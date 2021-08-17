Greenrose Acquisition : Enters into Agreement to Amend Theraplant Merger Agreement (Form 8-K)

Enters into Agreement to Amend Theraplant Merger Agreement

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (OTC: GNRSU, GNRS, GNRSW) ('Greenrose' or the 'Company'), a special purpose acquisition company targeting companies in the cannabis industry, provided notification to Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company that it was exercising its option to extend the time available to consummate its previously announced business combinations to September 13, 2021 and deposited $569,250 into the Trust Account. The Company has the right to exercise its right to extend the time available to consummate its business combinations for up to two additional months.

In addition, on August 11, 2021, Greenrose entered into an amendment to the agreement and plan of merger, dated as of March 12, 2021 (the 'Amendment'), with Theraplant, LLC ('Theraplant') and the other parties to the agreement to extend the 'drop dead' date to consummate the business combination with Theraplant to November 30, 2021.

The foregoing description of the amendment to the is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the form of the Amendment, filed as Exhibit 2.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on August 12, 2021.

About Greenrose

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Following the transactions forming the Platform (as defined in our public filings available at greenrosecorp.com), Greenrose is expected be a vertically integrated, multistate operator cannabis company. For more information, visit greenrosecorp.com.

