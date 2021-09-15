Log in
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
GreenSky, Inc.
News
Summary
GSKY
US39572G1004
GREENSKY, INC.
(GSKY)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nasdaq -
09/14 04:00:00 pm
7.77
USD
-12.20%
08:12a
GREENSKY
: Goldman Sachs to buy lender GreenSky in $2.24 billion deal
RE
08/17
GREENSKY
: JPMorgan Analyst Assumes Coverage of Overweight-Rated GreenSky, Sets $13 Price Target
MT
08/11
GREENSKY, INC.
: Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
GreenSky : Goldman Sachs to buy lender GreenSky in $2.24 billion deal
09/15/2021 | 08:12am EDT

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Wednesday it will buy GreenSky Inc, a fintech platform that provides consumer loans for home improvement, in an all-stock deal valued at $2.24 billion.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
© Reuters 2021
All news about GREENSKY, INC.
08:12a
GREENSKY
: Goldman Sachs to buy lender GreenSky in $2.24 billion deal
RE
08/17
GREENSKY
: JPMorgan Analyst Assumes Coverage of Overweight-Rated GreenSky, Sets ..
MT
08/11
GREENSKY, INC.
: Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
08/05
GREENSKY, INC.
: MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
08/02
GREENSKY
: Stephens Upgrades GreenSky to Equal-Weight From Underweight; Price Ta..
MT
07/30
GREENSKY
: Citigroup Upgrades GreenSky to Neutral From Sell
MT
07/29
GREENSKY, INC.
: Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07/28
GREENSKY
: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/28
GREENSKY
: Earnings Flash (GSKY) GREENSKY Reports Q2 Revenue $136.5M, vs. Street..
MT
07/28
GREENSKY
: Earnings Flash (GSKY) GREENSKY Posts Q2 EPS $0.25, vs. Street Est of ..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on GREENSKY, INC.
08/17
GREENSKY
: JPMorgan Analyst Assumes Coverage of Overweight-Rated GreenSky, Sets ..
MT
08/02
GREENSKY
: Stephens Upgrades GreenSky to Equal-Weight From Underweight; Price Ta..
MT
07/30
GREENSKY
: Citigroup Upgrades GreenSky to Neutral From Sell
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021
537 M
-
-
Net income 2021
113 M
-
-
Net cash 2021
29,2 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
14,2x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
569 M
569 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
1,01x
EV / Sales 2022
0,73x
Nbr of Employees
1 164
Free-Float
34,5%
Chart GREENSKY, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends GREENSKY, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bullish
Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
7,77 $
Average target price
7,83 $
Spread / Average Target
0,82%
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
David Zalik
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tim Kaliban
President & Chief Risk Officer
Andrew Kang
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Minaz K. Vastani
Chief Technology Officer
Ritesh Gupta
Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
GREENSKY, INC.
67.82%
569
ADYEN N.V.
40.60%
96 455
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.
-12.75%
76 235
WORLDLINE
-10.61%
23 450
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.
11.17%
19 710
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED
116.07%
14 499
