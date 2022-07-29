Greenstone Resources : Application for quotation of securities - GSR

Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
GREENSTONE RESOURCES LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Friday July 29, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
Total number of +securities to be quoted
|
ASX +security
|
|
Number of +securities to
|
|
code
|
Security description
|
be quoted
|
Issue date
|
GSR
|
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
3,000,000
|
29/07/2022
|
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
GREENSTONE RESOURCES LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
|
1.2
|
Registered number type
|
Registration number
|
ABN
|
76093396859
|
1.3
|
ASX issuer code
|
|
GSR
|
The announcement is New announcement
-
Date of this announcement
29/7/2022
|
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
|
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
GSRAI : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS EXPIRING 10-NOV-2022
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
GSR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
3,000,000
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
29/7/2022
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
29/7/2022
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?
Yes
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
An issue of new +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
Yes
Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities
|
|
|
|
Number of options being exercised
|
|
|
|
or other +convertible securities
|
Name of KMP
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
being converted
|
|
|
|
3,000,000
|
Christopher Wilson
|
|
Clare Wilson
|
|
|
|
|
Issue date 29/7/2022
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
0.024000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
|
