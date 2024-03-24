Certain A Shares of GreenTech Environmental Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-MAR-2024.

March 23, 2024 Share

Certain A Shares of GreenTech Environmental Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-MAR-2024. These A Shares will be under lockup for 1427 days starting from 27-APR-2020 to 24-MAR-2024.



Details:

The shareholders, Zhang Huichun and Li Subo have agreed not to dispose off any shares for 36 months since listing date. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. If any of the parties were to resign within 6 months from the present IPO, neither direct nor indirect holdings might be transferred or sold for 18 months since the date of rescinding. If the parties resign within 7 to 12 months after the IPO, neither direct nor indirect holdings might be transferred or sold for 12 months since the date of rescinding. After the expiry of the lock-up period, including the extended lock-up period, the parties promise that yearly transfer of shares made by them will not exceed 25% of the holding, both direct and indirect, held by the present parties.



The shareholders, Zhang Huichun, Clean Water Co., Ltd., Liu Danfenf, Wu Jiduan, Luo Lan, Li Suyi, Huo Hongmei, Li Zehua, Gu Fenglian, Zhang Hexing, Li Zhongxian, Bai Tao, Liu Yuan, He Weiyu, Li Huamin, Wang Jinhong, Li Jin, Chen Anna, and Angela Ying Gaches have agreed not to dispose off any shares for 36 months since listing date. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. There will be no transfer of shares, directly or indirectly held, within 18 months from the date of declaration in case of resignation happening within 6 months from the date of listing of the company's shares; the first 7 months from the date of listing of the company's shares to the 12th month between the declaration of separation, since the declaration of departure within 12 months from the date of the transfer of the person directly or indirectly, the issuer shares. After the expiry of the lock-up period, including the extended lock-up period, the parties promise that yearly transfer of shares made by them will not exceed 25% of the holding, both direct and indirect, held by the present parties.



The shareholders, Wang Tongchun and Liu Danfeng have agreed not dispose off any shares for 36 months since listing date. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months.



The shareholder, Lixin Water Co., Ltd. has agreed not to dispose off any shares for 36 months since listing date.



The shareholders, Directors, supervisors, senior management, Bernardus Johannes Gerardus Janssen, and Wang Yayuan have agreed not to dispose off any shares for 12 months since listing date. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months.