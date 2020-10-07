GreenStar Biosciences Announces Launch of Science Advisory Board

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2020) - GreenStar Biosciences Corp. (CSE: GSTR) (OTC Pink: GTSIF) ("GreenStar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the formation and launch of its science advisory board (the "Science Advisory Board") and the appointment of its first distinguished board member, Dr. Mark Geyer, Professor Emeritus at University of California San Diego, who is a recognized pioneer in the psychedelics industry.

The Science Advisory Board will serve as a strategic resource for the Company to provide independent, expert, multi-disciplinary and strategic advice on initiatives. This will include exploration and research of psychedelics and medical device development. The board will provide guidance on research and clinical development strategy, with a view to helping the Company identify new opportunities for differentiation and innovation in the area of psychedelic medicine, and to identify and address future trends.

Dr. Mark A. Geyer, Ph.D.

Dr. Mark A. Geyer Ph.D. is Distinguished Professor of Psychiatry and Neurosciences Emeritus at the University of California San Diego ("UCSD"). He directs the Neuropsychopharmacology Unit of the VISN 22 Veterans Administration Mental Illness Research, Clinical, and Education Center. Since receiving his doctorate in Psychology in 1972, he has focused on basic research addressing the behavioral and neurobiological effects of psychedelics and other psychoactive drugs. For over four decades, his group has had continuous funding from the National Institute on Drug Abuse to study the behavioral effects of hallucinogens.

Dr. Geyer is internationally known for his research on the psychophysiology, neurobiology, and pharmacotherapy of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. He has published over 470 peer-reviewed papers, including many addressing the mechanisms subserving the effects of psychostimulants, hallucinogens, and entactogens. He is the lead Series Editor for Current Topics in Behavioral Neurosciences, which has completed 43+ volumes. He was involved intensively in the NIMH-funded MATRICS, TURNS, and CNTRICS Programs. He has served as a receiving Editor of Neuropsychopharmacology, Neuropharmacology, Psychopharmacology, and Schizophrenia Bulletin, and as Scientific Advisor to European Union's Innovative Medicine Initiative. He is a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science ("AAAS"), American College of Neuropsychopharmacology ("ACNP"), and American Psychological Society, Past-President of the International Society for Serotonin Research and the International Behavioral Neuroscience Society, member of Scientific Council of the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation, 2011 awardee of Bleuler Prize for Research in the Schizophrenias, and the 2014 Julius Axelrod Mentorship Awardee from ACNP. Dr. Geyer's broad experience as a researcher, grant reviewer, journal editor, and teacher lends invaluable scientific and professional expertise to several organizations, as he provides the leadership to develop a strong program in the behavioral psychopharmacology and clinical applications of psychedelic agents.

Dr. Geyer is also on the scientific advisory board of the Beckley Foundation and in 1993 co-founded the Heffter Research Institute, which are two of the most prominent psychedelic organizations worldwide. The Beckley Foundation has been at the forefront of global drug policy reform and scientific research into psychoactive substances and the Heffter Research Institute has pioneered and supported much of the scientific research that has prompted the exploration of psychedelics as potential therapeutics in humans. He has recently co-founded the Psychedelics and Health Research Initiative at UCSD, which is exploring the efficacy of psychedelics in the treatment of pain disorders.

Maghsoud Dariani, Chief Science Officer of GreenStar said, "We are both honored and humbled to have someone of Mark's caliber and pedigree join our Science Advisory Board. As we prepare for the start of our pre-clinical studies with the University of Miami, Dr. Geyer's experience in research with psychedelics will be a significant asset for us."

About GreenStar

GreenStar is a growth-oriented technology & services company that provides real estate, financial, management, IP & branding support to businesses. The Company operates a growing portfolio of tenant partner companies focused on developing transformational medicines and applies refined strategies to help partner companies reach their full potential. Based in Vancouver, BC, GreenStar intends to facilitate growth through acquisitions and development of additional assets, products and technologies by leveraging its capital markets, branding and operational expertise.

