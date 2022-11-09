GreenPower All-Electric Buses Available for Trust Fund Grants

PORTERVILLE, Calif., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, today announced a listing of vehicles available for funding by the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District (SJVAPCD) under the Volkswagen Trust Fund.

"Significant amounts of money are available to school districts, businesses, nonprofit organizations, government entities, transit systems and individuals through the VW Trust Fund grants," said GreenPower contracts and grants manager Erica Baker. "GreenPower has a host of vehicles that are eligible for the funding which can cover up to the entire purchase price of the vehicle."

The GreenPower vehicles eligible for grants under the SJVAPCD VW Trust Fund include:

EV Star Min -eBus

-eBus EV Star Plus

Nano BEAST Type A School Bus

BEAST Type D School Bus

EV250 30' Transit Bus

EV350 40' Transit Bus

Amounts available under the offering are up to $180,000 for transit buses, up to $400,000 for school buses, and up to $160,000 for shuttle buses. The new bus must replace an old internal combustion engine (ICE) bus. For non-government entities, the grants are capped at 75 percent of project costs.

"GreenPower currently has vehicles in California that have completed the manufacturing process and are ready for delivery under the grants program," said Michael Perez, vice president of school bus, contracts and grants at GreenPower. "We are here to help eligible applicants understand the program and application process and to help ensure they receive the needed funding to allow them to proceed with purchasing all-electric, zero-emission buses that can be deployed into their fleets quickly."

The SJVAPCD VW Trust Fund offering opened on Oct. 31, 2022 and is on a first-come, first-service basis. Interested parties should contact sales@greenpowermotor.com for more information on GreenPower's vehicles and on navigating the application process.

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van, and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com

