GreenStar Biosciences Announces Name Change

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2020) - GreenStar Biosciences Corp. (CSE: GSTR) (OTC Pink: GTSIF) ("GreenStar" or the "Company") announces today it will be seeking approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") to change its name from GreenStar Biosciences Corp. to Lobe Sciences Ltd. and change its CSE ticker symbol to "LOBE" (the "Name and Symbol Change"). There is no change of business associated with, or being effected with respect to, the Name and Symbol Change. Subject to receipt of the approval of the CSE, is expected that the Company's common shares will commence trading on the CSE under the new name and symbol on or about November 16, 2020 (the "Effective Date").

The Company's new CUSIP and ISIN numbers will be 53946V107 and CA53946V1076, respectively. Shares normally commence trading under the new name and symbol at the opening of trading two or three trading days after the filing of necessary documents. No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the Name and Symbol Change.

About GreenStar

GreenStar is a growth-oriented technology & services company that provides real estate, financial, management, IP & branding support to businesses. The Company operates a growing portfolio of tenant partner companies focused on developing transformational medicines and applies refined strategies to help partner companies reach their full potential. Based in Vancouver, BC, GreenStar intends to facilitate growth through acquisitions and development of additional assets, products and technologies by leveraging its capital markets, branding and operational expertise.

Disclaimer for Forward Looking Statements

