GreenPower Motor : Notice of Annual General Meeting March 29, 2022 - Form 6-K

We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Security Holders for the subject Issuer:
Meeting Type :
Annual General and Special Meeting
Record Date for Notice of Meeting :
April 19, 2022
Record Date for Voting (if applicable) :
April 19, 2022
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date :
April 19, 2022
Meeting Date :
May 26, 2022
Meeting Location (if available) :
Vancouver, BC
Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO:
Yes
Issuer paying for delivery to OBO:
No
Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:
NAA for Beneficial Holders
No
NAA for Registered Holders
No
Voting Security Details:
Description
CUSIP Number
ISIN
COMMON SHARES
39540E302
CA39540E3023
Sincerely,
Computershare
Agent for GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC.
Disclaimer
GreenPower Motor Company Inc. published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 11:34:10 UTC.