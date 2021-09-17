GreenSky : Well-timed trades in GreenSky options ahead of Goldman deal raise eyebrows

NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Some well-timed trades in the
options on GreenSky Inc, in the days before Goldman
Sachs announced a deal to buy the digital lender on Wednesday
are raising eyebrows among options analysts.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Sept. 15 said it agreed to
buy GreenSky, a fintech platform that provides home improvement
loans in a deal valued at $2.24 billion.
Options trading volume for GreenSky showed 36,000 contracts
changing hands over the five days before the deal was announced,
up from a daily average of around 1000 contracts a day,
according to Trade Alert data. The trades were reported earlier
on Friday by CNBC.
The Sept. 10 strike contracts, which traded at about 10
cents a piece before the deal, soared to trade at an average
price of $1.81 after the deal was announced Wednesday. GreenSky
shares jumped 53% on news of the deal.
With the stock trading between $7.77 and $9.12 in the five
days before the deal, call options betting on the shares rising
above $10 by Sept. 17 were particularly busy, with about 3,400
contracts traded in the five days immediately preceding the
announcement.
"Buying out of the money short term calls is one of the most
aggressive trading strategies in options," said Brian Overby,
senior options analyst at Ally Invest.
There were similarly aggressive trades in several other
strikes and expirations.
"Looks awfully suspicious to me," said Ophir Gottlieb, chief
executive of Los Angeles-based Capital Market Laboratories.
"Clearly something was known and I say that because of the
size of the trades and the expiration date," he said.
"I've looked at order flow many, many times. This is one of
the more obvious ones," Gottlieb said.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission scans for
unusual trades ahead of news announcements and has used such
data to bring insider trading probes in the past, public filings
show.
"If I was a market maker ... I would report these trades,"
Matt Amberson, principal at options analytics firm ORATS, said.
The SEC and Goldman Sachs declined to comment on the
trading. GreenSky did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili
and Marguerita Choy)