Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm BDO Canada LLP; Vancouver, British
Columbia; (PCAOB ID#1227)
Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm Crowe Mackay LLP; Vancouver, British
Columbia; (PCAOB ID#01462)
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss…
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity …………………… ..………...................................9
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows…
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements…
Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
Shareholders and Board of Directors
GreenPower Motor Company Inc.
Vancouver, Canada
Opinion on the Consolidated Financial Statements
We have audited the accompanying consolidated statement of financial position of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (the "Company") as of March 31, 2023, the related consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss, changes in equity and cash flows for the year ended March 31, 2023, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "consolidated financial statements"). In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company at March 31, 2023, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for the year ended March 31, 2023 in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.
Going Concern Uncertainty
The accompanying consolidated financial statements have been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern. As discussed in Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements, the Company has suffered recurring losses from operations and has an accumulated deficit that raise substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern. Management's plans in regard to these matters are described in Note 1. The consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty.
Basis for Opinion
These consolidated financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's consolidated financial statements based on our audit. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ("PCAOB") and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.
We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audit we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion.
Our audit included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements. Our audit also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
/s/ BDO Canada LLP
Chartered Professional Accountants
We have served as the Company's auditor since fiscal 2023.
Vancouver, Canada
July 14, 2023
Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
To the Shareholders and the Board of Directors of GreenPower Motor Company Inc.
Opinion on the Consolidated Financial Statements
We have audited the accompanying consolidated statement of financial position of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") as of March 31, 2022, the related consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss, changes in equity (deficit) and cash flows for the years ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "consolidated financial statements"). In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Company as at March 31, 2022 and 2021, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for the years ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, and in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.
Emphasis of Matter Regarding Going Concern Uncertainty
We draw attention to Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements which describes the material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.
Basis for Opinion
These consolidated financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these consolidated financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ("PCAOB") and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.
We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audits, we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion.
Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.
/s/ Crowe MacKay LLP
Chartered Professional Accountants
We have served as the Company's auditor since 2011.
Vancouver, Canada
June 30, 2022
