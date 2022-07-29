Log in
    GSR   AU0000184954

GREENSTONE RESOURCES LIMITED

(GSR)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:56 2022-07-29 am EDT
0.0480 AUD   -2.04%
01:44aGREENSTONE RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - GSR
PU
01:44aGREENSTONE RESOURCES : Notification regarding unquoted securities - GSR
PU
07/28GREENSTONE RESOURCES : Appendix 2A
PU
Greenstone Resources : Application for quotation of securities - GSR

07/29/2022 | 01:44am EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

GREENSTONE RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday July 29, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

GSR

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

3,000,000

29/07/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

GREENSTONE RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

76093396859

1.3

ASX issuer code

GSR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

29/7/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

GSRAI : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS EXPIRING 10-NOV-2022

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

GSR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

3,000,000

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

29/7/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

29/7/2022

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

Yes

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities

Number of options being exercised

or other +convertible securities

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

being converted

3,000,000

Christopher Wilson

Clare Wilson

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue date 29/7/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

only

Issue details

use

Number of +securities to be quoted

3,000,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

personalFor

See https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02373007-6A1032344?access_tok

en=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.024000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Greenstone Resources Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 05:43:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,85 M -0,59 M -0,59 M
Net cash 2021 0,80 M 0,56 M 0,56 M
P/E ratio 2021 -13,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 50,2 M 35,0 M 35,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,7%
Technical analysis trends GREENSTONE RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christopher Hansen Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Michael Edwards Non-Executive Chairman & Technical Director
Jonathan Alister Young Non-Executive Director
Glenn Poole Chief Geologist & Executive Director
Matthew M. Worner Joint Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREENSTONE RESOURCES LIMITED76.92%35
BHP GROUP LIMITED-9.59%131 533
RIO TINTO PLC-1.05%96 906
GLENCORE PLC20.44%69 972
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-5.24%40 578
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)43.18%37 022