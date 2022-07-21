GreenPower Motor : One small step for GreenPower, one giant leap for clean air!

GREENPOWER LAUNCHES THE NANO BEAST, A PURPOSE-BUILT, ZERO-EMISSION, ALL-ELECTRIC, TYPE-A SCHOOL BUS

The Nano BEAST (Battery Electric Automotive School Transportation) is the only purpose-built, zero-emission, Type A school bus on the market. Its clean sheet design approach facilitates optimal battery pack placement and weight distribution, allowing the vehicle to accommodate a larger energy supply, deliver a longer range and set the new standard for zero emissions student transportation.

GREENPOWER HOSTED AN EDUCATIONAL DISPLAY OF ITS ALL-ELECTRIC SCHOOL BUSES ON CAPITOL HILL

GreenPower hosted members of Congress, West Virginia state delegates, school district personnel and the general public to review the health benefits of electric vehicles for our children and communities, the safety and reliability of zero-emission school buses, and various funding programs available to school districts.

In case you missed it, here is a video recap of members from both sides of the aisle speaking on the importance of electric school buses.

GREENPOWER ACQUIRES LION TRUCK BODY ADDING CAPACITY FOR EV TRUCK BODIES AND REDUCING DELIVERY TIMES

Headquartered in Torrance, California, Lion Truck Body designs and installs a range of resilient state-of-the-art truck bodies for industries such as goods movement, construction, catering, landscaping, utility and service sectors.

GREENPOWER TO TAKE POSSESSION OF WEST VIRGINIA MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN AUGUST 2022

Pilot project to test all-electric school buses in school transportation operations across the state.

GreenPower proudly appoints RWC Group as a dealer for our BEAST (Battery Electric Automotive School Transportation) school buses.

On July 8, 2022 We held our Fiscal Year End discussion

