  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Greenstone Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GSR   AU0000184954

GREENSTONE RESOURCES LIMITED

(GSR)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:56 2022-07-29 am EDT
0.0480 AUD   -2.04%
Greenstone Resources : Notification regarding unquoted securities - GSR

07/29/2022 | 01:44am EDT
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

only

Entity name

GREENSTONE RESOURCES LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Friday July 29, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other

use

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

ASX +security

code

Security description

New class - code

Options with an exercise price of $0.085 (8.5c)

to be confirmed

expiring 8 July 2022

personalFor

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Total number of +securities to be

issued/transferred Issue date

15,000,000 26/07/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

GREENSTONE RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

76093396859

1.3

ASX issuer code

GSR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

29/7/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are: Other

For personal use only

Please specify

See Appendix 3B released on 1 June 2022

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

New +securities

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Options with an exercise price of $0.085 (8.5c) expiring 8

July 2022

+Security type

ISIN code

use

Options

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

26/7/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

personal

Yes

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under

listing rule 6.1?

Yes

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being

issued.

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02533695-6A1096491?access_token=8

3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Options Details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.08500000

8/7/2025

For

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of

company option

Other

Description

Fully paid ordinary shares

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

the market in an Appendix 3B

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02527397-6A1093961?access_token=8 3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities 15,000,000

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency was the cash consideration being

What was the issue price per +security?

paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.00001000

Purpose of the issue

To pay for services rendered

Additional Details

Advisor options included as part of the lead manager fee for the June 2022 share placement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Greenstone Resources Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 05:43:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
