Greenstone Resources : Notification regarding unquoted securities - GSR
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
only
Entity name
GREENSTONE RESOURCES LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Friday July 29, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Other
use
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
ASX +security
code
Security description
New class - code
Options with an exercise price of $0.085 (8.5c)
to be confirmed
expiring 8 July 2022
personalFor
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Total number of +securities to be
issued/transferred Issue date
15,000,000 26/07/2022
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
1 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
GREENSTONE RESOURCES LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
76093396859
1.3
ASX issuer code
GSR
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
29/7/2022
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
2 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Other
Please specify
See Appendix 3B released on 1 June 2022
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
3 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
only
New +securities
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
Options with an exercise price of $0.085 (8.5c) expiring 8
July 2022
+Security type
ISIN code
use
Options
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
26/7/2022
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
personal
Yes
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under
listing rule 6.1?
Yes
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being
issued.
https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02533695-6A1096491?access_token=8
3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4
Options Details
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.08500000
8/7/2025
For
Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of
company option
Other
Description
Fully paid ordinary shares
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
4 / 7
Number of +securities
15,000,000
Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency was the cash consideration being
What was the issue price per +security?
paid?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.00001000
Purpose of the issue
To pay for services rendered
Additional Details
Advisor options included as part of the lead manager fee for the June 2022 share placement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
5 / 7
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Greenstone Resources Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 05:43:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about GREENSTONE RESOURCES LIMITED
Sales 2021
-
-
-
Net income 2021
-0,85 M
-0,59 M
-0,59 M
Net cash 2021
0,80 M
0,56 M
0,56 M
P/E ratio 2021
-13,8x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
50,2 M
35,0 M
35,0 M
EV / Sales 2020
-
EV / Sales 2021
-
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
95,7%
Chart GREENSTONE RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends GREENSTONE RESOURCES LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.