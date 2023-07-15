GreenPower Motor Company Inc. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the year ended March 31, 2023 Discussion dated: July 14, 2023 Introduction This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") is dated July 14, 2023 unless otherwise indicated and should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. ("GreenPower", "the Company", "we", "our" or "us") for the year ended March 31, 2023 and the related notes, and the Company's filings through the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as filed on EDGAR. This MD&A was written to comply with the requirements of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Results are reported in US dollars, unless otherwise noted. In the opinion of management, all adjustments considered necessary for a fair presentation have been included. The results presented for the three months and year ended March 31, 2023 are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for any future period. The consolidated financial statements are prepared in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards, as issued by the IASB. The Company's IFRS accounting policies are set out in Note 2 of the audited consolidated financial statements. For the purposes of preparing this MD&A, management, in conjunction with the Board of Directors, considers the materiality of information. Information is considered material if: (i) such information results in, or would reasonably be expected to result in, a significant change in the market price or value of the Company's common shares; or (ii) there is a substantial likelihood that a reasonable investor would consider it important in making an investment decision; or (iii) if it would significantly alter the total mix of information available to investors. Management, in conjunction with the Board of Directors, evaluates materiality with reference to all relevant circumstances, including potential market sensitivity. Further information about the Company and its operations can be obtained from the offices of the Company or from www.sedar.com. Information in these websites do not form part of this report and are not incorporated by reference. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information Certain statements contained in the following MD&A may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of certain securities laws, including the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements in this MD&A may include, but are not limited to statements involving estimates, assumptions or judgements, and these statements may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "expectation", "aim", "achieve", "intend", "commit", "goal", "plan", "strive" and "objective", and similar expressions of future or conditional verbs such as "will", "may", "might", "should", "could" or "would". By their very nature, forward- looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, which give rise to the possibility that our expectations or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that our assumptions may not be correct, and that our plans, goals, expectations and objectives will not be achieved. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these statements as a number of risk factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements. Non-IFRS Measures and Other Supplementary Performance Metrics This MD&A includes certain non-IFRS measures and other supplementary performance metrics, which are defined below. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Investors are cautioned that non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an alternative to IFRS measures. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS. Readers should not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate GreenPower's business. Page 1 of 32

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the year ended March 31, 2023 Discussion dated: July 14, 2023 This MD&A refers to Adjusted EBITDA "Adjusted EBITDA", a non-IFRS measure, which is defined as loss for the year (for annual periods) or loss for the period (for quarterly periods), plus depreciation, plus interest and accretion, plus share-based payments, plus / (less) the allowance / (recovery) for credit losses, plus / (less) the increase / (decrease) in the warranty liability, plus taxes. Adjusted EBITDA is a measure used by management as an indicator of profitability since it excludes the impact of movements in working capital items, certain non-cash charges, and financing costs. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA gives the investor information as to the profitability of the business. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered a substitute for other financial measures of performance. Adjusted EBITDA as calculated by GreenPower may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA as calculated and reported by other companies. The most comparable IFRS measure to Adjusted EBITDA is net income. This MD&A also makes reference to "Total Cash Expenses", a non-IFRS measure, which is defined as sales, general and administrative costs plus interest and accretion, plus/(less) foreign exchange loss/(gain), less depreciation, less share-based payments less amortization of deferred financing fees, plus/(less) the decrease/(increase) in warranty liability, plus / (less) the (allowance) / recovery for credit losses. Total Cash Expenses is a measure used by management as an indicator of sales, general and administrative, interest and accretion, and foreign exchange costs that excludes the impact of certain non-cash charges. Management believes that Total Cash Expenses provides a measure of cash expenses from the operations of the business. However, Total Cash Expenses is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered a substitute for other financial measures of performance. Total Cash Expenses as calculated by GreenPower may not be comparable to Total Cash Expenses as calculated and reported by other companies. This MD&A also makes reference to "Vehicle Deliveries", a supplementary performance metric, that management believes provides useful information regarding the business activity of the Company during a quarter or year. Vehicle Deliveries is vehicles that have been sold or leased to a customer during a quarter or a year, as determined by management. The models of vehicles included in Vehicle Deliveries will vary over time, such that Vehicle Deliveries in one period may not be comparable to Vehicle Deliveries in another period. Vehicle Deliveries is not a financial metric, and vehicle deliveries is not an indication of the Company's financial performance in a given period. While management considers Vehicle Deliveries to be a useful supplementary performance metric, users are cautioned to consider other factors to evaluate GreenPower's business. Description of Business GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floorall-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric buses that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This Original Equipment Manufacturer ("OEM") platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com. Page 2 of 32

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the year ended March 31, 2023 Discussion dated: July 14, 2023 Operations The following is a description of GreenPower's business activities during the year ended March 31, 2023. During the year, the Company delivered a total of 299 vehicles, which were comprised of 226 EV Star CC's, 40 EV Star 22-foot cargo, 3 EV Star Cargo Plus, 19 EV Stars, 7 BEAST Type D school buses, 2 Nano BEAST Type A school buses, and 2 EV 250's. During the year GreenPower generated record annual revenue of $39.7 million, which was an increase of 130% over the prior year. During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, GreenPower completed the sale of 3 BEAST Type D all-electric school buses, 2 EV Star Plus, 1 EV Star Cargo Plus, 5 EV Star 22-foot cargo, 6 EV Stars and 4 EV Star Cab and Chassis. During the quarter management was focused on progressing production of EV Star CC's for fulfilment of a customer contract, on completing diligence for the acquisition of Lion Truck Body, and on planning for the possession of the manufacturing facility in West Virginia. During the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, GreenPower completed the sale of 3 BEAST Type D all-electric school buses, 1 Nano BEAST Type A all-electric school bus, 18 EV Star 22-foot cargo, 3 EV Stars and 29 EV Star Cab and Chassis. The Company also took possession of the 80,000 square foot school bus manufacturing facility in West Virginia, and over the course of the year has been hiring and training employees, including a plant manager with significant automotive manufacturing experience who will oversee the facility's operations. The Company has been preparing the plant for production which is planned to commence over the next several quarters. GreenPower also completed the acquisition of Lion Truck Body ("Lion") during July 2022. Lion manufactures and installs a complete line of truck bodies including dry-freight aluminum, refrigerated box, aluminum beds, stake bed, flat bed and service body. This acquisition allows GreenPower to vertically integrate an important component of its supply chain, and GreenPower intends to leverage the business's capabilities to capture new lines of business and improve its product offering for customers. Over the course of the year GreenPower has brought in changes in management, key staff, and has implemented operational improvements. In addition, we developed two new products: an all-electric reefer body, and a lightweight aluminum stake bed, both built on the EV Star cab and chassis platform. During the quarter ended December 31, 2022, GreenPower completed the sale of 1 Nano BEAST Type A all-electric school bus, 10 EV Star 22-foot cargo, 5 EV Stars and 85 EV Star Cab and Chassis ("CC's"). The record number of vehicle deliveries during the quarter were the culmination of significant management effort overcoming logistics bottlenecks, managing a global supply chain, working capital constraints and other factors. This effort resulted in record quarterly revenue that continued to accelerate in the fourth quarter. During the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023 Greenpower sold 108 EV Star CC's, 6 EV Star Cargos, 3 EV Star Cargo Plus, 3 EV Stars, 1 BEAST Type D school bus, 2 EV 250's. These deliveries generated another quarter of record revenue for the Company, which resulted in the highest ever annual revenue for the Company of $39.7 million, which was an increase of 130% from the prior year. During the year ended March 31, 2023 GreenPower's business grew significantly. More importantly, management remained focused on expanding its platform and management capabilities, and on progressing initiatives that are expected to further diversify and expand the business going forward. First, the Company's development of the West Virginia school bus manufacturing facility is expanding and diversifying the Company's production capabilities and is laying the groundwork for future sales of all- electric school buses. Second, the Company expanded its dealer network into several new states during the year and continues to enter new markets in North America. As at March 31, 2023, the Company had: Property and equipment on the balance sheet totaling $2.6 million, comprised of several models of GreenPower vehicles used for demonstration and other purposes, company vehicles used for sales, service and operations, tools and equipment, and other business property and equipment; Page 3 of 32

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the year ended March 31, 2023 Discussion dated: July 14, 2023 Work in process and parts inventory totaling approximately $9.7 million representing EV Star's, EV 250's, BEAST Type D school buses, Nano BEAST Type A school buses and parts inventory, and;

Finished goods inventory totaling approximately $31.9 million, comprised of EV Star cab and chassis and other EV Star models, and BEAST Type D and Nano BEAST Type A models. Trends The Company does not know of any trends, commitments, events, or uncertainty that are expected to have a material effect on the Company's business, financial condition, or results of operations other than as disclosed herein under "Risk Factors" and the paragraph below. Annual Results of Operations Year ended March 31, 2023 For the year ended March 31, 2023 the Company generated revenue of $39,695,890 compared to $17,236,773 for the previous year, an increase of 130.3%. Cost of sales of $32,445,836 yielding a gross profit of $7,250,054 or 18.3% of revenue. Revenue for the year was generated from the sale of 226 EV Star CC's, 40 EV Star 22 foot cargo, 3 EV Star Cargo Plus, 19 EV Stars, 7 BEAST Type D school buses, 2 Nano BEAST Type A school buses, and 2 EV 250's, as well as revenue from truck body manufacturing, revenue from the sale of vehicle parts and service, from vehicle transportation, from finance income, and revenue from finance and operating leases. Operating costs consist of salaries and administration of $7,394,085 relating to salaries, employee benefits, and administrative services; transportation costs of $324,773 which relate to the use of trucks, trailers, tractors as well as other operational costs needed to transport company products around North America; insurance expense of $1,801,665; travel, accommodation, meals and entertainment costs of $748,299 related to travel for project management, demonstration of company products, and trade shows; product development costs of $2,090,338; sales and marketing costs of $818,289 interest and accretion of $1,549,769; professional fees of $1,477,094 consisting of legal and audit fees; as well as non-cash expenses including $3,645,893 of share-based compensation expense, depreciation of $1,219,223, and an allowance for credit losses of $95,153. The remaining operating costs for the period amounted to $920,468 in office expenses, other income of $72,867 from the gain on sale of Property in California, a foreign exchange loss of $30,897 and a write down of $250,832 of goodwill recognized on the acquisition of Lion Truck Body, resulting in a consolidated net loss of $14,793,025. The consolidated total comprehensive loss for the year was impacted by $13,007 of other comprehensive loss as a result of the translation of the entities with a different functional currency than presentation currency. Year ended March 31, 2022 For the year ended March 31, 2022 the Company generated revenue of $17,236,773 compared to $13,286,184 for the previous year, an increase of 29.7%. Cost of sales of $13,360,068 yielding a gross profit of $3,876,705 or 22.5% of revenue. Revenue for the year was generated from the sale of 18 BEAST school buses, 11 EV Stars, 4 EV Star + and 21 EV Star cab and chassis, as well as 1 EV Star and 10 EV Star CC's for which the Company provided lease financing, and 28 EV Stars that had previously been on lease and whose leases were cancelled and the vehicles were subsequently sold. Operating costs consist of administrative fees of $5,807,744 relating to salaries, project management, finance, and administrative services; transportation costs of $231,472 which relate to the use of trucks, trailers, tractors as well as other operational costs needed to transport company products around North America; insurance expense of $1,244,505; travel, accommodation, meals and entertainment costs of $641,500 related to travel for project management, demonstration of company products, and trade shows; product development costs of $1,381,101; sales and marketing costs of $686,544; interest and accretion of $515,618; professional fees of $1,207,920 consisting of legal and audit fees; as well as non-cash expenses including $5,771,475 of share-based compensation expense, depreciation of $661,958, and an allowance for credit losses of $8,940. The remaining operating costs for the period amounted to $419,398 in office expenses, other Page 4 of 32