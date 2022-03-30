Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. GreenPower Motor Company Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GPV   CA39540E3023

GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC.

(GPV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GreenPower Motor : Notice of Annual General Meeting March 29, 2022 - Form 6-K

03/30/2022 | 07:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Security Holders for the subject Issuer:

Meeting Type : Annual General and Special Meeting
Record Date for Notice of Meeting : April 19, 2022
Record Date for Voting (if applicable) : April 19, 2022
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date : April 19, 2022
Meeting Date : May 26, 2022
Meeting Location (if available) : Vancouver, BC
Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO: Yes
Issuer paying for delivery to OBO: No
Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:
NAA for Beneficial Holders No
NAA for Registered Holders No

Voting Security Details:
Description CUSIP Number ISIN
COMMON SHARES 39540E302 CA39540E3023

Sincerely,

Computershare

Agent for GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC.

Disclaimer

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 11:34:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC.
03/24GreenPower Says Battery-Electric Vehicles Eligible for Up to US$375,000 in California H..
MT
03/24GreenPower's Battery-Electric Vehicles Eligible for Up to $375,000 in California HVIP F..
PR
03/23GreenPower Launches the Nano BEAST, a Purpose-Built, Zero-Emission, All-Electric, Type ..
PR
03/23GreenPower Motor Company, Inc Launches the Nano BEAST, a Purpose-Built, Zero-Emission, ..
CI
03/14GreenPower Appoints RWC Group as Dealer For Electric School Buses in Arizona, Washingto..
MT
03/14GREENPOWER BRIEF : Announces Dealer Appointment of RWC Group for All-Electric Type D BEAST..
MT
03/14GreenPower Announces Dealer Appointment of RWC Group for All-Electric Type D BEAST Scho..
PR
03/04Workhorse Group Inc. and GreenPower Motor Company, Inc. enter vehicle purchase and supp..
CI
03/04GREENPOWER MOTOR : 51-102F3 MATERIAL CHANGE REPORT - Form 6-K
PU
03/01GreenPower Motor to Deliver 1,500 EV Star Cab, Chassis for Workhorse's W750 Step Vans
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 19,5 M - -
Net income 2022 -9,88 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 158 M 158 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,11x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,15x
Nbr of Employees 55
Free-Float 75,8%
Chart GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC.
Duration : Period :
GreenPower Motor Company Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Fraser Atkinson Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brendan Riley President & Director
Michael Sieffert Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Richard A. Eckert Vice President-Operations
Mark S. Achtemichuk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC.-25.88%158
TESLA, INC.4.05%1 136 414
LUCID GROUP, INC.-28.09%45 233
NIO INC.-30.93%36 114
LI AUTO INC.-17.13%27 030
XPENG INC.-43.97%24 151