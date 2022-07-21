Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  GreenPower Motor Company Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GPV   CA39540E3023

GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC.

(GPV)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59 2022-07-21 pm EDT
5.260 CAD   +8.01%
05:14pGREENPOWER MOTOR : One small step for GreenPower, one giant leap for clean air!
PU
07/20GreenPower Says Vehicles Eligible for up to $150,000 in Funding From Transport Canada Program
MT
07/20GreenPower Vehicles Eligible for up to $150,000 in Funding From Transport Canada's iHMZEV Program
PR
GreenPower Motor : One small step for GreenPower, one giant leap for clean air!

07/21/2022 | 05:14pm EDT
GREENPOWER LAUNCHES THE NANO BEAST, A PURPOSE-BUILT, ZERO-EMISSION, ALL-ELECTRIC, TYPE-A SCHOOL BUS
The Nano BEAST (Battery Electric Automotive School Transportation) is the only purpose-built, zero-emission, Type A school bus on the market. Its clean sheet design approach facilitates optimal battery pack placement and weight distribution, allowing the vehicle to accommodate a larger energy supply, deliver a longer range and set the new standard for zero emissions student transportation.

Read More

GREENPOWER HOSTED AN EDUCATIONAL DISPLAY OF ITS ALL-ELECTRIC SCHOOL BUSES ON CAPITOL HILL
GreenPower hosted members of Congress, West Virginia state delegates, school district personnel and the general public to review the health benefits of electric vehicles for our children and communities, the safety and reliability of zero-emission school buses, and various funding programs available to school districts.

Read More

In case you missed it, here is a video recap of members from both sides of the aisle speaking on the importance of electric school buses.

GREENPOWER ACQUIRES LION TRUCK BODY ADDING CAPACITY FOR EV TRUCK BODIES AND REDUCING DELIVERY TIMES
Headquartered in Torrance, California, Lion Truck Body designs and installs a range of resilient state-of-the-art truck bodies for industries such as goods movement, construction, catering, landscaping, utility and service sectors.

Read More

GREENPOWER TO TAKE POSSESSION OF WEST VIRGINIA MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN AUGUST 2022
Pilot project to test all-electric school buses in school transportation operations across the state.

Read More

GreenPower proudly appoints RWC Group as a dealer for our BEAST (Battery Electric Automotive School Transportation) school buses.

Read More

On July 8, 2022 We held our Fiscal Year End discussion

GREENPOWER REPORTS REVENUE OF $17.2 MILLION FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2022, AN INCREASE OF 30% OVER LAST YEAR

Read More

Disclaimer

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 21:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 55,1 M - -
Net income 2023 -5,69 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 87,5 M 87,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,59x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 69
Free-Float 71,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Fraser Atkinson Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brendan Riley President & Director
Michael Sieffert Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Richard A. Eckert Vice President-Operations
Mark S. Achtemichuk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC.-63.57%88
TESLA, INC.-30.30%769 520
LUCID GROUP, INC.-46.44%35 475
LI AUTO INC.16.23%34 645
NIO INC.-36.24%33 660
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-69.42%29 488