation of our NEO's, the Compensation Committee takes into account the types of compensation and the amounts paid to directors and officers of a peer group of companies listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange in the same or similar industry with market capitalizations under $2 billion. In a review conducted during the year ended March 31, 2021, companies included in this peer group are Workhorse Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS); Arcimoto (Nasdaq: FUV); Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq:BLNK); Absolute Software (TSX: ABST, Nasdaq: ABST) and Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: KNDI). The Compensation Committee considers the peer group appropriate as these companies share Company's listing exchange, are in the same or similar industry, and within a comparable market capitalization range.

In determining the amount of stock option grants to the CEO, CFO and President, the Compensation Committee considers market levels of grants to the peer group of comparable companies used to determine overall compensation levels. For grants to NEO's other than the CEO, CFO and President, the Compensation Committee considers recommendations from its senior executive officers, in addition to considering market levels of compensation for similar roles at comparable companies, and overall business performance.

Subsequent to the year ended March 31, 2021, the Compensation Committee approved an increase to the base salary of its President of $25,000 per annum, and an increase to the base salary of the CFO of CDN$25,000 per annum. In addition, the Compensation Committee approved a bonus program for the CEO, the President and the CFO, with maximum payouts of $250,000, $137,500, and CDN$125,000 respectively. 60% of the potential bonus payout for each of these individuals will be based on achieving consolidated sales revenue, based on the Company's audited annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2022, of between $30 million and $36 million, pro-rated. The remaining 40% of the potential bonus payout to these three executives will be based on achieving a range of business objectives, the measurement of which is subjective, that are aligned with each executive's responsibilities, relating to areas including but not limited to production, supply chain, cost improvements, employees, financing, investor relations activities and regulatory filings and reporting.

- 10 -

The Company has not placed any restrictions on an NEO or a director's ability to purchase financial instruments that are designed to hedge or offset a decrease in market value of equity securities granted as compensation or held, directly or indirectly, by the NEO or director.

Risks Associated with Compensation Policies and Practices

In fulfilling its duties for oversight and administration of the Company's executive compensation program, the Compensation Committee considers risks associated with the Company's compensation policies and practices. The potential risks of the Issuer's compensation policies and practices are considered on an annual basis as part of the evaluation of the NEO's performance and determination of the overall compensation for the coming year, and more frequently where required or where appropriate. The Compensation Committee mitigates the risk of an NEO taking excessive or inappropriate risks by structuring the overall compensation to include both short-term and long-term components as well as fixed and variable elements. The long-term compensation includes stock options with vesting profiles between one to three years, which helps align management's interests with those of the Issuer, and helps to manage risk by linking a portion of the NEO's overall compensation to the longer term performance of the Company.

Performance Graph

The above graph compares the total shareholder return on a CDN$100 investment in the Shares to the same investment in the S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index over the same period. During the year ended March 31, 2021, the Shares outperformed the S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index by a significant margin. The above graph shows how a CDN$100 investment in the Company on April 1, 2016, with a closing stock price of $1.82 on such date, would have grown to CDN$1,709.34 on March 31, 2021, with a closing stock price of CDN$31.11 on such date.

As illustrated in the above chart, the Shares have significantly outperformed the S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index over the past five years. The compensation to executive officers is set at levels that are comparable to similar roles at similar companies, and are comprised of base salary, bonuses, and option- based awards. The amount and award of bonuses is discretionary, depending on, among other factors, the financial performance of the Issuer and the position of a NEO.

Base salary and bonuses paid to NEO's has not been driven by share price performance, and rather are based on market factors. The positive share price performance in the year ended March 31, 2021 positively impacted the Black Scholes value of option based awards granted to the CEO, CFO and President, however these options vest over a three year period, as compared to the standard one year vesting period of the majority of options issued to the CEO, CFO and President in prior periods.



- 11 -

Share-based and Option-based Awards

The Company provides Option-based Awards to its employees and executive officers, and the Company does not offer Share-based Awards to executive officers, but may choose to do so in the future. Option- based Awards are generally granted to employees and executive officers on an annual basis based on the Company's performance, the individual's role, and the individual's performance based on the expectations of the role. In addition, option-based awards are typically granted to NEO's on their initial hire date as part of their long-term compensation. Previous grants are taken into account when considering new grants of options.

Compensation Governance

The Compensation Committee consists of Malcolm Clay, Cathy McLay and David Richardson. Cathy McLay is the chair of the Committee. Each of the members of the Compensation Committee are independent. All tasks related to developing and monitoring the Company's approach to the compensation of officers of the Company and to developing and monitoring the Company's approach to the nomination of directors to the Board are performed by the members of these committees in consultation with the Board. The compensation of the NEOs and the Issuer's employees are reviewed, recommended and approved by these committees in consultation with the Board.

Ms. McLay worked at TransLink from September 2008 to March 2018, most recently as the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President Finance and Corporate Services. Previously, Ms. McLay worked in the forest sector in several senior executive roles at Canfor and Howe Sound Pulp and Paper. Ms. McLay currently serves on the boards of Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, Insurance Corporation of British Columbia and Coast Mountain Bus Company. She has previously served on the boards of Providence Health Care, Transportation Property & Casualty Company Inc., British Columbia Rapid Transit Company Inc, Vancouver Coastal Health and Canfor Asia Corporation. Ms. McLay is an International Certified Business Coach, a fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors Education Program.

Mr. Clay holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of British Columbia (1965) and his designation as a CPA, CA from the Chartered Professional Accountants, British Columbia (1969), and an FCA from the Chartered Professional Accountants, British Columbia (1992). Mr. Clay is currently retired, and since retirement has been active as a financial consultant and corporate director. He was a Partner with KPMG LLP from September 1975 to September 2002. Mr. Clay has been a director of Minco Capital Corporation since 2007, and between 2007 and 2012 he was a director of Zongshen PEM Power Systems Inc., a large manufacturer of motorcycles and battery powered scooters based in China.

Mr. Richardson has been the President and Chief Executive Officer of Octaform Systems Inc. since May 1997. Mr. Richardson is Director Emeritus of Ducks Unlimited Canada following 20 years of service on the board. Mr. Richardson was a founding member and director of the Asia Pacific Foundation and a leader on various government trade missions to Asia. In addition, he was a director of the Canada China Trade Council and Chairman of the Agriculture Committee. Mr. Richardson has served on a number of public and private boards throughout his career and continues to hold several other directorship positions. Mr. Richardson has received the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

- 12 -

The Board adopted a formal Compensation Committee Charter on August 23, 2020. The Compensation Committee, in consultation with the Board, conducts reviews with regards to the compensation of the Company's officers and directors once a year. Neither the Board nor the Compensation Committee has retained a compensation consultant during the year ended March 31, 2021, or between March 31, 2021 and the date of this Information Circular.

SUMMARY COMPENSATION TABLE

The following table sets out information concerning compensation earned by, paid to, or awarded to each NEO in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 for each of the Company's three most recently completed financial years (1):

Non-equity

incentive plan

compensation

($) Name and

Principal

Position Fiscal

Year Salary

($) Share-

based

awards

($)(2) Option-

based

awards

($)(3) Annual

incentive

plan

($)(2) Long-

term

incentive

plans(2) Pension

value

($)(2) All other

compensation

($)(4) Total

compensation

($) Fraser

Atkinson(5)

CEO,

Chairman

and director 2021

2020

2019 Nil

Nil

Nil N/A

N/A

N/A 1,097,124

33,330

52,610 N/A

N/A

N/A N/A

N/A

N/A N/A

N/A

N/A 213,750(6)

213,938(6)

120,000(6) 1,310,874

247,268

172,610 Brendan

Riley(7)

President

and director 2021

2020

2019 231,875

225,000

225,000 N/A

N/A

N/A 1,097,124

41,663

24,914 N/A

N/A

N/A N/A

N/A

N/A N/A

N/A

N/A 63,425

18,011

5,458 1,392,424

284,674

255,372 Michael

Sieffert(8)

CFO and

secretary 2021

2020

2019 159,408(9)

170,846(9)

59,382(9) N/A

N/A

N/A 1,097,124

33,330

84,959 N/A

N/A

N/A N/A

N/A

N/A N/A

N/A

N/A 22,928

41,210

Nil 1,279,460

245,386

144,341 Ryne

Shetterly(10),

Vice

President of

Sales and

Marketing 2021

2020

2019 152,450

150,000

156,461 N/A

N/A

N/A 15,629

20,831

13,848 N/A

N/A

N/A N/A

N/A

N/A N/A

N/A

N/A 27,300

56,000

Nil 195,379

226,831

170,309 Henry

Caouette(11)

Director of

Product

Development 2021

2020

2019 132,000

132,000

123,500 N/A

N/A

N/A 7,814

8,333

13,848 N/A

N/A

N/A N/A

N/A

N/A N/A

N/A

N/A 200

Nil

Nil 140,014

140,333

137,348

(1)All values in the table are expressed in US$.

(2)During the three fiscal years ending March 31, 2021, none of the NEOs were granted share based awards, nor did they receive non-equity incentive plan compensation, and the Issuer did not offer NEOs a pension plan.

(3)Option-based awards were calculated at the fair market value at the time of grant under the Black-Scholes method. The value of options with an exercise price denominated in CDN$ was converted to US$ at exchange rates of $0.76, $0.75, and $0.75 in the years ended March 31, 2021, March 31, 2020, and March 31, 2019 respectively, and these exchange rates were the average exchange rates used for financial reporting purposes for the respective years.

(4)None of the NEOs are entitled to perquisites or other personal benefits which, in the aggregate, are worth over CDN$50,000 or over 10% of their base salary. Other compensation comprised of benefits and discretionary bonus.

(5)Mr. Atkinson was appointed as CEO on June 12, 2019.

- 13 -

(6)This consulting fee was paid to Koko Financial Services Ltd., a private company owned by Mr. Atkinson, as compensation for Mr. Atkinson's provision of services of Koko Financial Services Ltd. fulfilling the duties of CEO of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. Neither Mr. Atkinson nor Koko Financial Services Ltd. received additional compensation for Mr. Atkinson's services as a director of the Issuer. Pursuant to the amended management services agreement between the Issuer and Koko Financial Services Ltd. dated February 26, 2020, GreenPower agreed to pay Koko Financial Services Ltd. a base fee of $225,000 per annum (plus GST) payable monthly commencing January 1, 2020. In addition, we agreed to pay Koko Financial Services Ltd. a retroactive payment of $57,500 (plus GST) in instalments to reflect the appointment of Fraser Atkinson to be the Issuer's CEO on June 12, 2019.

(7)Brendan Riley was appointed President of the Issuer on September 19, 2016 and was appointed as a director of the Issuer on July 3, 2019.

(8)Michael Sieffert was appointed as the CFO and secretary of the Issuer on December 1, 2018.

(9)Salary paid to Michael Sieffert was converted from CDN$ to US$ at exchange rates of $0.76, $0.76, and $0.75 in the years ended March 31, 2021, March 31, 2020, and March 31, 2019 respectively, and these exchange rates were the average exchange rates used for financial reporting purposes for the respective years.

(10)Ryne Shetterly was appointed as the Vice President of Sales and Marketing of the Issuer on December 26, 2017.

(11)Henry Caouette was appointed as the Director of Product Development of the Issuer on April 19, 2018.

Narrative Discussion

Employment, Consulting and Management Agreements

Fraser Atkinson

On February 26, 2020, the Company entered into a management services agreement with Koko Financial Services Ltd. which was effective starting June 12, 2019 for a term of one year, however if neither party has provided the other party with a notice of termination then the agreement automatically renews on a month to month basis. Pursuant to this agreement, Koko Financial Services Ltd. accepted the appointment with the designated personnel Fraser Atkinson acting as the CEO of the Company and all of the Company's subsidiary companies. Mr. Atkinson's current duties are to lead in conjunction with the Board, in the development of the Company's strategy, and to oversee the implementation of the strategy; to ensure the Company is appropriately staffed and organized, to assess business risks and ensure effective controls and systems are in place; to work with the management team to execute on the strategic direction of the Company, including overseeing the material undertakings and activities of the Company and ensure that the directors are properly informed so they can form appropriate judgments. So long as this management services agreement remains in effect, the Issuer agreed to pay Koko Financial Services Ltd. a base fee of $18,750 per month (plus applicable taxes) for carrying out the services payable on the last day of each month. The base fee does not include any bonuses that might be paid to Koko Financial Services Ltd. for carrying out the services. During November 2020 Mr. Atkinson received a grant of 100,000 stock options that are exercisable at a price of $20.00, have a term of five years, and vest over a three-year period. Subsequent to the year ended March 31, 2021, the Compensation Committee approved a bonus program for Mr. Atkinson with a maximum payout of $250,000. 60% of the potential bonus payout will be based on achieving consolidated sales revenue, based on the Company's audited annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2022, of between $30 million and $36 million, pro-rated, and the remaining 40% of the potential bonus payout be based on achieving a range of business objectives aligned with Mr. Atkinson's responsibilities, the measurement of which is subjective.

Brendan Riley

On September 19, 2016, the Company entered into an employment agreement with Brendan Riley. Pursuant to this agreement, Mr. Riley agreed to be employed as the President of the Company and agreed to fulfil any and all duties, roles and responsibilities relevant to this position as set out in the employment agreement. Mr. Riley's employment commenced on November 1, 2016 at a base salary of $225,000 plus bonuses and sales commission. Effective October 1, 2020 Mr. Riley's base compensation was increased to $250,000 per annum and during November 2020 Mr. Riley received a one time bonus of $50,000, and a grant of 100,000 stock options that are exercisable at a price of $20.00, have a term of five years, and vest over a three-year period. Subsequent to the year ended March 31, 2021, the Compensation Committee approved an increase to the base salary of Mr. Riley to $275,000 per annum. In addition, subsequent to the year ended March 31, 2021, the Compensation Committee approved a bonus program for Mr. Riley with a maximum payout of $137,500. 60% of the potential bonus payout will be based on achieving consolidated sales revenue, based on the Company's audited annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2022, of between $30 million and $36 million, pro-rated, and the remaining 40% of the potential bonus payout be based on achieving a range of business objectives aligned with Mr. Riley's responsibilities, the measurement of which is subjective.



- 14 -

Michael Sieffert

On November 15, 2018, the Company entered into an employment agreement with Michael Sieffert. Pursuant to this agreement, Mr. Sieffert agreed to be employed as the CFO of the Company and agreed to fulfil any and all duties, roles and responsibilities relevant to this position as set out in the employment agreement. Mr. Sieffert's employment commenced on November 20, 2018, and for the first three months of his employment we agreed to pay Mr. Sieffert a base salary of CDN$200,000 per year (subject to applicable income tax withholdings) for carrying out the services, and after three months of employment, his base salary increased to CDN$225,000 per year. The base salary does not include any bonuses that might be paid to Mr. Sieffert for carrying out the services. Mr. Sieffert received performance bonuses of $22,928 and $41,210 for the years ended March 31, 2021, and March 31, 2020 respectively. Subsequent to the year ended March 31, 2021, the Compensation Committee approved an increase to the base salary of Mr. Sieffert to CDN$250,000 per annum. In addition, subsequent to the year ended March 31, 2021, the Compensation Committee approved a bonus program for Mr. Sieffert with a maximum payout of CDN$125,000. 60% of the potential bonus payout will be based on achieving consolidated sales revenue, based on the Company's audited annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2022, of between $30 million and $36 million, pro-rated, and the remaining 40% of the potential bonus payout be based on achieving a range of business objectives aligned with Mr. Sieffert's responsibilities, the measurement of which is subjective.

Ryne Shetterly

On December 26, 2017, the Company entered into an employment agreement with Ryne Shetterly. Pursuant to this agreement, Mr. Shetterly agreed to be employed as the Vice President of Sales and Marketing for School Buses of the Company and agreed to fulfil any and all duties, roles and responsibilities relevant to this position as set out in the employment agreement. Mr. Shetterly's employment commenced on January 2, 2018. Pursuant to the employment agreement, the Company agreed to pay Mr. Shetterly an annual base salary of $150,000, plus a car allowance of $500 per month and commissions based on sales or leases of buses. Mr. Shetterly is also eligible for stock option grants from the Company's stock option plan. Mr. Shetterly received sales commissions of $27,300 for the period ended March 31, 2021, and a performance bonus of $56,000 for the period ended March 31, 2020.

Henry Caouette

On April 19, 2018, the Company entered into an employment agreement with Henry Caouette. Pursuant to this agreement, Mr. Caouette is employed as the Director of Product Development for the Company and agreed to fulfil any and all duties, roles and responsibilities relevant to this position as set out in the employment agreement. Mr. Caouette's employment commenced on April 24, 2018. Pursuant to the employment agreement, the Issuer agreed to pay Mr. Caouette an annual base salary of $132,000, and Mr. Caouette is eligible for bonuses and for stock option grants from the Company's stock option plan.

INCENTIVE PLAN AWARDS

Outstanding Share-based Awards and Option-based Awards

The following table sets out information concerning the option-based and share-based awards held by our NEOs as at March 31, 2021:



- 15 -

Option-based Awards Share-based Awards(1) Name Number of

securities

underlying

unexercised

options

(#) Option

exercise

price

(CDN$) Option

expiration

date Value of

unexercised

in-the-money

options(2)

(CDN$) Number

of

shares

or units

of

shares

that

have not

vested

(#) Market

or

payout

value of

share-

based

awards

that

have not

vested

($) Market or

payout

value of

vested

share-

based

awards not

paid out or

distributed

($) Fraser Atkinson 14,286 5.25 February

2, 2022 369,435 Nil N/A N/A 85,713 5.25 May 26,

2022 2,216,538 Nil N/A N/A 14,286 3.50 May 4,

2023 394,436 Nil N/A N/A 14,286 3.50 February

12, 2024 394,436 Nil N/A N/A 28,571 2.59 January

30, 2025 814,485 Nil N/A N/A 100,000 20.00(3) November

19, 2025 479,421(2, 3) Nil N/A N/A Brendan Riley 71,429 4.34 October

27, 2021 1,912,154 Nil N/A N/A 14,286 3.15 December

18, 2022 399,437 Nil N/A N/A 14,286 3.50 February

12, 2024 394,436 Nil N/A N/A 35,714 2.59 January

30, 2025 1,018,563 Nil N/A N/A 100,000 20.00(3) November

19, 2025 479,421(2, 3) Nil N/A N/A Michael Sieffert 50,000 3.01 November

30, 2023 1,405,000 Nil N/A N/A 28,571 2.59 January

30, 2025 814,845 Nil N/A N/A 100,000 20.00(3) November

19, 2025 479,421(2, 3) Nil N/A N/A Ryne Shetterly 1,786 3.50 May 4,

2023 49,311 Nil N/A N/A 13,393 2.59 January

30, 2025 381,968 Nil N/A N/A 5,357 4.90 July 3,

2025 140,407 Nil N/A N/A Henry Caouette 7,143 3.50 May 4,

2023 197,218 Nil N/A N/A 7,143 2.59 January

30, 2025 203,718 Nil N/A N/A 3,571 4.90 July 3,

2025 93,596 Nil N/A N/A

(1)Our NEO's were not granted share-based awards during the year ended March 31, 2021.

- 16 -

(2)Based on CDN$31.11, being the closing price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") on March 31, 2021. Value of unexercised in the money options are expressed in CDN$, and options with an exercise price in US$ have been converted to CDN$ at an exchange rate of $0.76. This exchange rate is the average exchange rates used for financial reporting purposes for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021.

(3)Exercise price in US$.

Incentive Plan Awards - Value vested or Earned During the Year

The following table indicates, for each of our NEOs, a summary of the value of the option-based and share- based awards vested in accordance with their terms during the year ended March 31, 2021:

Name Option-based awards -

Value vested during the

year(1)

(CDN$) Share-based awards - Value

vested during the year(2)

($) Non-equity incentive plan

compensation - Value earned

during the year(2)

($) Fraser Atkinson $934,700 N/A N/A Brendan Riley $1,238,264 N/A N/A Michael Sieffert $1,285,950 N/A N/A Ryne Shetterly $350,778 N/A N/A Henry Caouette $221,361 N/A N/A

(1)Calculated using the closing Share price on the Exchange on March 31, 2021, being CDN$31.11, less the exercise price, multiplied by the number of Shares vested during the year.

(2)The NEO's did not receive share-based awards or non-equity incentive plan compensation during the year.

Narrative Discussion

The Company's current stock option plan is the 2019 Rolling Stock Option Plan (the "2019 Plan"). The following information is intended as a brief description of the 2019 Plan and is qualified in its entirety by the full text of the 2019 Plan.

Purpose

The purpose of the 2019 Plan is to: (i) enable the Company and any affiliate of the Issuer to attract and retain the types of employees, consultants, directors and such other persons as the plan administrator may select who will contribute to the Company's long range success; (ii) provide incentives that align the interests of employees, consultants, directors and such other persons as the plan administrator may select with those of the Shareholders; and (iii) promote the success of the Company's business.

Description of the 2019 Plan

On May 14, 2019, Board adopted the 2019 Plan, which is a "rolling" stock option plan, whereby the aggregate number of Shares reserved for issuance, together with any other Shares reserved for issuance under any other plan or agreement of the Company, must not exceed 10% of the total number of issued Shares (calculated on a non-diluted basis) at the time a stock option is granted.

The following information is a brief description of our 2019 Plan:

1.The Board must establish the exercise price at the time each stock option is granted, subject to the following conditions:

(a)if the Shares are listed on the Exchange, the exercise price must not be less than the minimum prevailing price permitted by the policies of the Exchange;

(b)if the Shares are not listed, posted and trading on any stock exchange or bulletin board, then the exercise price will be determined by the Board at the time of granting;

- 17 -

(c)if a stock option is granted within 90 days of a distribution by a prospectus by the Company, the exercise price must not be less than the price that is the greater of the minimum prevailing price permitted by the policies of the Exchange and the per Share price paid by public investors for Shares acquired under the distribution by the prospectus, with the 90 day period beginning on the date a final receipt is issued for the prospectus; and

(d)in all other cases, the exercise price must be determined in accordance with the rules and regulations of any applicable regulatory bodies.

2.Upon expiry of a stock option, or in the event a stock option is otherwise terminated for any reason, without having been exercised in full, the number of our common shares in respect of the expired or terminated stock option will again be available for a grant under the 2019 Plan.

3.No stock option granted under the 2019 Plan may have an expiry date exceeding 10 years from the date on which the stock option is granted (unless automatically extended as a result of a blackout period as described below).

4.The expiry date of each stock option will be automatically extended if the expiry date falls within a period during which we prohibit optionees from exercising their stock options, provided that: (a) the blackout period has been formally imposed by our company pursuant to our internal trading policies as a result of the bona fide existence of undisclosed Material Information (as defined in the policies of the Exchange). For greater certainty, in the absence of the Company formally imposing a blackout period, the expiry date of any stock options will not be automatically extended in any circumstances; (b) the blackout period expires upon the general disclosure of the undisclosed Material Information and the expiry date of the affected stock options is extended to no later than ten business days after the expiry of the blackout period; and (c) the automatic extension will not be permitted where the optionee or the Company is subject to a cease trade order (or similar order under applicable securities laws) in respect of the Company's securities.

5.Stock options granted to any one individual in any 12-month period cannot exceed more than 5% of the issued Shares, unless we have obtained disinterested shareholder approval.

6.Stock options granted to any one consultant in any 12-month period cannot exceed more than 2% of the issued Shares, without the prior consent of the Exchange.

7.Stock options granted to all persons, in aggregate, conducting investor relations activities in any 12 month period cannot exceed more than 2% of the issued Shares, without the prior consent of the Exchange.

8.Stock options issued to optionees performing investor relations activities must vest in stages over 12-months with no more than one quarter of the stock options vesting in any three month period.

9.If a director, employee or consultant of the Company is terminated for cause, then any stock option granted to the option holder will terminate immediately upon the option holder ceasing to be a director, employee, or consultant of the Company by reason of termination for cause.

10.If an option holder ceases to be a director, employee or consultant of the Company (other than by reason of death, disability or termination of services for cause), or if an optionee resigns, as the case may be, then any stock option granted to the holder that had vested and was exercisable on the date of termination will expire on the earlier of the expiry date and the date that is 90 days following the date that the holder ceases to be a director, employee or service provider of the Company.

11.If the engagement of an option holder engaged in investor relations activities as a consultant is terminated for any reason other than cause, disability or death, any stock option granted to such holder that was exercisable and had vested on the date of termination will be exercisable until the earlier of the expiry date and the date that is 30 days after the effective date of the holder ceasing to be a consultant.

- 18 -

12.If an option holder dies, the holder's lawful personal representatives, heirs or executors may exercise any stock option granted to the holder that had vested and was exercisable on the date of death until the earlier of the expiry date and one year after the date of death of the holder.

13.If an option holder ceases to be a director, employee or consultant of our company as a result of a disability, the holder may exercise any stock option granted to the holder that had vested and was exercisable on the date of disability until the earlier of the expiry date and one year after the date of disability.

14.If an option holder ceases to be one type of eligible person but concurrently is or becomes one or more other type of eligible person, the stock option will not terminate but will continue in full force and effect and the option holder may exercise the stock option until the earlier of (a) the expiry date, and (b) the applicable date where the option holder ceases to be any type of eligible person. If the option holder is an employee, the stock option will not be affected by any change of the option holder's employment where the option holder continues to be employed by the Company or an affiliate of the Company.

15.Stock options granted to directors, employees or consultants will vest when granted unless determined by the Board on a case by case basis, other than stock options granted to consultants performing investor relations activities, which will vest in stages over 12 months with no more than one quarter of the stock options vesting in any three month period.

16.The 2019 Plan is administered by the Board who has the full authority and sole discretion to grant stock options under the 2019 Plan to any eligible party, including themselves.

17.Stock options granted under the 2019 Plan are not assignable or transferable by an option holder.

18.The Board may from time to time, subject to regulatory or Shareholder approval, amend or revise the terms of the 2019 Plan.

PENSION PLAN BENEFITS

The Company does not have any pension plans that provide for payments or benefits to the NEOs at, following, or in connection with retirement, including any defined benefits plan or any defined contribution plan. The Company does not have a deferred compensation plan with respect to any NEO.

TERMINATION AND CHANGE OF CONTROL BENEFITS

The Company does not have a contract, agreement, plan or arrangement, whether written or unwritten, that provides for payments to its directors or members of its management at, following or in connection with any termination whether voluntary, involuntary or constructive, resignation, retirement, a change in control of the Company or a change in their responsibilities.

In the event of a change of control, as defined in the 2019 Plan, then all outstanding stock options, whether fully vested and exercisable or remaining subject to vesting provisions or other limitations on exercise, will be exercisable in full to enable the Shares subject to such stock options to be issued and tendered to such bid.

- 19 -

DIRECTOR COMPENSATION

Director Compensation Table

The following table sets out information concerning compensation earned by, paid to, or awarded to the non-executive directors of the Company for their service as members of the Board and, if applicable, as members of any committee of the Board for the year ended March 31, 2021:

Name Fees

Earned

(CDN$)(1) Share-

based

awards

($)(2) Option-

based

awards

(CDN$)(3) Non-equity

incentive plan

compensation

($)(2) Pension

value

($)(2) All other

compensation

($) Total

compensation

(CDN$) MarkAchtemichuk 8,099 N/A 68,285 N/A N/A Nil 76,384 MalcolmClay 11,339 N/A 68,285 N/A N/A Nil 79,624 DavidRichardson 8,099 N/A 68,285 N/A N/A Nil 76,384 Cathy McLay 9,719 N/A 68,285 N/A N/A Nil 78,004

(1)Fees earned by directors expressed in CDN$ and were converted from amounts paid in US$ using an exchange rate of $0.76 US per CDN$, which is the average exchange rate for the year ended March 31, 2021, used for financial reporting purposes.

(2)The Company's directors did not receive share-based awards, non-equity incentive plan compensation, or pension benefits during the year ended March 31, 2021.

(3)Option-based awards calculated at the fair market value at the time of grant under the Black-Scholes method.

Narrative Description

The Company's non-executive directors are eligible for stock options pursuant to the 2019 Plan which are typically granted on an annual basis and are based on business performance, personal performance, and are granted at a level that is consistent with director stock option grants of comparable public companies. The Company's non-executive directors did not receive share-based awards, non-equity incentive plan compensation or a pension in the year ended March 31, 2021. On December 4, 2020 the Board agreed to set director's fees for each non-executive director of the Company at $25,000 per annum plus an additional $5,000 per annum for each committee chair. Between December 4, 2020 and the date of this Information Circular, Malcolm Clay was the chair of the Audit Committee and the chair of the Nomination Committee and Cathy McLay was the chair of the Compensation Committee. On December 4, 2020, the Board granted 5,000 stock options exercisable at $20.00 per share to each of the Company's non-executive directors. The stock options have a term of five years, and vest 25% three months after the grant date, 25% six months after the grant date, 25% nine months after the grant date, and 25% twelve months after the grant date.

Share-based Awards, Option-based Awards and Non-equity Incentive Plan Compensation

The following table sets out information concerning the option-based and share-based awards held by the Company's non-executive directors as at March 31, 2021:

- 20 -

Option-based Awards Share-based Awards(1) Name Number of

securities

underlying

unexercised

options

(#) Option

exercise

price

(CDN$) Option

expiration

date Value of

unexercised

in-the-

money

options

(CDN$)(2) Number

of shares

or units

of shares

that

have not

vested

(#) Market

or

payout

value of

share-

based

awards

that

have not

vested

($) Market or

payout

value of

vested

share-

based

awards not

paid out or

distributed

($) Mark

Achtemichuk 14,286 5.25 February

2, 2022 369,436 Nil N/A N/A 5,357 5.25 May 26,

2022 138,532 Nil N/A N/A 14,286 3.50 May 4,

2023 394,436 Nil N/A N/A 14,286 3.50 February

12, 2024 394,436 Nil N/A N/A 42,857 2.59 January

30, 2025 1,222,282 Nil N/A N/A 5,000 20.00(3) December

4, 2025 23,971 Nil N/A N/A Malcolm Clay 14,286 5.25 February

2, 2022 369,436 Nil N/A N/A 57,143 5.25 May 26,

2022 1,477,718 Nil N/A N/A 14,286 3.50 May 4,

2023 394,436 Nil N/A N/A 14,286 3.50 February

12, 2024 394,436 Nil N/A N/A 28,571 2.59 January

30, 2025 814,845 Nil N/A N/A 5,000 20.00(3) December

4, 2025 23,971 Nil N/A N/A David

Richardson 14,285 5.25 February

2, 2022 369,410 Nil N/A N/A 14,286 3.50 May 4,

2023 394,436 Nil N/A N/A 14,286 3.50 February

12, 2024 394,436 Nil N/A N/A 28,571 2.59 January

30, 2025 814,845 Nil N/A N/A 5,000 20.00(3) December

4, 2025 23,971 Nil N/A N/A Cathy McLay 42,857 2.59 January

30, 2025 1,222,282 Nil N/A N/A 5,000 20.00(3) December

4, 2025 23,971 Nil N/A N/A

(1)The directors were not granted share-based awards during the year ended March 31, 2021.

(2)Based on CDN$31.11, being the closing price of the Shares on the Exchange on March 31, 2021. Value of unexercised in the money options are expressed in CDN$, and options with an exercise price in US$ have been converted to CDN$ at an exchange rate of $0.76. This exchange rate is the average exchange rates used for financial reporting purposes for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021.

(3)Exercise price in US$.

- 21 -

Incentive Plan Awards - Value vested or Earned During the Year

The following table indicates, for each of the Company's non-executive directors, a summary of the value of the option-based and share-based awards vested in accordance with their terms during the year ended March 31, 2021:

Name Option-based awards -

Value vested during the

year(1)

(CDN$) Share-based awards -

Value vested during the

year(2)

($) Non-equity incentive plan

compensation - Value earned

during the year(2)

($) Mark Achtemichuk $1,228,274 N/A N/A Malcolm Clay $820,838 N/A N/A David Richardson $820,838 N/A N/A Cathy McLay $1,228,274 N/A N/A

(1)Calculated using the closing share price of the shares on the Exchange on March 31, 2021, being CDN $31.11, less the exercise price.

(2)The director's did not receive share-based awards or non-equity incentive plan compensation during the year.

Narrative Description

The options granted to the Company's non-executive directors on January 30, 2020 vested in their entirety during the year ended March 31, 2021, and 25% of the options granted to the Company's non-executive directors on December 4, 2020 vested during the year ended March 31, 2021.

SECURITIES AUTHORIZED FOR ISSUANCE UNDER EQUITY COMPENSATION PLANS

The following table sets forth details with respect to the stock options granted under the 2019 Stock Option Plan (the "2019 Plan") as at March 31, 2021:

Plan Category Number of securities to be

issued upon exercise of

outstanding options,

warrants and rights(1) Weighted-average

exercise price of

outstanding options,

warrants and rights Number of securities

remaining available for

future issuance under

equity compensation

plans (excluding

securities reflected in

column (a))(2) Equity compensation plans

approved by security holders 1,215,108 $9.35 874,148 Equity compensation plans not

approved by security holders Nil N/A N/A Total 1,215,108 $9.35 874,148

(1)The Company does not have any warrants or rights outstanding under any equity compensation plans.

(2)Excluding stock options exercised during the year ended March 31, 2020.

The 2019 Plan is a "rolling" stock option plan, whereby the aggregate number of Shares reserved for issuance, together with any other Shares reserved for issuance under any other plan or agreement of the Company, must not exceed 10% percent of the total number of issued Shares (calculated on a non-diluted basis) at the time a stock option is granted. A complete copy of the 2019 Plan is attached as Schedule "B" to the Information Circular dated April 12, 2019 and filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on April 17, 2019.

Effective as of April 19, 2022, the Board adopted the 2022 Equity Incentive Plan (the "2022 Plan"). If the 2022 Plan is adopted at the Meeting, no further stock options will be granted under the 2019 Plan.

The 2022 Plan is subject to the approval of the Shareholders and the Exchange. At the Meeting, Shareholders will be asked to approve the 2022 Plan. See "Particulars of Matters to be Acted Upon - Approval of Equity Incentive Plan", below for a summary of the 2022 Plan. If the Exchange finds the disclosure to Shareholders to be inadequate, then Shareholder approval may not be accepted by the Exchange.



- 22 -

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

At the Meeting, Shareholders will be asked to pass an ordinary resolution to appoint Crowe MacKay LLP as auditors of the Company for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 and to authorize the Board to fix the remuneration to be paid to Crowe MacKay LLP for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. An ordinary resolution needs to be passed by a simple majority of the votes cast by the Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting.

Management recommends that Shareholders vote for the appointment of Crowe MacKay LLP as the Company's auditors for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 and the authorization of the Board to fix the remuneration paid to the auditors for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022.

AUDIT COMMITTEE DISCLOSURE

Under National Instrument 52-110 - Audit Committees ("NI 52-110"), a reporting issuer is required to provide disclosure annually with respect to its Audit Committee, including the text of its Audit Committee Charter, information regarding composition of the Audit Committee, and information regarding fees paid to its external auditor. The Company provides the following disclosure with respect to its Audit Committee:

Audit Committee Charter

The full text of the Audit Committee Charter is disclosed at Schedule "A" to this Information Circular.

Composition of the Audit Committee

The Company's Audit Committee is currently comprised of three independent directors consisting of, Malcolm Clay, David Richardson and Cathy McLay.

All of the Audit Committee members are "financially literate", as defined in NI 52-110, as all have the industry experience necessary to understand and analyze financial statements of the Company, as well as the understanding of internal controls and procedures necessary for financial reporting.

The Audit Committee is responsible for review of both interim and annual financial statements for the Company. For the purposes of performing their duties, the members of the Audit Committee have the right at all times, to inspect all the books and financial records of the Company and any subsidiaries and to discuss with management and the external auditors of the Company any accounts, records and matters relating to the financial statements of the Company. The audit committee members meet periodically with management and annually with the external auditors.

Relevant Education and Experience

All of the members of the Audit Committee are able to understand and interpret information related to financial statement analysis. Each of the members of the Audit Committee has a general understanding of the accounting principles used by the Company to prepare its financial statements and will seek clarification from the Company's auditors, where required. Each of the members of the Audit Committee also has direct experience in understanding accounting principles for private and reporting companies. The relevant experience of the current members of the Audit Committee is as follows:

Malcolm Clay

Mr. Clay has been a director of the Company since February 2011. Mr. Clay holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of British Columbia (1965) and a designation with the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (1969). Mr. Clay is currently retired. He was a Partner with KPMG LLP from September 1975 to September 2002. Mr. Clay is currently a director of the public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.



- 23 -

David Richardson

Mr. Richardson has been a director of the Company since March 2015. He is currently President and CEO of Octaform Systems Inc., and is a Director Emeritus of Ducks Unlimited Canada following 20 years on the board. He was a founding member and Director of The Asia Pacific Foundation, and a leader on various government trade missions to Asia.

In addition, he was a Director of the Canada China Trade Council and Chairman of the Agriculture Committee. Mr. Richardson has served on a number of public and private boards throughout his career and continues to hold several other directorship positions.

Cathy McLay

Ms. McLay has been a director of the Company since January 2020. Ms. McLay is a fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors Education Program. Ms. McLay retired in 2018 from Translink, a public transit service provider in Metro Vancouver as the Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President Finance and Corporate Services and for a period the Interim Chief Executive Officer.

She currently serves on the boards of Coast Mountain Bus Company (Chair), Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (Chair Audit Committee) and Vancouver Fraser Port Authority (Chair Major Capital Committee).

Audit Committee Oversight

At no time since the commencement of the Company's most recently completed financial year was a recommendation of the Audit Committee to nominate or compensate an external auditor not adopted by the Board.

Reliance on Certain Exemptions

Since the commencement of the Company's most recently completed financial year, the Company has not relied on the exemptions in Sections 2.4, 3.2, 3.4, or 3.5 or Part 8 of NI 52-110. Section 2.4 (De Minimis Non- audit Services) provides an exemption from the requirement that the Audit Committee must pre-approve all non-audit services to be provided by the auditor, where the total amount of fees related to the non-audit services are not expected to exceed 5% of the total fees payable to the auditor in the financial year in which the non-audit services were provided. Sections 3.2 (Initial Public Offerings), 3.4 (Events Outside Control of Member) and 3.5 (Death, Disability or Resignation of Audit Committee Member) provide exemptions from the requirement that every member of the Company's Audit Committee must be independent. Part 8 (Exemptions) permits a company to apply to a securities regulatory authority or regulator for an exemption from the requirements of NI 52-110 in whole or in part.

Pre-Approval Policies and Procedures

Formal policies and procedures for the engagement of non-audit services have yet to be formulated and adopted. Subject to the requirements of NI 52-110 and pursuant to the Audit Committee Charter, the Company's Audit Committee considers and pre-approves all auditing and non-audit services provided by the independent auditors and the Audit Committee may delegate the authority to grant pre-approvals to one or more members of the Audit Committee, whose decisions must be presented to the full Audit Committee at its scheduled meetings.

- 24 -

External Auditor Service Fees

In the following table, "Audit Fees" are fees billed by the Company's external auditor for services provided in auditing the Company's annual financial statements for the subject year. "Audit Related Fees" are fees not included in audit fees that are billed by the auditor for assurance and related services that are reasonably related to the performance of the audit review of the Company's financial statements. "Tax Fees" are fees billed by the auditor for professional services rendered for tax compliance, tax advice and tax planning. "All Other Fees" are fees billed by the auditor for products and services not included in the foregoing categories.

The aggregate fees billed by the Company's Crowe MacKay LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, in the fiscal years ended March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020, by category, are as follows:

Financial Year Ended Audit Fees Audit Related Fees Tax Fees All Other Fees 2021 $126,563 Nil $9,500 $2,000 2020 $87,720 Nil $4,400 $48,538

INDEBTEDNESS OF DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVE OFFICERS

No current or former director, executive officer, proposed nominee for election to the Board, or associate of such persons is, or at any time since the beginning of the Company's most recently completed financial year has been, indebted to the Company or any of its subsidiaries.

No indebtedness of current or former director, executive officer, proposed nominee for election to the Board, or associate of such person is, or at any time since the beginning of the most recently completed financial year has been, the subject of a guarantee, support agreement, letter of credit or other similar arrangement or understanding provided by the Company or any of its subsidiaries.

MANAGEMENT CONTRACTS

Other than as disclosed herein, there were no management functions of the Company, which were, to any substantial degree, performed by persons other than the directors or executive officers of the Company.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

General

The Canadian Securities Administrators have issued corporate governance guidelines pursuant to National Policy 58- 201 - Corporate Governance Guidelines ("NP 58-201") together with certain related disclosure requirements pursuant to National Instrument 58-101- Disclosure of Corporate Governance Practices ("NI 58-101"). The corporate governance guidelines set forth in NP 58-201 are recommended as "best practices" for issuers to follow. We recognize that good corporate governance plays an important role in our overall success and in enhancing Shareholder value and, accordingly, we have adopted certain corporate governance policies and practices. The disclosure set out below describes our approach to corporate governance.

Independence of Directors

Under NI 58-101, a director is considered to be independent if he or she is independent within the meaning of NI 52-110. Pursuant to NI 52- 110, an independent director is a director who is free from any direct or indirect relationship which could, in the view of the Board, be reasonably expected to interfere with a director's independent judgment. Based on information provided by each director concerning his or her background, employment and affiliations, the Board has determined that two of the six directors on the Board will not be considered independent as a result of their employment relationships with the Company.

- 25 -

Fraser Atkinson and Brendan Riley, the Company's Chairman and CEO and President, respectively, are not considered to be independent, as they are officers of the Company. Mr. Achtemichuk, Mr. Clay, Mr. Richardson and Ms. McLay are considered to be independent in that they are independent and free from any interest and any business or other relationship which could or could reasonably be perceived to; materially interfere with the respective director's ability to act with the best interests of the Company, other than the interests and relationships arising from Shareholders. A majority of the directors on the Board are independent.

Meetings of Independent Directors

The Board holds regularly-scheduled quarterly meetings as well as ad hoc meetings from time to time and also routinely authorizes corporate action by way of unanimous consent resolution. In the course of meetings of the Board or of committees of the Board, the independent directors will from time to time hold meetings, or portions of such meetings, at which neither non-independent directors nor officers of the Company are in attendance. If a director or officer holds an interest in a transaction or agreement under consideration at a Board meeting or a Board committee meeting, that director or officer shall not be present at the time the Board or Board committee deliberates such transaction or agreement and shall abstain from voting on the matter, subject to certain limited exceptions provided for in the BC Business Corporations Act.

All directors attended all board meetings held since the beginning of the Company's most recently completed financial year.

Chair of the Board

The Company's Board is led by Fraser Atkinson, who is a non-independent Chair due to the fact that he is the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. As Chair of the Board, Mr. Atkinson is principally responsible for overseeing the operations and affairs of the Board. To provide leadership and autonomy for the Company's independent directors, the independent directors will from time to time hold meetings, or portions of such meetings, at which neither non-independent directors nor officers of the Company are in attendance.

Directorships

The following table sets out the existing directors and proposed directors of the Company that are directors or officers of other reporting issuers:

Name Name and Jurisdiction of

Reporting Issuer Position From To Fraser Atkinson Equus Total Return, Inc.(1) Director May 12, 2010 Present Amego Capital Corp.(2) Director July 19, 2021 Present Malcolm Clay Minco Capital Corporation(3) Director December 5, 2007 Present David Richardson AIP Realty Trust(2) Trustee December 15, 2021 Present

(1)New York Stock Exchange

(2)TSX Venture Exchange

(3)Toronto Stock Exchange

Board Mandate

The Board does not have a written mandate. The Board of the Company is responsible for supervising the management of the business and affairs of the Company and is expected to a focus on guidance and strategic oversight with a view to increasing Shareholder value. In accordance with the BC Business Corporations Act, in discharging his or her duties, each director must act honestly and in good faith, with a view to the best interests of the Company. Each director must also exercise the care, diligence and skill that a reasonably prudent person would exercise in comparable circumstances. In addition to the foregoing general principles, the Board actively pursues strategic planning, risk management, succession planning, and the appointment and supervision of senior executives. Additionally, the Board takes a primary role in corporate governance policies and procedures, the nomination of directors, financial reporting and internal controls and approval of regulatory filings.

- 26 -

Position Descriptions

The Board has not developed written position descriptions for the Chair and the chair of each board committee. The Chair provides overall leadership to enhance the effectiveness and performance of the Board, the committees of the Board, and individual directors of the Board. The Chair works with the other directors to ensure the Board is provided with timely and relevant information as is necessary to effectively discharge its statutory duties and responsibilities. The Chair also works with the other directors to ensure the Board is provided with timely and relevant information as is necessary to effectively discharge its statutory duties and responsibilities. Finally, the Chair chairs all Shareholder meetings of the Company.

The Chair of each board committee strives to provide leadership to enable the respective committee to effectively carry out its duties and responsibilities as described in their respective charters, and to chair meetings of such committees whereby they strive to encourage free and open discussion.

The Company has not developed a written position description for the CEO.

Orientation and Continuing Education

The Board briefs all new directors with respect to the policies of the Board and other relevant corporate and business information. The Board does not provide any continuing education.

Ethical Business Conduct

On August 23, 2020 the Company adopted a code of ethics (the "Code") for the directors, officers and employees. A copy of the Code may be obtained by contacting the Company at its office at Suite 240 - 209 Carrall Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2J2. Compliance with the Code may be monitored by audits performed by the Board, the Audit Committee, the Company's counsel and/or by the Company's outside auditors. All persons covered by the Code are required to cooperate fully with any such audits and to provide truthful and accurate information.

In addition, the Board has found that the fiduciary duties placed on individual directors by the Company's governing corporate legislation and the common law, and the restrictions placed by applicable corporate legislation on an individual director's participation in decisions of the Board in which the director has an interest, also ensures that the Board operates independently of management and in the best interests of the Company. If a director or officer holds an interest in a transaction or agreement under consideration at a Board meeting or a Board committee meeting, that director or officer shall not be present at the time the Board or Board committee deliberates such transaction or agreement and shall abstain from voting on the matter, subject to certain limited exceptions provided for in the BC Business Corporations Act.

Nomination of Directors

The Company has a Nominating Committee comprised of Malcolm Clay, Fraser Atkinson and Mark Achtemichuk. On August 23 2020, the Company adopted a Board of Director Nomination Process. In general, when the Board determines that expansion of the board or replacement of a director is necessary or appropriate, the Company's independent directors will be responsible for identifying one or more candidates to fill such directorship, investigating each candidate, evaluating his/her suitability for service on the Board and recommending for selection suitable candidates for nomination to the Board. The Company's independent directors are authorized to use any methods they deem appropriate for identifying candidates for Board membership, including recommendations from current members of the Board, senior management or other third parties (including recommendations from stockholders). The Company's independent directors may engage outside search firms to identify suitable candidates. The Company's independent directors are also authorized to engage in whatever investigation and evaluation processes it deems appropriate, including a thorough review of the candidate's background, characteristics, qualities and qualifications, and personal interviews with all or some of the Company's independent directors, the Company's management or one or more other members of the Board. While diversity may contribute to an evaluation, it is not considered by the Board as a separate or independent factor in identifying board of director nominees. In formulating its recommendation, the Company's independent directors will consider not only the findings and conclusions of the investigation and evaluation process, but also the current composition of the Board; the diversity of the board, including the gender diversity; the attributes and qualifications of serving members of the Board; additional attributes, capabilities or qualifications that should be represented on the Board; and whether the candidate could provide those additional attributes, capabilities or qualifications. The Company's independent directors will not recommend any candidate unless that candidate has indicated a willingness to serve as a director and has agreed to comply, if elected, with the expectations and requirements of serving as a member of the Board. In considering whether to recommend directors who are eligible to stand for re-election, the Company's independent directors may consider a variety of factors, including, without limitation, a director's contributions to the Board and ability to continue to contribute productively; attendance at Board and committee meetings and compliance with the Company corporate governance policies; whether the director continues to possess the attributes, capabilities and qualifications considered necessary or desirable for continued service on the Board; the independence of the director; and the nature and extent of the director's non-Company activities.

- 27 -

Compensation

The Company has a Compensation Committee comprised of Malcolm Clay, David Richardson, and Cathy McLay. The Company adopted a formal Compensation Committee Charter on August 23, 2020. The Company's compensation committee, in consultation with the Board, conducts reviews with regard to the compensation of its directors and officers once a year. To make its recommendations on such compensation, the Company's compensation committee take into account the types of compensation and the amounts paid to directors and officers of a peer group of companies listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange in the same or similar industry with market capitalizations under USD$2 billion. In a review conducted during the year ended March 31, 2021, companies included in this peer group are Workhorse Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS); Arcimoto (Nasdaq: FUV); Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq:BLNK); Absolute Software (TSX: ABST, Nasdaq: ABST) and Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: KNDI). The Compensation Committee considers the peer group appropriate as these companies share the Company's listing exchange, are in the same or similar industry, and within a comparable market capitalization range.

Assessments

The Company has no formalized assessment procedures to satisfy itself that its directors, board committee members and the board as a whole are performing effectively.

Director Term Limits and Other Mechanisms of Board Renewal

The Board has not adopted director term limits or other automatic mechanisms of board renewal. Rather than adopting formal term limits, mandatory age-related retirement policies and other mechanisms of board renewal, the Board will seek to maintain its composition in a way that provides, in the judgment of the Board, the necessary and desirable competencies of its directors having regard to the long term plan for the composition of the Board that takes into consideration the strategic direction of the Company. The Board also is expected to review the desired competencies and skills for as well as the process for assessing the performance and effectiveness of the Board as a whole, the committees of the Board, Board and committee chairs and individual directors. The Board is expected to conduct an assessment process regarding the effectiveness and performance of the entire Board, its committees and each director annually.

- 28 -

Diversity

Having a diverse Board and senior management offers a depth of perspective that enhances Board and management operations and performance. Having a diverse and inclusive organization overall is beneficial to the Company's success, and it is committed to diversity and inclusion at all levels to ensure that the Company attracts, retains and promotes the brightest and most talented individuals.

The Company does not currently have a written policy relating to the identification and nomination of women directors. The Board does not specifically define diversity nor set targets for specific designated groups, but values diversity of experience, perspective, education, background and gender as part of its overall evaluation of director nominees for election or re-election to the Board and as part of its evaluation of candidates for management positions. This is achieved through ensuring that diversity considerations are taken into account in Board and senior management succession planning, continuously monitoring the level of representation on our Board and in senior management positions of women and visible minorities continuing to broaden recruiting efforts to attract and interview qualified candidates, and committing to retention and training to ensure that our most talented employees are promoted from within our organization.

Recommendations concerning director nominees and appointment of executive officers are based on competence, merit and performance, as well as expected contribution to the Board or management's performance. Commitment to diversity is, and will remain a key priority and consideration, as it is beneficial that a diversity of backgrounds, views and experiences be present at the Board and management levels.

The following chart sets out the representation of women a on the Company's board of directors and senior management as well as the percentage of the board of directors and senior management comprised of persons from each such designated group.

Women Number Percentage Board of Directors 1 16.7% Senior Management 0 0%

The Company has not adopted targets for gender or other diversity representation in part due to the need to consider a balance of criteria for each individual appointment. The Company does not believe that quotas or strict rules set out in a formal policy would result in improved identification or selection of the best candidates. Quotas based on specific criteria would limit the Company's ability to ensure that the overall composition of the Board and senior management meets the needs of the Company's organization and its Shareholders.

INTEREST OF INFORMED PERSONS IN MATERIAL TRANSACTIONS

Other than as disclosed herein and transactions carried out in the ordinary course of business of the Company, none of the directors or executive officers of the Company, any Shareholder directly or indirectly beneficially owning, or exercising control or direction over, more than 10% of the outstanding Shares, nor any associate or affiliate of any of the foregoing, has had, during the most recently completed financial year of the Company, or during the current financial year, any material interest, direct or indirect, in any transactions that materially affected or would materially affect the Company or any of its subsidiaries.

INTEREST OF CERTAIN PERSONS OR COMPANIES IN MATTERS TO BE ACTED UPON

Except as disclosed elsewhere in this Information Circular, no director or executive officer of the Company who was a director or executive officer since the beginning of the Company's last financial year, no proposed nominee for election as a director of the Company, nor any associate or affiliates of any such directors, officers or nominees, has any material interest, direct or indirect, by way of beneficial ownership of Shares or other securities in the Company or otherwise, in any matter to be acted upon at the Meeting other than the election of directors and the grant of options which may be granted to such persons upon the approval of the 2022 Equity Incentive Plan as discussed below.



- 29 -

PARTICULARS OF MATTERS TO BE ACTED UPON

Approval of 2022 Equity Incentive Plan (the "2022 Plan")

The Company's current stock option plan, the 2019 Plan, is a "rolling" stock option plan, whereby the aggregate number of Shares reserved for issuance, together with any other Shares reserved for issuance under any other plan or agreement of the Company, shall not exceed ten (10%) percent of the total number of issued Shares (calculated on a non-diluted basis) at the time an option is granted. See "Statement of Executive Compensation - Incentive Plan Awards" above for further details of the 2019 Plan.

Effective as of April 19, 2022, the Board adopted the 2022 Plan. If the 2022 Plan is approved by Shareholders at the Meeting, no further stock options will be granted under the 2019 Plan.

At the Meeting, Shareholders will be asked to consider and, if thought advisable, pass an ordinary resolution approving the 2022 Plan in the form set out as Schedule "B" hereto.

The following information is intended as a brief description of the 2022 Plan and is qualified in its entirety by the full text of the 2022 Plan.

Purpose

The purpose of the 2022 Plan is to promote the long-term success of the Company and the creation of shareholder value by: (i) encouraging the attraction and retention of eligible persons; (ii) encouraging such eligible persons to focus on critical long-term objectives; and (iii) promoting greater alignment of the interests of such eligible persons with the interests of the Company.

The 2022 Plan provides flexibility to the Company to grant equity-based incentive awards in the form of stock options ("Options"), restricted share units ("RSUs"), performance share units ("PSUs") and deferred share units ("DSUs" and, collectively with the RSUs and PSUs, the "Performance-Based Awards") to eligible persons.

Shares Subject to the 2022 Plan

The 2022 Plan is a rolling plan for Options and a fixed plan for Performance-Based Awards such that the aggregate number of Shares that: (i) may be issued upon the exercise or settlement of Options granted under the 2022 Plan (and all of the Company's other Security-Based Compensation Arrangements), shall not exceed 10% of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares from time to time, such number being 23,148,038 as at April 19, 2022 and (ii) may be issued in respect of Performance-Based Awards granted under the 2022 Plan (and all of the Company's other Security-Based Compensation Arrangements) shall not exceed 2,314,803. The 2022 Plan is considered an "evergreen" plan, since Options which have been exercised, cancelled, terminated, surrendered, forfeited or expired without being exercised shall be available for subsequent grants under the 2022 Plan and the number of awards available to grant increases as the number of issued and outstanding Shares increases.

Participation Limits

The 2022 Plan provides that:

(a)unless the Company has obtained disinterested shareholder approval, the maximum aggregate number of Shares issuable to insiders under the 2022 Plan, within any 12 month period, together with Shares reserved for issuance to insiders under all of the Company's other Security-Based Compensation Arrangements (as defined in the 2022 Plan), shall not exceed ten (10%) percent of the issued and outstanding Shares (calculated as at the date of any grant);

- 30 -

(b)unless the Company has obtained disinterested shareholder approval, the maximum aggregate number of Shares issuable to insiders under the 2022 Plan, at any point in time, together with Shares reserved for issuance to insiders under all of the Company's other Security-Based Compensation Arrangements (as defined in the 2022 Plan), shall not exceed ten (10%) percent of the issued and outstanding Shares;

(c)unless the Company has obtained disinterested shareholder approval, the maximum aggregate number of Shares issuable to any participant (as defined in the 2022 Plan) under the 2022 Plan, within any 12 month period, together with Shares reserved for issuance to such participant (and to Companies wholly-owned by that participant) under all of the Company's other Security-Based Compensation Arrangements, shall not exceed five (5%) percent of the issued and outstanding Shares (calculated as at the date of any grant);

(d)the maximum aggregate number of Shares issuable to any one consultant (as defined in the 2022 Plan) under the 2022 Plan, within any twelve (12) month period, together with Shares issuable to such consultant under all of the Company's other Security-Based Compensation Arrangements, shall not exceed two (2%) percent of the issued and outstanding Shares (calculated as at the date of any grant); and

(e)the maximum aggregate number of Shares issuable pursuant to grants of Options to all investor relation service providers performing investor relations activities under the 2022 Plan, within any 12 month period, shall not in aggregate exceed two (2%) percent of the issued and outstanding Shares (calculated as at the date of any grant). For the avoidance of doubt, persons performing investor relations activities are only eligible to receive Options under the 2022 Plan; they are not eligible to receive any Performance-Based Award or other type of securities based compensation under the 2022 Plan.

Administration of the 2022 Plan

The 2022 Plan shall be administered by the Board of the Company and the Board of the Company has full authority to administer the 2022 Plan, including the authority to interpret and construe any provision of the 2022 Plan and to adopt, amend and rescind such rules and regulations for administering the 2022 Plan as the Board of the Company may deem necessary in order to comply with the requirements of the 2022 Plan.

Eligible Persons under the 2022 Plan

When used in connection with the grant of Options, all officers, directors, employees, management company employees and consultants of the Company are eligible to participate in the 2022 Plan. When used in connection with the grant of Performance-Based Awards, all officers, directors, employees, management company employees and consultants of the Company that do not perform investor relations activities are eligible to participate in the 2022 Plan. The extent to which any such individual is entitled to receive a grant of an award pursuant to the 2022 Plan will be determined in the sole and absolute discretion of the Board. Each person who receives a grant under the 2022 Plan is referred to as a "Participant".

Types of Awards

Awards of Options, RSUs, PSUs and DSUs may be made under the 2022 Plan. All of the awards described below are subject to the conditions, limitations, restrictions, exercise price, vesting, settlement and forfeiture provisions determined by the Board, in its sole discretion, subject to such limitations provided in the 2022 Plan, and will generally be evidenced by an award agreement.

- 31 -

Options

An Option entitles a holder thereof to purchase a prescribed number of Shares at an exercise price determined by the Board at the time of the grant of the Option, provided that the exercise price of an Option granted under the 2022 Plan shall not be less than the Discounted Market Price (as defined in the Policies of the Exchange), provided that if an Option is proposed to be granted by the Company after the Company has just been recalled for trading following a suspension or halt, the Company must wait at least ten trading days since the day on which trading in the Company's securities resumes before setting the exercise price for and granting the Option. Each Option shall, unless sooner terminated, expire on a date to be determined by the Board which will not exceed ten (10) years from the date of grant of the Option. The Board may, in its absolute discretion, upon granting Options under the 2022 Plan, specify different time periods following the dates of granting the Options during which the Participant may exercise their Options to purchase Shares and may designate different exercise prices and numbers of Shares in respect of which each Participant may exercise Options during each respective time period. Subject to the discretion of the Board, the Options granted to a Participant under the 2022 Plan shall vest as determined by the Board on the date of grant of such Options. If the Board does not specify a vesting schedule at the date of grant, then Options granted to persons, other than those conducting investor relations activities, shall vest fully on the date of grant, and in any event in accordance with the policies of the Exchange. Options issued to Persons conducting Investor Relations Activities must vest (and shall not otherwise be exercisable) in stages over a minimum of 12 months such that:

A.no more than 1/4 of the Options vest no sooner than three months after the Grant Date;

B.no more than another 1/4 of the Options vest no sooner than six months after the Grant Date;

C.no more than another 1/4 of the Options vest no sooner than nine months after the Grant Date; and

D.the remainder of the Options vest no sooner than 12 months after the Grant Date.

If the award agreement for the grant of Options so provides, in the event of a change of control (as defined in the 2022 Plan), all Options granted to a Participant that ceases to be an Eligible Person shall become fully vested and shall become exercisable by the Participant in accordance with the terms of such award agreement and the 2022 Plan. No acceleration of the vesting of any Options shall be permitted without prior Exchange review and acceptance for Options issued to persons conducting investor relations activities.

Other than as may be set forth in the award agreement for the grant of Options, upon the death of a Participant, any Options granted to such Participant which, prior to the Participant's death, have not vested, will immediately terminate without payment, be forfeited and cancelled and shall be of no further force or effect; and the Participant or his or her estate, as the case may be, shall have no right, title or interest therein whatsoever. Any Options granted to such Participant which, prior to the Participant's death, had vested pursuant to the terms of the applicable Award Agreement will accrue to the Participant's estate in accordance with 2022 Plan and may be exercised by the Participant's estate within one year of the death of the Participant.

Where a Participant's relationship with the Company is terminated by the Company or a subsidiary for cause, all Options granted to the Participant under the 2022 Plan will immediately terminate without payment, be forfeited and cancelled and shall be of no further force or effect as of the termination date.

Where a Participant's relationship with the Company terminates by reason of termination by the Company or a subsidiary without cause, by voluntary termination, voluntary resignation or due to retirement by the Participant, such that the Participant no longer qualifies as an eligible person, all Options granted to the Participant under the 2022 Plan that have not vested will, unless the applicable award agreement provides otherwise and subject to the provisions below, immediately terminate without payment, be forfeited and cancelled and shall be of no further force or effect as of the termination date; provided, however, that any Options granted to such Participant which, prior to the Participant's termination without cause, voluntary termination, voluntary resignation or Retirement, had vested pursuant to the terms of the applicable award agreement will accrue to the Participant in accordance with the 2022 Plan and shall be exercisable by such Participant for a period of 90 days following the date the Participant ceased to be an eligible person, or such longer period as may be provided for in the award agreement or as may be determined by the Board provided such period does not exceed 12 months after the termination date.



- 32 -

Where a Participant becomes afflicted by a disability, all Options granted to the Participant under the 2022 Plan will continue to vest in accordance with the terms of such Options; provided, however, that no Options may be redeemed during a leave of absence. Where a Participant's relationship is terminated due to disability such that the Participant ceases to be an eligible person, all Options granted to the Participant under this Plan that have not vested will, unless the applicable award agreement provides otherwise and subject to the provisions below, immediately terminate without payment, be forfeited and cancelled and shall be of no further force or effect as of the termination date; provided, however, that any Options granted to such Participant which, prior to the termination of the Participant's relationship with the Company due to disability, had vested pursuant to terms of the applicable award agreement, will accrue to the Participant in accordance with the 2022 Plan and shall be exercisable by such Participant for a period of 90 days following the date the termination date, or such longer period as may be provided for in the award agreement or as may be determined by the Board.

Restricted Share Units

A RSU is a right awarded to a Participant, as compensation for employment or consulting services or services as a director or officer, to receive for no additional cash consideration, securities of the Company upon specified vesting criteria being satisfied, and subject to the terms and conditions of the 2022 Plan and the applicable award agreement, and which may be paid in cash and/or Shares. The number of RSUs to be credited to each participant shall be determined by the Board in its sole discretion in accordance with the 2022 Plan. All RSUs will vest and become payable by the issuance of Shares at the end of the restriction period if all applicable restrictions have lapsed, as such restrictions may be specified in the award agreement.

RSUs shall be subject to such restrictions as the Board, in its sole discretion, may establish in the applicable award agreement, which restrictions may lapse separately or in combination at such time or times and on such terms, conditions and satisfaction of objectives as the Board may, in its discretion, determine at the time a RSU is granted. The Board shall determine any vesting terms applicable to the grant of RSUs, however, no RSUs may vest before the date that is one (1) year following the date of the award.

If the award agreement so provides, in the event of a change of control (as defined in the 2022 Plan) and the Participant ceases to be an Eligible Person, all restrictions upon any RSUs held by such Participant shall lapse immediately and all such RSUs shall become fully vested in such Participant in accordance with the 2022 Plan.

Other than as may be set forth in the applicable award agreement, upon the death of a Participant, any RSUs granted to such Participant which, prior to the Participant's death, have not vested, will be immediately and automatically forfeited and cancelled without further action and without any cost or payment, and the Participant or his or her estate, as the case may be, shall have no right, title or interest therein whatsoever. Any RSUs granted to such Participant which, prior to the Participant's death, had vested pursuant to the terms of the applicable award agreement will accrue to the Participant's estate in accordance with the 2022 Plan.

Where a Participant's relationship with the Company is terminated by the Company or a subsidiary for cause, all RSUs granted to the Participant under this Plan will immediately terminate without payment, be forfeited and cancelled and shall be of no further force or effect as of the termination date.

- 33 -

Where a Participant's relationship with the Company terminates by reason of termination by the Company or a subsidiary without cause, by voluntary termination, voluntary resignation or due to retirement by the Participant, all RSUs granted to the Participant under the 2022 Plan that have not vested will, unless the applicable award agreement provides otherwise and subject to the provisions below, immediately terminate without payment, be forfeited and cancelled and shall be of no further force or effect as of the termination date and the Participant shall have no right, title or interest therein whatsoever; provided, however, that any RSUs granted to such Participant which, prior to the Participant's termination without cause, voluntary termination, voluntary resignation or retirement, had vested pursuant to the terms of the applicable award agreement will accrue to the Participant in accordance with the 2022 Plan.

Where a Participant becomes afflicted by a disability, all RSUs granted to the Participant under the 2022 Plan will continue to vest in accordance with the terms of such RSUs; provided, however, that no RSUs may be redeemed during a leave of absence. Where a Participant's relationship is terminated due to disability such that the Participant ceases to be an eligible person, all RSUs granted to the Participant under the 2022 Plan that have not vested will, unless the applicable award agreement provides otherwise and subject to the provisions below, immediately terminate without payment, be forfeited and cancelled and shall be of no further force or effect as of the termination date and the Participant shall have no right, title or interest therein whatsoever; provided, however, that any RSUs granted to such Participant which, prior to the Participant's termination due to disability, had vested pursuant to terms of the applicable award agreement will accrue to the Participant in accordance with the 2022 Plan.

As soon as practicable after each vesting date of a RSU, the Company shall, at the sole discretion of the Board, either: (a) issue to the Participant from treasury the number of Shares equal to the number of RSUs that have vested; or (b) make a cash payment in an amount equal to the Market Unit Price (as defined in the 2022 Plan) on the next trading day after the vesting date of the RSUs, net of applicable withholdings.

Performance Share Units

A PSU is a right awarded to a Participant, as compensation for employment or consulting services or services as a director or officer, to receive, for no additional cash consideration, securities of the Company upon specified performance and vesting criteria being satisfied, subject to the terms and conditions of the 2022 Plan and the applicable award agreement, and which may be paid in cash and/or Shares. No PSUs may vest before the date that is one year following the date of the Award.

Subject to the provisions of the 2022 Plan and such other terms and conditions as the Board may prescribe, the Board may, from time to time, grant awards of PSUs to eligible persons that do not perform investor relations activities. The number of PSUs to be awarded to any Participant shall be determined by the Board, in its sole discretion, in accordance with the 2022 Plan. Each PSU shall, contingent upon the attainment of the performance criteria within the performance cycle, represent one Share.

The Board will select, settle and determine the performance criteria (including without limitation the attainment thereof), for purposes of the vesting of the PSUs, in its sole discretion. An award agreement may provide the Board with the right to revise the performance criteria and the award amounts if unforeseen events (including, without limitation, changes in capitalization, an equity restructuring, an acquisition or a divestiture) occur which have a substantial effect on the financial results and which in the sole judgment of the Board make the application of the performance criteria unfair unless a revision is made.

All PSUs will vest and become payable to the extent that the performance criteria set forth in the award agreement are satisfied in the performance cycle, the determination of which satisfaction shall be made by the Board on the determination date. No PSU may vest before the date that is one year following the date of the award.

If the award agreement so provides, in the event of a change of control (as defined in the 2022 Plan) and the Participant ceases to be an Eligible Person, all PSUs granted to such Participant shall become fully vested in such Participant (without regard to the attainment of any performance criteria) and shall become payable to the Participant in accordance with the 2022 Plan.



- 34 -

Other than as may be set forth in the applicable award agreement and below, upon the death of a Participant, all PSUs granted to the Participant which, prior to the Participant's death, have not vested, will immediately and automatically be forfeited and cancelled without further action and without any cost or payment, and the Participant or his or her estate, as the case may be, shall have no right, title or interest therein whatsoever; provided, however, the Board may determine, in its sole discretion, the number of the Participant's PSUs that will vest based on the extent to which the applicable performance criteria have been satisfied in that portion of the performance cycle that has lapsed.

Where a Participant's relationship with the Company is terminated by the Company or a subsidiary for cause, all PSUs granted to the Participant under the 2022 Plan will immediately terminate without payment, be forfeited and cancelled and shall be of no further force or effect as of the termination date.

Where a Participant's relationship with the Company terminates by reason of termination by the Company or a subsidiary without cause, by voluntary termination, voluntary resignation or due to retirement by the Participant, all PSUs granted to the Participant which have not vested will, unless the award agreement provides otherwise and subject to the provisions below, immediately terminate without payment, be forfeited and cancelled and shall be of no further force or effect as of the termination date, and the Participant shall have no right, title or interest therein whatsoever; provided, however, the Board may determine, in its sole discretion, the number of the Participant's PSUs that will vest based on the extent to which the applicable performance have been satisfied in that portion of the performance cycle that has lapsed.

Where a Participant becomes afflicted by a disability, all PSUs granted to the Participant under the 2022 Plan will continue to vest in accordance with the terms of such PSUs; provided, however, that no PSUs may be redeemed during a leave of absence. Where a Participant's relationship is terminated due to disability such that the Participant ceases to be an eligible person, all PSUs granted to the Participant under the 2022 Plan that have not vested will, unless the applicable award agreement provides otherwise and subject to the provisions below, immediately terminate without payment, be forfeited and cancelled and shall be of no further force or effect as of the termination date, and the Participant shall have no right, title or interest therein whatsoever; provided, however, that the Board may determine, in its sole discretion, the number of the Participant's PSUs that will vest based on the extent to which the applicable performance criteria have been satisfied in that portion of the performance cycle that has lapsed.

Payment to Participants in respect of vested PSUs shall be made after the determination date for the applicable award and in any case within ninety-five (95) days after the last day of the performance cycle to which such award relates. The Company shall, at the sole discretion of the Board, either: (a) issue to the Participant the number of Shares equal to the number of PSUs that have vested on the Determination Date; or (b) make a cash payment in an amount equal to the Market Unit Price (as defined in the 2022 Plan) on the next trading day after the determination date of the PSUs that have vested, net of applicable withholdings.

Deferred Share Units

A DSU is a right granted to a Participant, as compensation for employment or consulting services or services as a director or officer, to receive, for no additional cash consideration, securities of the Company on a deferred basis upon specified vesting criteria being satisfied, subject to the terms and conditions of the 2022 Plan and the applicable award agreement, and which may be paid in cash and/or Shares. DSUs may not be granted to any Participant performing investor relation activities.

Subject to the provisions of the 2022 Plan and such other terms and conditions as the Board may prescribe, the Board may, from time to time, grant awards of DSUs to directors in lieu of fees (including annual Board retainers, chair fees, meeting attendance fees or any other fees payable to a director) or to other eligible persons as compensation for employment or consulting services. The number of DSUs to be credited to each Participant shall be determined by the Board in its sole discretion in accordance with the 2022 Plan. The number of DSUs shall be specified in the applicable award agreement. Each director may elect to receive any or all of his or her fees in DSUs under this Plan.



- 35 -

The number of DSUs shall be calculated by dividing the amount of Fees selected by a director by the Market Unit Price (as defined in the 2022 Plan) on the grant date (or such other price as required under the Policies of the Exchange) which shall be the 10th business day following each financial quarter end. Any fractional DSU shall be rounded down and no payment or other adjustment will be made with respect to the fractional DSU.

No Deferred Share Units may vest before the date that is one year following the date of the award of the DSU.

Each participant shall be entitled to receive, after the effective date that the Participant ceases to be an eligible person for any reason, on a day designated by the Participant and communicated to the Company by the Participant in writing at least fifteen (15) days prior to the designated day (or such earlier date after the participant ceases to be an eligible person as the participant and the Company may agree, which date shall be no later than one year after the date upon which the participant ceases to be an eligible person) and if no such notice is given, then on the first anniversary of the effective date that the Participant ceases to be an eligible person, at the sole discretion of the Board, either: (a) that number of Shares equal to the number of vested DSUs credited to the participant's account, such Shares to be issued from treasury of the Company; or (b) a cash payment in an amount equal to the Market Unit Price on the next trading day after the Participant ceases to be an eligible person of the vested DSUs, net of applicable withholdings.

In the event that the value of a DSU would be determined with reference to a period commencing at a fiscal quarter-end of the Company and ending prior to the public disclosure of interim financial statements for the quarter (or annual financial statements in the case of the fourth quarter), the cash payment of the value of the DSUs will be made to the Participant with reference to the five (5) trading days immediately following the public disclosure of the interim financial statements for that quarter (or annual financial statements in the case of the fourth quarter).

Upon death of a Participant holding DSUs that have vested, the Participant's estate shall be entitled to receive, within 120 days after the Participant's death and at the sole discretion of the Board, a cash payment or Shares that would have otherwise been payable in accordance with the 2022 Plan to the Participant upon such Participant ceasing to be an eligible person.

General Provisions of the 2022 Plan

Non-Transferability

No Option or Performance-Based Award and no right under any such Option or Performance-Based Award shall be assignable, alienable, saleable, or transferable by a participant otherwise than by will or by the laws of descent and distribution and only then if permitted by the Policies of the Exchange. No Option or Performance-Based Award and no right under any such Option or Performance-Based Award, may be pledged, alienated, attached, or otherwise encumbered, and any purported pledge, alienation, attachment, or encumbrance thereof shall be void and unenforceable against the Company.

Black-out Periods

In the event that the date provided for expiration, redemption or settlement of an award falls within a blackout period imposed by the Company pursuant to a trading policy as the result of the bona fide existence of undisclosed material information, the expiry date, redemption date or settlement date, as applicable, of the award shall automatically be extended to the date that is ten (10) business days following the date of expiry of the blackout period which shall occur promptly following general disclosure of the undisclosed material information. Notwithstanding the foregoing, there will be no extension of any award if the Company (or the Participant) is subject to a cease trade order (or similar order under applicable law.



- 36 -

Deductions

Whenever cash is to be paid in respect of DSUs, RSUs or PSUs, the Company shall have the right to deduct from all cash payments made to a Participant any taxes required by law to be withheld with respect to such payments. The Company is authorized to withhold any payment due under any Award or under the 2022 Plan until the Participant has paid or made arrangements for the payment of the amount of any withholding taxes due in respect of an Award, its exercise, or any payment under such Award or under this Plan. At the sole discretion of the Board, a Participant may be permitted to satisfy the foregoing requirement by, all in accordance with the Policies of the Exchange by delivering an irrevocable direction to a securities broker approved by the Company to sell all or a portion of the Shares and deliver to the Company from the sales proceeds an amount sufficient to pay the required withholding taxes.

Amendments to the 2022 Plan

The Board may at any time or from time to time, in its sole and absolute discretion and without the approval of Shareholders, amend, suspend, terminate or discontinue the 2022 Plan and may amend the terms and conditions of any Options or Performance-Based Awards granted hereunder, subject to:

(i)any required disinterested shareholder approval to (i) reduce the exercise price of an Award issued to an insider or (ii) extend the term of an Option granted to an insider, in either event in accordance with the policies of the Exchange;

(ii)any required approval of any applicable regulatory authority or the Exchange; and

(iii)any approval of Shareholders as required by the Policies of the Exchange or applicable law, provided that Shareholder approval shall not be required for the following amendments and the Board may make any changes which may include but are not limited to (except that the Exchange may require approval of the shareholders of the Company for amendments pursuant to Sections C to G below):

A.amendments of a "housekeeping nature";

B.amendments for the purpose of curing any ambiguity, error or omission in the 2022 Plan or to correct or supplement any provision of the 2022 Plan that is inconsistent with any other provision of the 2022 Plan;

C.amendments which are necessary to comply with applicable law or the requirements of the Exchange;

D.amendments respecting administration and eligibility for participation under the 2022 Plan;

E.amendments to the terms and conditions on which Option or Performance-Based Awards may be or have been granted pursuant to 2022 Plan including amendments to the vesting provisions and terms of any Options or Performance-Based Awards;

F.with the exception of Options granted to persons performing investor relations activities, amendments which alter, extend or accelerate the terms of vesting applicable to any Options or Performance-Based Awards; and

G.changes to the termination provisions of an Option, Performance-Based Award or the 2022 Plan which do not entail an extension beyond the original fixed term.

- 37 -

Term

The 2022 Plan shall terminate automatically 10 years after the Effective Date and may be terminated on any earlier date as provided in the 2022 Plan.

Obtaining a copy of the Plan

A copy of the 2022 Plan is attached to this Information Circular as Schedule "B" and is available for review at the offices of the Company at Suite 240 - 209 Carrall Street, Vancouver, BC V6B 2J2 or at Clark Wilson LLP, the registered offices of the Company, at Suite 800 - 885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3H1 during normal business hours up to and including the date of the Meeting.

Approval of the Plan

The 2022 Plan is subject to the approval of the Exchange and if the Exchange finds the disclosure in this Information Circular to be inadequate, then the Shareholder approval may not be accepted by the Exchange.

Accordingly, at the Meeting, Shareholders will be asked to consider and if thought fit, approve an ordinary resolution ratifying the adoption of the 2022 Plan (the "2022 Plan Resolution"). In order to be effective, an ordinary resolution requires approval by a majority of the votes cast by Shareholders for such resolution. The text of the proposed resolution is set forth below. Unless otherwise directed, the persons named in the enclosed proxy intend to vote IN FAVOUR of this resolution.

"BE IT RESOLVED, AS AN ORDINARY RESOLUTION, THAT:

1.the Company's 2022 Equity Incentive Plan, including approval of a 10% rolling plan for stock options and a fixed plan of 2,314,803 common shares for performance-based awards of restricted share units, performance share units and deferred share units, adopted by the board of directors of the Company effective as of April 19, 2022 (the "2022 Plan"), in the form attached as Schedule "B" to the management information circular of the Company dated April 20, 2022, be and is hereby confirmed, ratified and approved, and the Company has the ability to grant awards under the 2022 Plan;

2.the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company is hereby authorized to make such amendments to the 2022 Plan from time to time, as may be required by the applicable regulatory authorities, or as may be considered appropriate by the Board, in its sole discretion, provided always that such amendments be subject to the approval of the regulatory authorities, if applicable, and in certain cases, in accordance with the terms of the 2022 Plan, the approval of the Shareholders; and

3.any one director or officer of the Company is hereby authorized and directed, acting for, in the name of and on behalf of the Company, to execute or cause to be executed, under the seal of the Company or otherwise and to deliver or to cause to be delivered, all such other deeds, documents, instruments and assurances and to do or cause to be done all such other acts as, in the opinion of such director or officer of the Company, may be necessary or desirable to carry out the terms of the foregoing resolutions.

Management recommends that Shareholders vote for the approval of the 2022 Plan. It is the intention of the Designated Persons named in the enclosed form of proxy, if not expressly directed otherwise in such form of proxy, to vote such proxy FOR the 2022 Plan Resolution.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Additional information relating to the Company is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Shareholders may contact the Company at its office at Suite 240 - 209 Carrall Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2J2, to request copies of the Company's financial statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis (the "MD&A"). Financial information is provided in the Company's audited financial statements and MD&A for the year ended March 31, 2021 and in the financial statements and MD&A for subsequent financial periods, are available on SEDAR.



- 38 -

OTHER MATTERS

Other than the above, management of the Company knows of no other matters to come before the Meeting other than those referred to in the Notice of Meeting. However, if any other matters that are not known to management should properly come before the Meeting, the accompanying form of proxy confers discretionary authority upon the persons named therein to vote on such matters in accordance with their best judgment.

APPROVAL OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The contents of this Information Circular have been approved, and the delivery of it to each Shareholder of the Company entitled thereto and to the appropriate regulatory agencies has been authorized, by the Board.

Dated at Vancouver, British Columbia as of this 20th day of April, 2022.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC.

"Fraser Atkinson"

Fraser Atkinson

Chairman and Director

- 39 -

SCHEDULE "A"

AUDIT COMMITTEE CHARTER

[See attached]

A-1

GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC.

(the "Company")

AUDIT COMMITTEE CHARTER

(adopted as of August 23, 2020)

I.PURPOSE

The Audit Committee (the "Audit Committee" or the "Committee") of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company, shall provide assistance to the directors of the Company in fulfilling their responsibility to the stockholders relating to corporate accounting matters, the financial reporting practices of the Company, and the quality and integrity of the financial reports of the Company. The Audit Committee's purpose is to:

1.Assist the Board's oversight of:

(a)the reliability and integrity of the Company's financial statements, accounting policies, financial reporting and disclosure practices;

(b)the establishment and maintenance of processes to assure compliance with all relevant laws, regulations, and Company policies, including a process for receipt of complaints and concerns regarding accounting, internal control or auditing matters;

(c)the engagement, compensation, performance, qualifications and independence of the Company's independent auditors, their conduct of the annual independent audit of the Company's financial statements, and their engagement for all other services; and

(d)the functioning of the Company's system of internal accounting and financial controls.

2.Provide an open avenue of communication between the internal accounting department, the independent auditors, the Company's financial and senior management and the Board.

3.Prepare the report of the Audit Committee required by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), as applicable.

The Committee will primarily fulfill these responsibilities by carrying out the activities enumerated in this Charter.

While the Committee has the responsibilities and powers set forth in this Charter, it is not the duty of the Committee to plan or conduct audits, or to determine that the Company's financial statements are complete and accurate or are in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, accounting standards, or applicable laws and regulations. This is the responsibility of management of the Company, the Company's internal accounting department and the Company's independent auditors. Because the primary function of the Committee is oversight, the Committee shall be entitled to rely on the expertise, skills and knowledge of management, the internal accounting department, and the Company's independent auditors and the integrity and accuracy of information provided to the Committee by such persons in carrying out its oversight responsibilities. Nothing in this Charter is intended to change the responsibilities of management and the independent auditors.

A-2

II.STRUCTURE AND OPERATION

Composition and Qualifications

The Committee shall consist of at least three (3) members of the Board. Except as otherwise permitted by applicable rules and regulations, each of the members of the Committee shall, in the judgment of the Board, meet (i) the independence requirements of Rule 10A-3 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "1934 Act") and any other rules and regulations promulgated by the SEC thereunder; and (ii) the independence requirements of the rules of any applicable stock exchange or quotation system upon which the Company's shares are listed from time to time. One or more members of the Committee, as required by the applicable rules and regulations, shall be, in the judgment of the Board, an "audit committee financial expert," as such term is defined in Rule 309 of the 1934 Act and the rules and regulations promulgated by the SEC thereunder, and be able to read and understand fundamental financial statements.

Authority

The Committee shall have the authority to (i) retain (at the Company's expense) its own legal counsel, accountants and other consultants that the Committee believes, in its sole discretion, are needed to carry out its duties and responsibilities; (ii) conduct investigations that it believes, in its sole discretion, are necessary to carry out its responsibilities; and (iii) take whatever actions that it deems appropriate to foster an internal culture that is committed to maintaining quality financial reporting, sound business risk practices and ethical behavior within the Company. In addition, the Committee shall have the authority to request any officer, director or employee of the Company, the Company's outside legal counsel and the independent auditors to meet with the Committee and any of its advisors and to respond to their inquiries. The Committee shall have full access to the books, records and facilities of the Company in carrying out its responsibilities. Finally, the Board shall adopt resolutions which provide for appropriate funding, as determined by the Committee, for (i) services provided by the independent auditors in rendering or issuing an audit report, (ii) services provided by any adviser employed by the Committee which it believes, in its sole discretion, are needed to carry out its duties and responsibilities, or (iii) ordinary administrative expenses of the Committee that are necessary or appropriate in carrying out its duties and responsibilities.

The Committee, in its capacity as a committee of the Board, is directly responsible for the appointment, compensation, retention and oversight of the work of the independent auditors engaged (including resolution of disagreements between the Company's management and the independent auditors regarding financial reporting) for the purpose of preparing and issuing an audit report or performing other audit, review or attestation services for the Company.

The Audit Committee shall ensure that the independent auditors submit to the Company annually a formal written statement delineating all relationships between the independent auditors and the Company and its subsidiaries (the ''Statement as to Independence''), addressing the non-audit services provided to the Company or its subsidiaries and the matters set forth in Independence Standards Board Standard No. 1.

The Audit Committee shall ensure that the independent auditors submit to the Company annually a formal written statement of the fees billed for each of the following categories of services rendered by the independent auditors: (i) the audit of the Company's annual financial statements for the most recent fiscal year and any reviews of the financial statements; (ii) information technology consulting services for the most recent fiscal year, in the aggregate and by each service (and separately identifying fees for such services relating to financial information systems design and implementation); and (iii) all other services rendered by the independent auditors for the most recent fiscal years, in the aggregate and by each service.

Appointment and Removal

The members of the Committee shall be appointed by the Board and continue to be members until their successors are elected and qualified or until their earlier retirement, resignation or removal. Any member of the Committee may be removed, with or without cause, by majority vote of the Board at any time. However, a member of the Committee shall automatically cease to be a member of the Committee upon either ceasing to be a director of the Board or, if applicable, ceasing to satisfy any applicable standards as required in Section II above of this Charter. Vacancies on the Committee will be filled by the Board.



A-3

Chairperson

The Board may appoint one member of the Committee to serve as Chair of the Committee, to convene and chair all regular and special sessions of the Committee, set the agendas for Committee meetings, to determine and communicate to management and the full Board the information needs of the Committee, and to report Committee determinations and actions on behalf of the Committee to the full Board. If the Board fails to appoint a Chair, the members of the Committee shall elect a Chair by majority vote of the full Committee to serve at the pleasure of the majority of the full Committee. If the Chair of the Committee is not present at any meeting of the Committee, an acting Chair for the meeting shall be chosen by majority vote of the Committee from among the members present. In the case of a deadlock on any matter or vote, the Chair shall refer the matter to the Board. The Committee shall also appoint a secretary who need not be a director. All requests for information from the Company or the independent auditors shall be made through the Chair.

Delegation to Subcommittees

The Committee may delegate its duties and responsibilities to a subcommittee consisting of one or more members of the Committee. Any delegation may be made only to the extent permitted by applicable rules, regulations, and the Company's constating documents.

III.COMMITTEE MEETINGS

The Chair shall preside at each meeting of the Committee and set the agendas for the Committee meetings. The Committee shall have the authority to establish its own rules and procedures for notice and conduct of its meetings as long as they are not inconsistent with any provisions of the Company's constating documents or this Charter.

The Committee shall meet (in person or by telephonic meeting) as often as may be deemed necessary or appropriate, generally at least four times annually, or more frequently as circumstances dictate. The Committee shall meet periodically with management and the independent auditors and, if necessary, in separate executive sessions with only the independent auditors and Committee members present, or with only management and Committee members present, to discuss any matters that the Committee believes should be discussed privately. The Committee shall maintain written minutes or other records of its meetings and activities, which shall be duly filed in the Company's records.

Except as otherwise required by the constating documents of the Company, a majority of the members of the Committee shall constitute a quorum for the transaction of business and the act of a majority of the members present at any meeting at which there is a quorum shall be the act of the Committee. The Committee may also act by unanimous written consent in lieu of a meeting.

All non-management directors who are not members of the Committee may attend and observe meetings of the Committee, but shall not participate in any discussion or deliberation unless invited to do so by the Committee, and in any event shall not be entitled to vote. The Committee may, at its discretion, include in its meetings members of the Company's management, representatives of the Company's outside advisors, any other personnel employed or retained by the Company or any other persons whose presence the Committee believes to be necessary or appropriate. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Committee may also exclude from its meetings any persons it deems appropriate, including, but not limited to, any non- management director who is not a member of the Committee.

The Chair of the Committee shall report to the Board following meetings of the Committee and as otherwise requested by the Board.

A-4

IV. DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

The Committee's role is one of oversight. The Committee shall discharge its responsibilities, and shall assess the information provided by the Company's management and the independent auditors, in accordance with its business judgment. In discharging its oversight role, the Committee encourages free and open communication among the Committee, the Company's independent auditors, and management, and is empowered to investigate any matter brought to its attention with all requisite access to all books, records, facilities and personnel of the Company and to the Company's auditors and outside legal counsel.

The following functions and responsibilities are set forth as a guide with the understanding that the Committee may carry out additional functions and adopt additional policies and procedures as may be appropriate in light of changing business, legislative, regulatory, legal or other conditions.

To fulfill its responsibilities and duties, the Committee is expected to:

General

1.Develop and maintain free and open means of communication with the Board, the Company's independent auditors, the Company's internal auditors, if any, and the financial and general management of the Company.

2.Perform any other activities as the Committee deems appropriate, or as are requested by the Board, consistent with this Charter, the Company's constating documents and applicable laws and regulations.

3.Review and reassess, at least annually, the adequacy of this Charter and submit any recommended changes to the Board for its consideration.

4.Report its findings regularly to the Board, including any issues that arise with respect to the quality or integrity of the Company's financial statements, the Company's compliance with legal or regulatory requirements, and the performance and independence of the Company's independent auditors.

5.Maintain minutes and other records of meetings and activities of the Committee.

Financial Statements and Published Information

6.Review filings with the governmental bodies, including without limitation the SEC, and other published documents containing the Company's financial statements, including any certification, report, opinion or review rendered by the independent auditors, or any press releases announcing earnings (especially the use of "pro forma" or "adjusted" information not prepared in compliance with generally accepted accounting principles) and all financial information and earnings guidance intended to be provided to analysts and the public or to rating agencies, and consider whether the information contained in these documents is consistent with the information contained in the financial statements.

7.Review and discuss with management and the independent auditors the annual and quarterly financial statements prior to their filing, including the Company's disclosure under "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and a discussion with the independent auditors (i) all significant matters related to the independent auditors' review of the financial statements and (ii) the matters required to be communicated by applicable auditing standards.

8.Make a recommendation to the Board regarding the inclusion of the audited annual financial statements in the Company's annual report and interim financial statements in the Company's quarterly reports.

A-5

9.Consider and review with management, the Chief Financial Officer and/or the Controller, and the independent auditors:

(a)significant findings during the year, including the status of previous audit recommendations, and management's responses thereto;

(b)any audit problems or difficulties encountered in the course of audit work including any restrictions on the scope of activities or access to required information;

(c)any changes required in the planned scope of the audit plan;

(d)the overall scope and plans for the audit (including the audit budget and the adequacy of compensation and staffing); and

(e)the coordination of audit efforts to monitor completeness of coverage, reduction of redundant efforts, and the effective use of audit resources.

10.Oversee the services rendered by the independent auditors (including the resolution of disagreements between management and the independent auditors regarding preparation of financial statements).

11.Prepare and include in the Company's filings any report from the Committee or other disclosures as required by applicable laws and regulations.

Performance and Independence of Independent Auditor

12.On an annual basis, request from the independent auditors a formal written statement delineating all relationships between the independent auditors and the Company, consistent with Independence Standards Board Standard No. 1 and with all applicable laws, rules and regulations. The Committee shall review the qualification, performance and independence of the independent auditor annually and make determinations regarding the appointment or termination of the independent auditor. The Committee shall actively engage in a dialogue with the Company's management and independent auditors with respect to any disclosed relationships or services that may impact the objectivity and independence of the independent auditors from management and the Company and take appropriate action in response to the outside auditors' report to satisfy itself of the independent auditor's objectivity and independence. The Committee shall also:

(a)confirm with the independent auditors that the independent auditors are in compliance with the partner rotation requirements established by applicable laws and regulations;

(b)consider whether, in the interest of assuring continuing independence of the independence auditors, the Company should regularly rotate its independent auditors;

(c)set clear policies for the Company's hiring of employees or former employees of the independent auditors; and

(d)if applicable, consider whether the independent auditor's provision of any permitted non-audit services to the Company is compatible with maintaining the independence of the independent auditors.

13.At least annually, obtain and review a written report by the independent auditors describing all relationships between the Company and the independent auditors and discuss the independent auditor's internal quality-control procedures, and any material issues raised by the most recent peer review.



A-6

Review of Services and Audit by Independent Auditor

14.Have the sole authority and responsibility to appoint, evaluate, determine the compensation of and, where appropriate, replace the independent auditor. The Committee may, in its discretion, seek stockholder ratification of the independent auditor it appoints. The independent auditor shall report directly to the Committee, and the Committee's responsibility includes the resolution of disagreements between management and the independent auditors regarding financial reporting.

15.Consider and pre-approve all auditing and non-audit services provided by the independent auditors. The Committee may delegate the authority to grant pre-approvals to one or more members of the Committee, whose decisions must be presented to the full Committee at its scheduled meetings.

16.Following completion of the annual audit, review with management, the independent auditors and the internal accounting department:

(a)the Company's annual financial statements and related footnotes;

(b)the independent auditors' audit of the financial statements and the report thereon;

(c)any significant changes required in the independent auditors' audit plan; and

(d)other matters related to the conduct of the audit which are to be communicated to the Committee under generally accepted auditing standards.

17.Reviewing with the independent auditors, as required by applicable laws and regulations:

(a)all critical accounting policies and practices used by the Company;

(b)all alternative treatments of financial information within generally accepted accounting principles that have been discussed with Company management, ramifications of the use of such alternative disclosures and treatments, and the treatment preferred by the independent auditors; and

(c)other material communications between the independent auditors and management, such as any management letters or schedule of unadjusted differences.

Financial Reporting Process

1.Review the activities, organizational structure, staffing and qualifications of the internal audit function, if any.

2.The Committee shall review and approve any material off-balance sheet arrangements or other material financial arrangements of the Company that do not appear on the financial statements of the Company.

3.Review and discuss periodically with management and the independent auditors:

(a)the adequacy and effectiveness of the Company's internal controls over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures;

A-7

(b)all significant deficiencies in the design or operation of the Company's internal controls which could adversely affect the Company's ability to record, process, summarize and report financial data;

(c)the integrity of its financial reporting processes;

(d)any fraud, whether or not material, that involves management or other employees who have a significant role in the Company's internal controls; and

(e)the adequacy of its risk management programs and policies, including recommendations for any improvements in these areas.

4.Establish regular and separate systems of reporting to the Committee by each of management, the independent auditors and internal accounting department regarding any significant judgments made in management's preparation of the financial statements and the view of each as to appropriateness of such judgments.

5.Review with management the adequacy of the insurance and fidelity bond coverages, reported contingent liabilities, and management's assessment of contingency planning. Review management's plans regarding any changes in accounting practices or policies and the financial impact of such changes, any major areas in management's judgment that have a significant effect upon the financial statements of the Company, and any litigation or claim, including tax assessments, that could have a material effect upon the financial position or operating results of the Company.

6.Review with the Company's counsel any legal, tax or regulatory matter that may have a material impact on the Company's financial statements, operations, related Company's compliance policies, and programs and reports received from regulators.

7.Meeting periodically with management, the internal auditors, if any, and the independent auditors in separate executive sessions to discuss matters which the Committee or these groups believe should be discussed privately.

Ethical and Legal Compliance/General

8.Review periodically with the Company's general counsel any legal and regulatory matters that may have a material impact on the Company's financial statements.

9.Establish procedures for (i) the receipt, retention and treatment of complaints received by the Company regarding accounting, internal accounting controls, or auditing matters, and (ii) the confidential, anonymous submission by employees of the Company of concerns regarding questionable accounting or auditing matters.

10.The Committee shall review and approve any transactions or courses of dealing with related parties.

A-8

SCHEDULE "B"

2022 EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN

[See attached]

B-1

GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC.

(the "Company")

EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN

SECTION 1

ESTABLISHMENT AND PURPOSE OF THIS PLAN

1.1Purpose

The purpose of this equity incentive plan (the "Plan") is to promote the long-term success of the Company and the creation of shareholder value by: (i) encouraging the attraction and retention of Eligible Persons; (ii) encouraging such Eligible Persons to focus on critical long-term objectives; and (iii) promoting greater alignment of the interests of such Eligible Persons with the interests of the Company.

SECTION 2

DEFINITIONS

2.1Definitions

As used in this Plan, the following terms shall have the meanings set forth below:

(a)"Award" means any award of Options, RSUs, PSUs or DSUs granted under this Plan;

(b)"Award Agreement" means any written agreement, contract, or other instrument or document, including an electronic communication, as may from time to time be designated by the Company as evidencing any Award granted under this Plan;

(c)"Blackout Period" means a period of time during which the Company prohibits Participants from exercising, redeeming or settling an Award due to the existence of undisclosed material information and pursuant to a formal notice provided by the Company under a trading policy, which Blackout Period must expire promptly following general disclosure of the undisclosed material information;

(d)"Board" means the board of directors of the Company or, if the context permits, any of its Subsidiaries, as applicable;

(e)"Change of Control" means the acquisition by any person or by any person and a joint actor, whether directly or indirectly, of voting securities (as such terms are interpreted in the Securities Act) of the Company, which, when added to all other voting securities of the Company at the time held by such person or by such person and a person "acting jointly or in concert" with another person, as that phrase is interpreted in National Instrument 62-103, totals for the first time not less than fifty (50%) percent of the outstanding voting securities of the Company or the votes attached to those securities are sufficient, if exercised, to elect a majority of the Board;

B-2

(f)"Company" means GreenPower Motor Company Inc., a company incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), and any of its successors or assigns;

(g)"Consultant" means a Person (other than a Director, Officer or Employee) that:

(i)is engaged to provide, on an ongoing bona fide basis, consulting, technical, management or other services to the Company or any Subsidiary of the Company, other than services provided in relation to a distribution (as defined in the Securities Act);

(ii)provides the services under a written contract between the Company or any of its Subsidiaries and the Person, as the case may be; and

(iii)in the reasonable opinion of the Company, spends or will spend a significant amount of time on the affairs and business of the Company or any of its Subsidiaries;

and includes:

(iv)for a Person that is an individual, a corporation of which such individual is the sole shareholder;

(h)"Deferred Share Unit" or "DSU" means a right granted to a Participant, as compensation for employment or consulting services or services as a Director or Officer, to receive, for no additional cash consideration, securities of the Company on a deferred basis upon specified vesting criteria being satisfied, all as provided in Section 5.4 hereof and subject to the terms and conditions of this Plan and the applicable Award Agreement, and which may be paid in cash and/or Shares;

(i)"Determination Date" means a date determined by the Board in its sole discretion but not later than 90 days after the expiry of a Performance Cycle;

(j)"Director" means a member of the Company's Board or the Board of any of its Subsidiaries;

(k)"Discounted Market Price" means the Market Price less the discount set forth below, subject to a minimum price of $0.10:

Closing Price Discount

up to $0.50 25%

$0.51 to $2.00 20%

above $2.00 15%

(l)"Disability" means any medical condition which qualifies a Participant for benefits under a long-term disability plan of the Company or Subsidiary;

(m)"Effective Date" has the meaning ascribed thereto in Section 8;

B-3

(n)"Election Form" means the form to be completed by a Director specifying the amount of Fees he or she wishes to receive in DSUs under this Plan;

(o)"Eligible Person", when used in connection with Options, means Officers, Directors, Employees, Management Company Employees and Consultants of the Company or any of its Subsidiaries but, when used in connection with PSUs, RSUs or DSUs, means only Officers, Directors, Employees, Management Company Employees and Consultants of the Company or any of its Subsidiaries that do not perform Investor Relations Activities;

(p)"Employee" means:

(i)an individual who is considered an employee of the Company or any of its Subsidiaries under the Income Tax Act (Canada) and for whom income tax, employment insurance and Canada Pension Plan deductions must be made at source;

(ii)an individual who works full-time for the Company or any of its Subsidiaries providing services normally provided by an employee and who is subject to the same control and direction by the Company or any of its Subsidiaries over the details and methods of work as an employee of the Company or any of its Subsidiaries, as the case may be, but for whom income tax deductions are not made at source; or

(iii)an individual who works for the Company or any of its Subsidiaries on a continuing and regular basis for a minimum amount of time per week acceptable to the Exchange, who provides services normally provided by an employee and is subject to the same control and direction by the Company or its Subsidiary over the details and methods of work as an employee of the Company or any of its Subsidiaries, as the case may be, but for whom income tax deductions are not made at source;

(q)"Exchange" means the TSX Venture Exchange, or such other exchange upon which the Shares of the Company may become listed for trading;

(r)"Fees" means the annual Board retainer, chair fees, meeting attendance fees or any other fees payable to a Director;

(s)"Grant Date" means, for any Award, the date specified by the Board as the grant date at the time it grants the Award or, if no such date is specified, the date upon which the Award was actually granted;

(t)"Insider" has the meaning attributed to it in the Securities Act;

(u)"Investor Relations Activities" means any activities, by or on behalf of the Company or a shareholder of the Company, that promote or reasonably could be expected to promote the purchase or sale of securities of the Company, but does not include:

(i)the dissemination of information provided, or records prepared, in the ordinary course of business of the Company:

B-4

(A)to promote the sale of products or services of the Company; or

(B)to raise public awareness of the Company, that cannot reasonably be considered to promote the purchase or sale of securities of the Company;

(ii)activities or communications necessary to comply with the requirements of:

(A)applicable securities laws; or

(B)Exchange requirements or the by-laws, rules or other regulatory instruments of any other self-regulatory body or exchange having jurisdiction over the Company;

(iii)communications by a publisher of, or writer for, a newspaper, magazine or business or financial publication, that is of general and regular paid circulation, distributed only to subscribers to it for value or to purchasers of it, if:

(A)the communication is only through the newspaper, magazine or publication; and

(B)the publisher or writer receives no commission or other consideration other than for acting in the capacity of publisher or writer; or

(iv)activities or communications that may be otherwise specified by the Exchange;

(v)"Investor Relations Service Provider" includes any Consultant that performs Investor Relations Activities and any Director, Officer, Employee or Management Company Employee whose role and duties primarily consist of Investor Relations Activities

(w)"Management Company Employee" means an individual employed by a company providing management services to the Company, which services are required for the ongoing successful operation of the Company's business enterprise;

(x)"Market Price" means, subject to the exceptions prescribed by the Exchange from time to time, the last closing price of the Company's shares before the issuance of the required news release disclosing the grant of Awards (but, if the policies of the Exchange provide an exception to such news release, then the last closing price of the Company's shares before the Grant Date);

(y)"Market Unit Price" means the value of a Share determined by reference to the five-day volume-weighted average closing price of a Share for the five Trading Day period immediately preceding the relevant date;

B-5

(z)"Officer" means an officer (as defined in the Securities Act or, where the Securities Act does not apply, by other applicable securities laws) of the Company or any of its Subsidiaries;

(aa)"Option" means incentive share purchase options entitling the holder thereof to purchase Shares at a specified price for a specified period of time;

(bb)"Participant" means any Eligible Person to whom Awards under this Plan are granted;

(cc)"Participant's Account" means a notional account maintained for each Participant's participation in this Plan which will show any RSUs, PSUs and/or DSUs credited to a Participant from time to time;

(dd)"Performance-Based Award" means, collectively or as applicable, Performance Share Units, Restricted Share Units and Deferred Share Units;

(ee)"Performance Criteria" means criteria established by the Board which, without limitation, may include criteria based on the Participant's personal performance and/or financial performance of the Company and its Subsidiaries, and that are to be used to determine the vesting of Performance Share Units;

(ff)"Performance Cycle" means the applicable performance cycle of the Performance Share Units as may be specified by the Board in the applicable Award Agreement;

(gg)"Performance Share Unit" or "PSU" means a right awarded to a Participant, as compensation for employment or consulting services or services as a Director or Officer, to receive, for no additional cash consideration, securities of the Company upon specified vesting criteria being satisfied, all as provided in Section 5.3 hereof and subject to the terms and conditions of this Plan and the applicable Award Agreement, and which may be paid in cash and/or Shares;

(hh)"Person" means any individual, corporation, partnership, association, joint-stock company, trust, unincorporated organization, or governmental authority or body;

(ii)"Restriction Period" means the time period between the Grant Date and the Vesting Date of an Award of Restricted Share Units specified by the Board in the applicable Award Agreement, which period shall be no less than 12 months;

(jj)"Restricted Share Unit" or "RSU" means a right awarded to a Participant, as compensation for employment or consulting services or services as a Director or Officer, to receive for no additional cash consideration, securities of the Company upon specified vesting criteria being satisfied, all as provided in Section 5.2 hereof and subject to the terms and conditions of this Plan and the applicable Award Agreement, and which may be paid in cash and/or Shares;

(kk)''Retirement" means retirement from active employment with the Company or a Subsidiary with the consent of an officer of the Company or the Subsidiary;

(ll)"Securities Act" means the Securities Act (British Columbia), as amended, from time to time;

B-6

(mm)"Security-Based Compensation Arrangement" shall have the meaning ascribed thereto in the rules and policies of the Exchange, or in the event that such term is not defined in the rules and policies of the Exchange, shall mean a stock option plan, including the Option Plan, employee stock purchase plan, long-term incentive plan or any other compensation or incentive mechanism involving the issuance or potential issuance of Shares to one or more full-time employees, officers, Insiders, service providers or Consultants of the Company or a Subsidiary, including a share purchase from treasury by a full-time employee, officer, Insider, service provider or Consultant which is financially assisted by the Company or a Subsidiary by way of loan, guarantee or otherwise;

(nn)"Shares" means the common shares of the Company;

(oo)"Subsidiary" means a corporation, company or partnership that is controlled, directly or indirectly, by the Company;

(pp)"Termination Date" means, as applicable:

(i)in the event of a Participant's Retirement, voluntary termination, voluntary resignation or termination of employment as a result of a Disability, the date on which such Participant ceases to be an employee of the Company or a Subsidiary; and

(ii)in the event of termination of the Participant's employment by the Company or a Subsidiary, the date on which such Participant is advised by the Company or a Subsidiary, in writing or verbally, that his or her services are no longer required;

(qq)"Trading Day" means any day on which the Exchange is open for trading; and

(rr)"Vesting Date" means in respect of any Award, the date when the Award is fully vested in accordance with the provisions of this Plan and the applicable Award Agreement.

SECTION 3

ADMINISTRATION

3.1Board to Administer Plan

Except as otherwise provided herein, this Plan shall be administered by the Board of the Company (and, for clarity, not by the Board of any subsidiary of the Company) and the Board of the Company shall have full authority to administer this Plan, including the authority to interpret and construe any provision of this Plan and to adopt, amend and rescind such rules and regulations for administering this Plan as the Board of the Company may deem necessary in order to comply with the requirements of this Plan.

3.2Delegation to Committee

All of the powers exercisable hereunder by the Board may, to the extent permitted by applicable law and as determined by resolution of the Board, be delegated to and exercised by such committee as the Board may determine.

B-7

3.3Interpretation

All actions taken and all interpretations and determinations made or approved by the Board in good faith shall be final and conclusive and shall be binding on the Participants and the Company.

3.4No Liability

No Director shall be personally liable for any action taken or determination or interpretation made or approved in good faith in connection with this Plan and the Directors shall, in addition to their rights as Directors, be fully protected, indemnified and held harmless by the Company with respect to any such action taken or determination or interpretation made. The appropriate officers of the Company are hereby authorized and empowered to do all things and execute and deliver all instruments, undertakings and applications and writings as they, in their absolute discretion, consider necessary for the implementation of this Plan and of the rules and regulations established for administering this Plan. All costs incurred in connection with this Plan shall be for the account of the Company.

SECTION 4

SHARES AVAILABLE FOR AWARDS

4.1Limitations on Shares Available for Issuance

(a)The aggregate number of Shares issuable under this Plan (and all of the Company's other Security-Based Compensation Arrangements) in respect of Options shall not exceed 10% of the Company's then total issued and outstanding Shares calculated as at the date of any grant and in accordance with the Policies of the Exchange.

(b)The aggregate number of Shares issuable under this Plan (and all of the Company's other Security-Based Compensation Arrangements) in respect of Performance-Based Awards shall not exceed 2,314,803.

(c)So long as it may be required by the rules and policies of the Exchange:

(i)unless the Company has obtained disinterested shareholder approval, the maximum aggregate number of Shares issuable to any Participant under this Plan, within any 12 month period, together with Shares reserved for issuance to such Participant (and to Companies wholly-owned by that Participant) under all of the Company's other Security-Based Compensation Arrangements, shall not exceed five (5%) percent of the issued and outstanding Shares (calculated as at the date of any grant);

(ii)unless the Company has obtained disinterested shareholder approval, the maximum aggregate number of Shares issuable to Insiders under this Plan, within any 12 month period, together with Shares reserved for issuance to Insiders under all of the Company's other Security-Based Compensation Arrangements, shall not exceed ten (10%) percent of the issued and outstanding Shares (calculated as at the date of any grant);

B-8

(iii)unless the Company has obtained disinterested shareholder approval, the maximum aggregate number of Shares issuable to Insiders under this Plan, at any point in time, together with Shares reserved for issuance to Insiders under all of the Company's other Security-Based Compensation Arrangements, shall not exceed ten (10%) percent of the issued and outstanding Shares; and

(iv)the maximum aggregate number of Shares issuable to any one Consultant, within any 12 month period, together with Shares issuable to such Consultant under all of the Company's other Security-Based Compensation Arrangements, shall not exceed two (2%) percent of the issued and outstanding Shares (calculated as at the date of any grant); and

(v)the maximum aggregate number of Shares issuable pursuant to grants of Options to all Investor Relation Service Providers performing Investor Relations Activities, within any 12 month period, shall not in aggregate exceed two (2%) percent of the issued and outstanding Shares (calculated as at the date of any grant). For the avoidance of doubt, Persons performing Investor Relations Activities are only eligible to receive Options under this Plan; they are not eligible to receive any Performance- Based Award or other type of securities based compensation under this Plan.

4.2Accounting for Awards

For purposes of this Section 4:

(a)if an Award is denominated in Shares, the number of Shares covered by such Award, or to which such Award relates, shall be counted on the Grant Date of such Award against the aggregate number of Shares available for granting Awards under this Plan; and

(b)notwithstanding anything herein to the contrary, any Shares related to Awards which terminate by expiration, forfeiture, cancellation, or otherwise without the issuance of such Shares, or are exchanged with the Board's permission, prior to the issuance of Shares, for Awards not involving Shares, shall be available again for granting Awards under this Plan.

4.3Anti-Dilution

If the number of outstanding Shares is increased or decreased as a result of a stock split, consolidation or recapitalization and not as a result of the issuance of Shares for additional consideration or by way of stock dividend, the Board may, subject to the prior acceptance of the Exchange in the case of a recapitalization, make appropriate adjustments to the number and price (or other basis upon which an Award is measured) of Options, RSUs, PSUs or DSUs credited to a Participant. Any determinations by the Board as to the required adjustments shall be made in its sole discretion and all such adjustments shall be conclusive and binding for all purposes under this Plan.

B-9

SECTION 5

AWARDS

5.1Options

(a) Eligibility and Participation - Subject to the provisions of this Plan and such other terms and conditions as the Board may prescribe, the Board may, from time to time, grant Awards of Options to Eligible Persons. Options granted to an Eligible Person shall be credited, as of the Grant Date, to the Participant's Account. The number of Options to be credited to each Participant shall be determined by the Board in its sole discretion in accordance with this Plan. Each Option shall, contingent upon the lapse of any restrictions, represent one (1) Share. The number of Options granted pursuant to an Award shall be specified in the applicable Award Agreement.

(b) Exercise Price - The exercise price of an Option granted under this Plan shall not be less than the Discounted Market Price, provided that if an Option is proposed to be granted by the Company which has just been recalled for trading following a suspension or halt, the Company must wait at least ten Trading Days since the day on which trading in the Company's securities resumes before setting the exercise price for and granting the Option.

(c) Expiry Date - Each Option shall, unless sooner terminated, expire on a date to be determined by the Board which will not exceed 10 years from the Grant Date.

(d) Different Exercise Periods, Prices and Number - The Board may, in its absolute discretion, upon granting Options under this Plan, specify different time periods following the dates of granting the Options during which the Participant may exercise their Options to purchase Shares and may designate different exercise prices and numbers of Shares in respect of which each Participant may exercise his option during each respective time period.

(e) Vesting - Subject to the discretion of the Board, the Options granted to a Participant under this Plan shall vest as determined by the Board on the Grant Date of such Options. If the Board does not specify a vesting schedule at the Grant Date, then Options granted to persons other than those conducting Investor Relations Activities shall vest fully on the Grant Date, and in any event in accordance with the policies of the Exchange. Options issued to Persons conducting Investor Relations Activities must vest (and shall not otherwise be exercisable) in stages over a minimum of 12 months such that:

(i)no more than 1/4 of the Options vest no sooner than three months after the Grant Date;

(ii)no more than another 1/4 of the Options vest no sooner than six months after the Grant Date;

(iii)no more than another 1/4 of the Options vest no sooner than nine months after the Grant Date; and

B-10

(iv)the remainder of the Options vest no sooner than 12 months after the Grant Date.

(f) Change of Control - If the Award Agreement so provides, in the event of a Change of Control, all Options granted to a Participant who ceases to be an Eligible Person shall become fully vested in such Participant and shall become exercisable by the Participant in accordance with the terms of the Award Agreement and Section 5.1(l) hereof. If the Participant provides Investor Relations Activities, no acceleration of the vesting of any Options shall be permitted without prior Exchange review and acceptance.

(g) Death - Other than as may be set forth in the applicable Award Agreement, upon the death of a Participant, any Options granted to such Participant which, prior to the Participant's death, have not vested, will immediately terminate without payment, be forfeited and cancelled and shall be of no further force or effect; and the Participant or his or her estate, as the case may be, shall have no right, title or interest therein whatsoever. Any Options granted to such Participant which, prior to the Participant's death, had vested pursuant to the terms of the applicable Award Agreement will accrue to the Participant's estate in accordance with Section 5.1(l) hereof.

(h) Termination of Participant's Relationship with the Company

(i)Where a Participant's relationship with the Company is terminated by the Company or a Subsidiary for cause, all Options granted to the Participant under this Plan will immediately terminate without payment, be forfeited and cancelled and shall be of no further force or effect as of the Termination Date.

(ii)Where a Participant's relationship with the Company terminates by reason of termination by the Company or a Subsidiary without cause, by voluntary termination, voluntary resignation or due to Retirement by the Participant, such that the Participant no longer qualifies as an Eligible Person, all Options granted to the Participant under this Plan that have not vested will, unless the applicable Award Agreement provides otherwise and subject to the provisions below, immediately terminate without payment, be forfeited and cancelled and shall be of no further force or effect as of the Termination Date; provided, however, that any Options granted to such Participant which, prior to the Participant's termination without cause, voluntary termination, voluntary resignation or Retirement, had vested pursuant to the terms of the applicable Award Agreement will accrue to the Participant in accordance with Section 5.1(l) hereof and shall be exercisable by such Participant for a period of 90 days following the date the Participant ceased to be an Eligible Person, or such longer period as may be provided for in the Award Agreement or as may be determined by the Board provided such period does not exceed 12 months after the Termination Date.

(iii)Upon termination of a Participant's relationship with the Company or a Subsidiary such that the Participant no longer qualifies as an Eligible Person, the Participant's eligibility to receive further grants of Awards of Options under this Plan shall cease as of the Termination Date.



B-11

(i) Disability - Where a Participant becomes afflicted by a Disability, all Options granted to the Participant under this Plan will continue to vest in accordance with the terms of such Options; provided, however, that no Options may be redeemed during a leave of absence. Where a Participant's relationship is terminated due to Disability such that the Participant ceases to be an Eligible Person, all Options granted to the Participant under this Plan that have not vested will, unless the applicable Award Agreement provides otherwise and subject to the provisions below, immediately terminate without payment, be forfeited and cancelled and shall be of no further force or effect as of the Termination Date; provided, however, that any Options granted to such Participant which, prior to the termination of the Participant's relationship with the Company due to Disability, had vested pursuant to terms of the applicable Award Agreement, will accrue to the Participant in accordance with Section 5.1(l) hereof and shall be exercisable by such Participant for a period of 90 days following the date the Termination Date, or such longer period as may be provided for in the Award Agreement or as may be determined by the Board.

(j) Hold Period - In addition to any resale restrictions under applicable legislation or regulation, all Options granted hereunder and all Shares issued on the exercise of such Options will, if applicable under the policies of the Exchange, be subject to a four month TSX Venture Exchange hold period from the date the options are granted, and the stock option agreements and the certificates representing such Shares will bear the following legend:

"Without prior written approval of the Exchange and compliance with all applicable securities legislation, the securities represented by this certificate may not be sold, transferred, hypothecated or otherwise traded on or through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange or otherwise in Canada or to or for the benefit of a Canadian resident until [insert date]."

(k) Notice - Options shall be exercised only in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Award Agreements under which they are respectively granted and shall be exercisable only by notice in writing to the Company at its principal place of business.

(l) Payment of Award - Subject to any vesting or other limitations described in each individual Award Agreement, Options may be exercised in whole or in part at any time prior to their lapse or termination, by the Participant, or if Section 5.1(g) applies, by the Participant's estate within one year of the death of the Participant, into such number of Shares equal to the number of Options credited to the Participant's Account that become exercisable on the Vesting Date. The exercise price of all Options must be paid in cash. Shares purchased by a Participant on exercise of an Option shall be paid for in full at the time of their purchase (i.e. concurrently with the giving of the requisite notice).

B-12

5.2Restricted Share Units

(a) Eligibility and Participation - Subject to the provisions of this Plan and such other terms and conditions as the Board may prescribe, the Board may, from time to time, grant Awards of Restricted Share Units to Eligible Persons that do not perform Investor Relations Activities. Restricted Share Units granted to a Participant shall be credited, as of the Grant Date, to the Participant's Account. The number of Restricted Share Units to be credited to each Participant shall be determined by the Board in its sole discretion in accordance with this Plan. Each Restricted Share Unit shall, contingent upon the lapse of any restrictions, represent one (1) Share. The number of Restricted Share Units granted pursuant to an Award and the Restriction Period in respect of such Restricted Share Units shall be specified in the applicable Award Agreement.

(b) Restrictions - Restricted Share Units shall be subject to such restrictions as the Board, in its sole discretion, may establish in the applicable Award Agreement, which restrictions may lapse separately or in combination at such time or times and on such terms, conditions and satisfaction of objectives as the Board may, in its discretion, determine at the time an Award is granted.

(c) Vesting - All Restricted Share Units will vest and become payable by the issuance of Shares at the end of the Restriction Period if all applicable restrictions have lapsed, as such restrictions may be specified in the Award Agreement. No Restricted Share Units may vest before the date that is one year following the date of the Award.

(d) Change of Control - If the Award Agreement so provides, in the event of a Change of Control and the Participant ceases to be an Eligible Person, all restrictions upon any Restricted Share Units shall lapse immediately and all such Restricted Share Units shall become fully vested in the Participant and will accrue to the Participant in accordance with Section 5.2(h) hereof.

(e) Death - Other than as may be set forth in the applicable Award Agreement, upon the death of a Participant, any Restricted Share Units granted to such Participant which, prior to the Participant's death, have not vested, will be immediately and automatically forfeited and cancelled without further action and without any cost or payment, and the Participant or his or her estate, as the case may be, shall have no right, title or interest therein whatsoever. Any Restricted Share Units granted to such Participant which, prior to the Participant's death, had vested pursuant to the terms of the applicable Award Agreement will accrue to the Participant's estate in accordance with Section 5.2(h) hereof.

(f) Termination of a Participant's Relationship with the Company

(i)Where a Participant's relationship with the Company is terminated by the Company or a Subsidiary for cause, all Restricted Share Units granted to the Participant under this Plan will immediately terminate without payment, be forfeited and cancelled and shall be of no further force or effect as of the Termination Date.

B-13

(ii)Where a Participant's relationship with the Company terminates by reason of termination by the Company or a Subsidiary without cause, by voluntary termination, voluntary resignation or due to Retirement by the Participant, all Restricted Share Units granted to the Participant under this Plan that have not vested will, unless the applicable Award Agreement provides otherwise and subject to the provisions below, immediately terminate without payment, be forfeited and cancelled and shall be of no further force or effect as of the Termination Date and the Participant shall have no right, title or interest therein whatsoever; provided, however, that any Restricted Share Units granted to such Participant which, prior to the Participant's termination without cause, voluntary termination, voluntary resignation or Retirement, had vested pursuant to the terms of the applicable Award Agreement will accrue to the Participant in accordance with Section 5.2(h) hereof.

(iii)Upon termination of a Participant's relationship with the Company or a Subsidiary such that the Participant no longer qualifies as an Eligible Person, the Participant's eligibility to receive further grants of Awards of Restricted Share Units under this Plan shall cease as of the Termination Date.

(g) Disability - Where a Participant becomes afflicted by a Disability, all Restricted Share Units granted to the Participant under this Plan will continue to vest in accordance with the terms of such Restricted Share Units; provided, however, that no Restricted Share Units may be redeemed during a leave of absence. Where a Participant's relationship is terminated due to Disability such that the Participant ceases to be an Eligible Person, all Restricted Share Units granted to the Participant under this Plan that have not vested will, unless the applicable Award Agreement provides otherwise and subject to the provisions below, immediately terminate without payment, be forfeited and cancelled and shall be of no further force or effect as of the Termination Date and the Participant shall have no right, title or interest therein whatsoever; provided, however, that any Restricted Share Units granted to such Participant which, prior to the Participant's termination due to Disability, had vested pursuant to terms of the applicable Award Agreement will accrue to the Participant in accordance with Section 5.2(h) hereof.

(h) Payment of Award - As soon as practicable after each Vesting Date of an Award of Restricted Share Units, the Company shall, at the sole discretion of the Board, either:

(i)issue to the Participant, or if Section 5.2(e) applies, to the Participant's estate, from treasury the number of Shares equal to the number of Restricted Share Units credited to the Participant's Account that have vested and become payable on the Vesting Date; or

(ii)make a cash payment in an amount equal to the Market Unit Price on the next Trading Day after the Vesting Date of the Restricted Share Units credited to a Participant's Account that have vested and become payable, net of applicable withholdings.

B-14

As of the Vesting Date, the Restricted Share Units in respect of which such Shares are issued or cash payment made shall be cancelled and no further payments shall be made to the Participant under this Plan in relation to such Restricted Share Units.

5.3Performance Share Units

(a) Eligibility and Participation - Subject to the provisions of this Plan and such other terms and conditions as the Board may prescribe, the Board may, from time to time, grant Awards of Performance Share Units to Eligible Persons that do not perform Investor Relations Activities. Performance Share Units granted to a Participant shall be credited, as of the Grant Date, to the Participant's Account. The number of Performance Share Units to be credited to each Participant shall be determined by the Board, in its sole discretion, in accordance with this Plan. Each Performance Share Unit shall, contingent upon the attainment of the Performance Criteria within the Performance Cycle, represent one (1) Share. The number of Performance Share Units granted pursuant to an Award, the Performance Criteria which must be satisfied in order for the Performance Share Units to vest and the Performance Cycle in respect of such Performance Share Units shall be specified in the applicable Award Agreement. No Performance Share Units may vest before the date that is one year following the date of the Award.

(b) Performance Criteria - The Board will select, settle and determine the Performance Criteria (including without limitation the attainment thereof), for purposes of the vesting of the Performance Share Units, in its sole discretion. An Award Agreement may provide the Board with the right, during a Performance Cycle or after it has ended, to revise the Performance Criteria and the Award amounts if unforeseen events (including, without limitation, changes in capitalization, an equity restructuring, an acquisition or a divestiture) occur which have a substantial effect on the financial results and which in the sole judgment of the Board make the application of the Performance Criteria unfair unless a revision is made. Notices will be provided by the Company to applicable regulatory authorities or stock exchanges as may be required with respect to the foregoing.

(c) Vesting - All Performance Share Units will vest and become payable to the extent that the Performance Criteria set forth in the Award Agreement are satisfied in the Performance Cycle, the determination of which satisfaction shall be made by the Board on the Determination Date. No Performance Share Units may vest before the date that is one year following the date of the Award.

(d) Change of Control - If the Award Agreement so provides, in the event of a Change of Control and the Participant ceases to be an Eligible Person, all Performance Share Units granted to a Participant shall become fully vested in such Participant (without regard to the attainment of any Performance Criteria) and shall become payable to the Participant in accordance with Section 5.3(h) hereof.

(e) Death - Other than as may be set forth in the applicable Award Agreement and below, upon the death of a Participant, all Performance Share Units granted to the Participant which, prior to the Participant's death, have not vested, will immediately and automatically be forfeited and cancelled without further action and without any cost or payment, and the Participant or his or her estate, as the case may be, shall have no right, title or interest therein whatsoever; provided, however, the Board may determine, in its sole discretion, the number of the Participant's Performance Share Units that will vest based on the extent to which the applicable Performance Criteria set forth in the Award Agreement have been satisfied in that portion of the Performance Cycle that has lapsed. The Performance Share Units that the Board determines to have vested shall become payable in accordance with Section 5.3(h) hereof.



B-15

(f) Termination of a Participant's Relationship with the Company

(i)Where a Participant's relationship with the Company is terminated by the Company or a Subsidiary for cause, all Performance Share Units granted to the Participant under this Plan will immediately terminate without payment, be forfeited and cancelled and shall be of no further force or effect as of the Termination Date.

(ii)Where a Participant's relationship with the Company terminates by reason of termination by the Company or a Subsidiary without cause, by voluntary termination, voluntary resignation or due to Retirement by the Participant, all Performance Share Units granted to the Participant which have not vested will, unless the Award Agreement provides otherwise and subject to the provisions below, immediately terminate without payment, be forfeited and cancelled and shall be of no further force or effect as of the Termination Date, and the Participant shall have no right, title or interest therein whatsoever; provided, however, the Board may determine, in its sole discretion, the number of the Participant's Performance Share Units that will vest based on the extent to which the applicable Performance Criteria set forth in the Award Agreement have been satisfied in that portion of the Performance Cycle that has lapsed. The Performance Share Units that the Board determines to have vested shall become payable in accordance with Section 5.3(h) hereof.

(iii)Upon termination of a Participant's relationship with the Company or a Subsidiary such that the Participant no longer qualifies as an Eligible Person, the Participant's eligibility to receive further grants of Awards of Performance Share Units under this Plan shall cease as of the Termination Date.

(g) Disability - Where a Participant becomes afflicted by a Disability, all Performance Share Units granted to the Participant under this Plan will continue to vest in accordance with the terms of such Performance Share Units; provided, however, that no Performance Share Units may be redeemed during a leave of absence. Where a Participant's relationship is terminated due to Disability such that the Participant ceases to be an Eligible Person, all Performance Share Units granted to the Participant under this Plan that have not vested will, unless the applicable Award Agreement provides otherwise and subject to the provisions below, immediately terminate without payment, be forfeited and cancelled and shall be of no further force or effect as of the Termination Date, and the Participant shall have no right, title or interest therein whatsoever; provided, however, that the Board may determine, in its sole discretion, the number of the Participant's Performance Share Units that will vest based on the extent to which the applicable Performance Criteria set forth in the Award Agreement have been satisfied in that portion of the Performance Cycle that has lapsed. The Performance Share Units that the Board determines to have vested shall become payable in accordance with Section 5.3(h) hereof.



B-16

(h) Payment of Award - Payment to Participants in respect of vested Performance Share Units shall be made after the Determination Date for the applicable Award and in any case within ninety-five (95) days after the last day of the Performance Cycle to which such Award relates. The Company shall, at the sole discretion of the Board, either:

(i)issue to the Participant or if Section 5.3(e) applies, to the Participant's estate, the number of Shares equal to the number of Performance Share Units credited to the Participant's Account that have vested on the Determination Date; or

(ii)make a cash payment in an amount equal to the Market Unit Price on the next Trading Day after the Determination Date of the Performance Share Units credited to a Participant's Account that have vested, net of applicable withholdings.

As of the Vesting Date, the Performance Share Units in respect of which such Shares are issued or cash payment made shall be cancelled and no further payments shall be made to the Participant under this Plan in relation to such Performance Share Units.

5.4Deferred Share Units

(a) Eligibility and Participation - Subject to the provisions of this Plan and such other terms and conditions as the Board may prescribe, the Board may, from time to time, grant Awards of Deferred Share Units to Directors that do not perform Investor Relations Activities in lieu of Fees or to other Eligible Persons that do not perform Investor Relations Activities as compensation for employment or consulting services. Deferred Share Units granted to a Participant in accordance with Section 5.4 hereof shall be credited, as of the Grant Date, to the Participant's Account. The number of Deferred Share Units to be credited to each Participant shall be determined by the Board in its sole discretion in accordance with this Plan. The number of Deferred Share Units shall be specified in the applicable Award Agreement.

(b) Election - Each Director may elect to receive any or all of his or her Fees in Deferred Share Units under this Plan. Elections by Directors regarding the amount of their Fees that they wish to receive in Deferred Share Units shall be made no later than 90 days after this Plan is adopted by the Board, and thereafter no later than December 31 of any given year with respect to Fees for the following year. Any Director who becomes a Director during a calendar year and wishes to receive an amount of his or her Fees for the remainder of that year in Deferred Share Units must make his or her election within 60 days of becoming a Director.

(c) Calculation of Deferred Share Units Granted in Lieu of Fees - The number of Deferred Share Units to be credited to a Participant's Account where the Participant is a Director who has elected to receive Deferred Share Units in lieu of Fees shall be calculated by dividing the amount of Fees selected by a Director in the applicable Election Form by the Market Unit Price on the Grant Date (or such other price as required under Exchange policies) which shall be the 10th business day following each financial quarter end. If, as a result of the foregoing calculation, a Participant that is a Director shall become entitled to a fractional Deferred Share Unit, the Participant shall only be credited with a full number of Deferred Share Units (rounded down) and no payment or other adjustment will be made with respect to the fractional Deferred Share Unit.

B-17

(d) Vesting - No Deferred Share Units may vest before the date that is one year following the date of the Award.

(e) Payment of Award - Each Participant shall be entitled to receive, after the effective date that the Participant ceases to be an Eligible Person for any reason, on a day designated by the Participant and communicated to the Company by the Participant in writing at least 15 days prior to the designated day (or such earlier date after the Participant ceases to be an Eligible Person as the Participant and the Company may agree, which date shall be no later than one year after the date upon which the Participant ceases to be an Eligible Person) and if no such notice is given, then on the first anniversary of the effective date that the Participant ceases to be an Eligible Person, at the sole discretion of the Board, either:

(i)that number of Shares equal to the number of vested Deferred Share Units credited to the Participant's Account, such Shares to be issued from treasury of the Company (provided that such issuance will not result in the number specified in Section 4.1(b) being exceeded); or

(ii)a cash payment in an amount equal to the Market Unit Price on the next Trading Day after the Participant ceases to be an Eligible Person of the vested Deferred Share Units credited to a Participant's Account, net of applicable withholdings.

(f) Exception - In the event that the value of a Deferred Share Unit would be determined with reference to a period commencing at a fiscal quarter-end of the Company and ending prior to the public disclosure of interim financial statements for the quarter (or annual financial statements in the case of the fourth quarter), the cash payment of the value of the Deferred Share Units will be made to the Participant with reference to the five (5) Trading Days immediately following the public disclosure of the interim financial statements for that quarter (or annual financial statements in the case of the fourth quarter).

(g) Death - Upon death of a Participant holding Deferred Share Units that have vested, the Participant's estate shall be entitled to receive, within 120 days after the Participant's death and at the sole discretion of the Board, a cash payment or Shares that would have otherwise been payable in accordance with Section 5.4(e) hereof to the Participant upon such Participant ceasing to be an Eligible Person.

B-18

5.5General Terms Applicable to Awards

(a) Forfeiture Events - The Board will specify in an Award Agreement at the time of the Award that the Participant's rights, payments and benefits with respect to an Award shall be subject to reduction, cancellation, forfeiture or recoupment upon the occurrence of certain specified events, in addition to any otherwise applicable vesting or performance conditions of an Award. Such events shall include, but shall not be limited to, termination of a relationship for cause, violation of material Company policies, fraud, breach of non-competition, confidentiality or other restrictive covenants that may apply to the Participant or other conduct by the Participant that is detrimental to the business or reputation of the Company.

(b) Awards May be Granted Separately or Together - Awards may, in the discretion of the Board, be granted either alone or in addition to, in tandem with, or in substitution for any other Award or any award granted under any other Security- Based Compensation Arrangement of the Company. Awards granted in addition to or in tandem with other Awards, or in addition to or in tandem with awards granted under any other Security-Based Compensation Arrangement of the Company, may be granted either at the same time as or at a different time from the grant of such other Awards or awards.

(c) Non-Transferability of Awards - No Award and no right under any such Award shall be assignable, alienable, saleable, or transferable by a Participant otherwise than by will or by the laws of descent and distribution and only then if permitted by the Policies of the Exchange. No Award and no right under any such Award, may be pledged, alienated, attached, or otherwise encumbered, and any purported pledge, alienation, attachment, or encumbrance thereof shall be void and unenforceable against the Company.

(d) Conditions and Restrictions Upon Securities Subject to Awards - The Board may provide that the Shares issued under an Award shall be subject to such further agreements, restrictions, conditions or limitations as the Board in its sole discretion may specify, including without limitation, conditions on vesting or transferability and forfeiture or repurchase provisions or provisions on payment of taxes arising in connection with an Award. Without limiting the foregoing, such restrictions may address the timing and manner of any resales by the Participant or other subsequent transfers by the Participant of any Shares issued under an Award, including without limitation:

(i)restrictions under an insider trading policy or pursuant to applicable law;

(ii)restrictions designed to delay and/or coordinate the timing and manner of sales by Participant and holders of other Security-Based Compensation Arrangements; and

(iii)restrictions as to the use of a specified brokerage firm for such resales or other transfers.

(e) Blackout Periods - In the event that the date provided for expiration, redemption or settlement of an Award falls within a Blackout Period imposed by the Company pursuant to a trading policy as the result of the bona fide existence of undisclosed Material Information, the expiry date, redemption date or settlement date, as applicable, of the Award shall automatically be extended to the date that is ten (10) business days following the date of expiry of the Blackout Period. Notwithstanding the foregoing, there will be no extension of any Award if the Company (or the Participant) is subject to a cease trade order (or similar order under applicable law).



B-19

(f) Share Certificates - All Shares delivered under this Plan pursuant to any Award shall be subject to such stop transfer orders and other restrictions as the Board may deem advisable under this Plan or the rules, regulations, and other requirements of any securities commission, the Exchange, and any applicable securities legislation, regulations, rules, policies or orders, and the Board may cause a legend or legends to be put on any such certificates to make appropriate reference to such restrictions.

(g) Conformity to Plan - In the event that an Award is granted which does not conform in all particulars with the provisions of this Plan, or purports to grant an Award on terms different from those set out in this Plan, the Award shall not be in any way void or invalidated, but the Award shall be adjusted to become, in all respects, in conformity with this Plan.

(h) Deductions - Whenever cash is to be paid in respect of Deferred Share Units, Restricted Share Units or Performance Share Units, the Company shall have the right to deduct from all cash payments made to a Participant any taxes required by law to be withheld with respect to such payments. Whenever Shares are to be delivered in respect of Deferred Share Units, Restricted Share Units or Performance Share Units, the Company shall have the right to deduct from any other amounts payable to the Participant any taxes required by law to be withheld with respect to such delivery of Shares, or if any payment due to the Participant is not sufficient to satisfy the withholding obligation, to require the Participant to remit to the Company in cash an amount sufficient to satisfy any taxes required by law to be withheld. At the sole discretion of the Board, a Participant may be permitted to satisfy the foregoing requirement by, all in accordance with the Policies of the Exchange, delivering (on a form prescribed by the Company) an irrevocable direction to a securities broker approved by the Company to sell all or a portion of the Shares and deliver to the Company from the sales proceeds an amount sufficient to pay the required withholding taxes.

(i) Evergreen Plan - Shares that were the subject of any Option made under this Plan that has been settled in cash, or that has been cancelled, terminated, surrendered, forfeited or has expired without being exercised, and pursuant to which no securities have been issued, may continue to be issuable under this Plan.

5.6General Terms Applicable to Performance-Based Awards

(a) Performance Evaluation; Adjustment of Goals - At the time that a Performance- Based Award is first issued, the Board, in the Award Agreement or in another written document, shall specify whether performance will be evaluated including or excluding the effect of any of the following events that occur during the Performance Cycle or Restriction Period, as the case may be:

B-20

(i)judgments entered or settlements reached in litigation;

(ii)the write-down of assets;

(iii)the impact of any reorganization or restructuring;

(iv)the impact of changes in tax laws, accounting principles, regulatory actions or other laws affecting reported results;

(v)extraordinary non-recurring items as may be described in the Company's management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations for the applicable financial year;

(vi)the impact of any mergers, acquisitions, spin-offs or other divestitures; and

(vii)foreign exchange gains and losses.

(b) Adjustment of Performance-Based Awards - The Board shall have the sole discretion to adjust the determinations of the degree of attainment of the pre-established Performance Criteria or restrictions, as the case may be, as may be set out in the applicable Award Agreement governing the relevant Performance- Based Award. Notwithstanding any provision herein to the contrary, the Board may not make any adjustment or take any other action with respect to any Performance-Based Award that will increase the amount payable under any such Award. The Board shall retain the sole discretion to adjust Performance-Based Awards downward or to otherwise reduce the amount payable with respect to any Performance-Based Award.

SECTION 6

AMENDMENT AND TERMINATION

6.1Amendments and Termination of this Plan

The Board may at any time or from time to time, in its sole and absolute discretion and without the approval of shareholders of the Company, amend, suspend, terminate or discontinue this Plan and may amend the terms and conditions of any Awards granted hereunder, subject to:

(a)any required disinterested shareholder approval to (i) reduce the exercise price of an Award issued to an Insider or (ii) to extend the term of an Option granted to an Insider, in either event in accordance with the policies of the Exchange while the Shares are listed on the Exchange;

(b)any required approval of any applicable regulatory authority or the Exchange; and

(c)any approval of shareholders of the Company as required by the rules of the Exchange or applicable law, provided that shareholder approval shall not be required for the following amendments and the Board may make any changes which may include but are not limited to (except that the Exchange may require approval of the shareholders of the Company for amendments pursuant to Sections 6.1(iii) to (vii)):

B-21

(i)amendments of a "housekeeping nature";

(ii)amendments for the purpose of curing any ambiguity, error or omission in this Plan or to correct or supplement any provision of this Plan that is inconsistent with any other provision of this Plan;

(iii)amendments which are necessary to comply with applicable law or the requirements of the Exchange;

(iv)amendments respecting administration and eligibility for participation under this Plan;

(v)amendments to the terms and conditions on which Awards may be or have been granted pursuant to this Plan including amendments to the vesting provisions and terms of any Awards;

(vi)with the exception of Options granted to Persons performing Investor Relations Activities, amendments which alter, extend or accelerate the terms of vesting applicable to any Awards; and

(vii)changes to the termination provisions of an Award or this Plan which do not entail an extension beyond the original fixed term.

If this Plan is terminated, prior Awards shall remain outstanding and in effect in accordance with their applicable terms and conditions.

6.2Amendments to Awards

The Board may waive any conditions or rights under, amend any terms of, or amend, alter, suspend, discontinue, or terminate, any Awards theretofore granted, prospectively or retroactively. No such amendment or alteration shall be made which would impair the rights of any Participant, without such Participant's consent, under any Award theretofore granted, provided that no such consent shall be required with respect to any amendment or alteration if the Board determines in its sole discretion that such amendment or alteration either:

(a)is required or advisable in order for the Company, this Plan or the Award to satisfy or conform to any law or regulation or to meet the requirements of Policy of the Exchange or any accounting standard; or

(b)is not reasonably likely to significantly diminish the benefits provided under such Award.

SECTION 7

GENERAL PROVISIONS

7.1No Rights to Awards

No Person shall have any claim to be granted any Award under this Plan, or, having been selected to receive an Award under this Plan, to be selected to receive a future Award. There is no obligation for uniformity of treatment of Eligible Persons or Participants or beneficiaries of Awards under this Plan. The terms and conditions of Awards need not be the same with respect to each Participant. The Company and each Eligible Person qualifying for an Award are and shall be responsible for ensuring and confirming that each recipient of an Award is a bona fide Eligible Person that qualifies to receive the applicable Award.



B-22

7.2Withholding

The Company shall be authorized to withhold any payment due under any Award or under this Plan until the Participant has paid or made arrangements for the payment of the amount of any withholding taxes due in respect of an Award, its exercise, or any payment under such Award or under this Plan.

7.3No Limit on Other Security-Based Compensation Arrangements

Nothing contained in this Plan shall prevent the Company or a Subsidiary from adopting or continuing in effect other Security-Based Compensation Arrangements, and such arrangements may be either generally applicable or applicable only in specific cases.

7.4No Right to Employment

The grant of an Award shall neither constitute an employment contract nor be construed as giving a Participant the right to be retained in the employ of the Company, or to any other relationship with the Company. Further, the Company may at any time dismiss a Participant, free from any liability, or any claim under this Plan, unless otherwise expressly provided in this Plan or in an applicable Award Agreement.

7.5No Right as Shareholder

Neither the Participant nor any representatives of a Participant's estate shall have any rights whatsoever as shareholders in respect of any Shares covered by such Participant's Options, RSUs, PSUs and/or DSUs until the date of issuance of a share certificate to such Participant or representatives of a Participant's estate for such Shares.

7.6Governing Law

This Plan and all of the rights and obligations arising hereunder shall be interpreted and applied in accordance with the laws of the Province of British Columbia and the federal laws of Canada applicable therein.

7.7Severability

If any provision of this Plan or any Award is or becomes or is deemed to be invalid, illegal, or unenforceable in any jurisdiction, or as to any Person or Award, or would disqualify this Plan or any Award under any law deemed applicable by the Board, such provision shall be construed or deemed amended to conform to applicable laws, or if it cannot be so construed or deemed amended without, in the determination of the Board, materially altering the intent of this Plan or the Award, such provision shall be stricken as to such jurisdiction, Person or Award, and the remainder of this Plan and any such Award shall remain in full force and effect.

B-23

7.8No Trust or Fund Created

Neither this Plan nor any Award shall create or be construed to create a trust or separate fund of any kind or a fiduciary relationship between the Company and a Participant or any other Person. To the extent that any Person acquires a right to receive payments from the Company pursuant to an Award, such right shall be no greater than the right of any unsecured creditor of the Company.

7.9No Fractional Shares

No fractional Shares shall be issued or delivered pursuant to this Plan or any Award, and the Board shall determine whether cash, or other securities shall be paid or transferred in lieu of any fractional Shares, or whether such fractional Shares or any rights thereto shall be cancelled, terminated, or otherwise eliminated.

7.10Headings

Headings are given to the Sections and subsections of this Plan solely as a convenience to facilitate reference. Such headings shall not be deemed in any way material or relevant to the construction or interpretation of this Plan or any provision thereof.

7.11No Representation or Warranty

The Company makes no representation or warranty as to the value of any Award granted pursuant to this Plan or as to the future value of any Shares issued pursuant to any Award.

7.12No Representations or Covenant with Respect to Tax Qualification

Although the Company may, in its discretion, endeavor to (i) qualify an Award for favourable Canadian tax treatment or (ii) avoid adverse tax treatment, the Company makes no representation to that effect and expressly disavows any covenant to maintain favorable or avoid unfavorable tax treatment. The Company shall be unconstrained in its corporate activities without regard to the potential negative tax impact on holders of Awards under this Plan.

7.13Conflict with Award Agreement

In the event of any inconsistency or conflict between the Policies of the Exchange, this Plan and an Award Agreement, the Policies of the Exchange shall govern for all purposes. In the event of any inconsistency or conflict between the provisions of this Plan and an Award Agreement, the provisions of this Plan shall govern for all purposes.

7.14Compliance with Laws

The granting of Awards and the issuance of Shares under this Plan shall be subject to all applicable laws, rules, and regulations, as well as the Policies of the Exchange as in effect from time-to-time, and to such approvals by any governmental agencies or stock exchanges on which the Company is listed as may be required. The Company shall have no obligation to issue or deliver evidence of title for Shares issued under this Plan prior to:

B-24

(a)obtaining any approvals from governmental agencies that the Company determines are necessary or advisable; and

(b)completion of any registration or other qualification of the Shares under any applicable national or foreign law or ruling of any governmental body that the Company determines to be necessary or advisable or at a time when any such registration or qualification is not current, has been suspended or otherwise has ceased to be effective.

The inability or impracticability of the Company to obtain or maintain authority from any regulatory body having jurisdiction, which authority is deemed by the Company's counsel to be necessary to the lawful issuance and sale of any Shares hereunder shall relieve the Company of any liability in respect of the failure to issue or sell such Shares as to which such requisite authority shall not have been obtained.

SECTION 8

EFFECTIVE DATE OF THIS PLAN

8.1Effective Date

This Plan shall become effective upon the date (the "Effective Date") of approval by the Board.

SECTION 9

TERM OF THIS PLAN

9.1Term

This Plan shall terminate automatically 10 years after the Effective Date and may be terminated on any earlier date as provided in Section 6 hereof.

B-25

THIS PAGE INTENTIONALLY LEFT BLANK

THIS PAGE INTENTIONALLY LEFT BLANK