Greenpro Capital : incubation company, GLC obtains S-1 effectiveness from SEC

KUALA LUMPUR / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021/ GreenproCapital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) today announced that its incubator company, Global Leaders Corporation 'GLC' hasobtained S-1 Notice of Effectiveness from the U.S.SEC on 25 May 2021.

GreenproCapital currently holds 9 million shares in GlobalLeaders Corp.

Global Leaders Corporation(Website :www.globalleaders.com.hk)

Global Leaders Corporation is based in Hong Kong, with a focus on start-up advisory and corporate consulting services, targeting start-up companies and young entrepreneurs in the Asia-Pacific Region. Its vision is to unleash the full potential of people and create better social values inoursociety.

GLC aspires clients tocreatehigh-performance management teams while simultaneously improving the mindset of clients' management executives.

Through professional and customized consultancy services, GLCimproves itsclient's management efficiency, as well as to analyze and improve upon their workplace culture.

GLC's professional consultancy service adoptsa three-stage formula:

(1) Diagnosis Stage

The goal is to gain a better understanding of the client and identify critical problems and challenges, internally or externally, which the client is facing.

(2) Execution of Solutions Stage

Upon reaching agreement with the client, GLC will execute recommendations as advised in the diagnosis report.

(3) Follow-up Stage

After completion of recommended solutions, GLC provides follow-up meetings to provide clients with guidance to identify successes and failures, as well as areas that can be improved, on an on-going basis.

GreenproCEO CK Lee said, 'Global Leaders Corporation (GLC), is another example of one of our successful incubation companies. The development of skills of our people is the basis of success for every business. This company will improve the skill sets and knowledge to provide qualified staff and management to businesses around the Asian region.'

About GreenproCapital Corp.

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, GreenproCapital Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNQ), a Nevada corporation, with strategic offices across Asia, is a business incubator with a diversified business portfolio comprising finance, technology, banking, CryptoSxfor STOs, health and wellness and fine art. With 30 years of experience in various industries, Greenprohas been assisting and supporting businesses and High-Net-Worth-Individuals to capitalize and securitize their value on a global scale through the provision of cross-border business solutions, spinoffs on major stock exchanges and accounting outsourcing services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services include, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. We also operate venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies, covering finance, technology, FinTech, and health and wellness. For further information regarding the Company, please visit http://www.greenprocapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This pressrelease contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of the Company, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the Company's financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases 'plans,' 'would be,' 'will allow,' 'intends to,' 'may result,' 'are expected to,' 'will continue,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'estimate,' 'project,' 'indicate,' 'could,' 'potentially,' 'should,' 'believe,' 'think,' 'considers' or similar expressions are intended to identify 'forward-looking statements.' These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result ofa number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of local, regional, and global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditionsand other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated eventsor circumstances after the date of such statement.

GreenproCapital Corp.

Email: ir.hk@greenprocapital.com



Contact Dennis Burns. Investor Relations.

Tel (567) 237-4132

dburns@nvestrain.com

About the author

Investor Relation Hi, my name is Dennis Burns, the Investor Relations (IR) and Business Development Contact at Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ). Hope you enjoyed our website and the press releases. For any enquiries, please feel free to contact me at (567)-237-4132 or at dburns@nvestrain.com

Related posts