  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  GreenSky, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GSKY   US39572G1004

GREENSKY, INC.

(GSKY)
  Report
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GreenSky : Goldman Sachs to buy lender GreenSky in $2.24 billion deal

09/15/2021 | 08:12am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Wednesday it will buy GreenSky Inc, a fintech platform that provides consumer loans for home improvement, in an all-stock deal valued at $2.24 billion.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
Analyst Recommendations on GREENSKY, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 537 M - -
Net income 2021 113 M - -
Net cash 2021 29,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 569 M 569 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 1 164
Free-Float 34,5%
Technical analysis trends GREENSKY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 7,77 $
Average target price 7,83 $
Spread / Average Target 0,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Zalik Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tim Kaliban President & Chief Risk Officer
Andrew Kang Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Minaz K. Vastani Chief Technology Officer
Ritesh Gupta Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREENSKY, INC.67.82%569
ADYEN N.V.40.60%96 455
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-12.75%76 235
WORLDLINE-10.61%23 450
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.11.17%19 710
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED116.07%14 499