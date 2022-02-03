Log in
    GPV   CA39540E3023

GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC.

(GPV)
GreenPower Announces Conference Call Covering Third Quarter Results and Business Update to Be Held on February 11, 2022

02/03/2022 | 05:59pm EST
VANCOUVER, Canada, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of a diverse line of electric powered vehicles serving the cargo and delivery, shuttle, transit, and school sectors plans to host a conference call and webcast for all shareholders and interested parties at 6:30 a.m. PST / 9:30 a.m. ET on Friday, February 11th, 2022 to provide a business update and discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended December 31st, 2021. A replay of the call will be available on the number below shortly after the call.

Conference Call Information:

Date: Friday, February 11th, 2022
Time: 6:30 a.m. PST / 9:30 a.m. ET

Participant dial-in: (US) 1-844-739-3982 (Canada) 1-866-605-3852; (International) 1-412-317-5718
Please ask to be joined into the GreenPower Motor Company Inc. conference call.

Replay: (US) 1-877-344-7529; (Canada) 1-855-669-9658; (International) 1-412-317-0088

Replay access code: 1641595

Webcast Link:  https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=fM0psuEc 

For further information contact

Fraser Atkinson, CEO and Chairman
(604) 220-8048

Brendan Riley, President
(510) 910-3377

Michael Sieffert, CFO
(604) 563-4144

Mike Cole
Investor Relations
(949) 444-1341

Allie Potter
Media Relations
(218) 766-8856

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. ©2022 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenpower-announces-conference-call-covering-third-quarter-results-and-business-update-to-be-held-on-february-11-2022-301475357.html

SOURCE GreenPower Motor Company


© PRNewswire 2022
