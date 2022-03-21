GreenTech Metals : New Copper Mineralised Zone Encountered at Whundo
03/21/2022 | 06:59pm EDT
22 March 2022
For personal use only
Whundo Drilling Update - New Copper Mineralised Zone
Encountered at Whundo
Highlights:
A total 24 holes completed to date for over 3,000 metres
Drilling successfully intersecting a new down dip copper-zinc mineralisation zone at Whundo
A second, deeper and discrete copper mineralised zone confirmed
Updated Whundo mineral resource to be completed on receipt of assay results
Drilling to commence at the Ayshia copper-zinc prospect 1,500 meters
northeast of Whundo
1,000+ samples have been dispatched to ALS Laboratory in Perth, with initial assay results expected in April
GreenTech Metals Ltd (ASX: GRE), ('GreenTech' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce that its reverse circulation (RC) drill program at the Whundo Copper mine is close to completion. The focus of the program was to test multiple drill-ready targets aimed at growing the existing JORC 2012 compliant indicated resource1 of 2.7Mt @ 1.14% Cu and 1.14% Zn (for 41,300t contained CuEq). Whundo is conveniently located only 40km south of Karratha in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.
A total 3,642m has been drilled to date, with 24 holes completed. The drilling has been focused on testing for lateral and deeper extensions to the eastern and western lobes of the Whundo resource. To assist with future drill targeting at Whundo the deeper drill holes have been prepared for Down Hole EM Surveying (DHEM).
Thomas Reddicliffe, Executive Director, commented:
"We are very pleased with the preliminary results and observations from our initial RC drill program at Whundo. The program has not only been successful in expanding the known copper-zinc mineralised zone, but it has also provided confirmation of a second deeper and discrete copper-zinc mineralised zone. While we await laboratory assay results for Whundo we will be turning our attention to the Ayshia copper-zinc prospect, which is within the Whundo orbit. Based on a review of the historic Ayshia drill data we believe there is good potential for this prospect to add to our copper-zinc resources".
Whundo Resource Extension
There has been visual confirmation of copper-zinc mineralisation in holes testing for down dip extensions of the known resource. In addition, a second deeper copper-zinc mineralised zone identified in the historic Whundo drill data has been confirmed and expanded.
BOARD & MANAGEMENT
CONTACT US
ASX: GRE
Mark Potter
Guy Robertson
info@greentechmetals.com.au
Non-executive Chairman
Non-executive Director
greentechmetals.com.au
Thomas Reddicliffe
Daniel Smith
Level 8, 99 St Georges Tce, Perth WA 6000
Executive Director
Company Secretary
ASX:GRE
Remodelling of the 2.7Mt @ 1.14% Cu and 1.14% Zn Whundo resource and incorporation of the additional mineralised zones will be undertaken on receipt of full assay results.
For personal use only
Ayshia Copper-Zinc Prospect
The Ayshia prospect is located 1,500 meters northeast of Whundo and is one of 3 prospects within the near orbit of Whundo. The historic drill and geophysical datasets for this prospect are under review with several EM conductor plates selected for drill testing. The historic drill results indicate that there is good potential to add to the global Whundo Project resource.
Figure 1: Whundo Project Area showing VTEM target outlines from late-time VTEM data
Greentech Metals Limited | ACN 648 958 561 | Level 8, 99 St Georges Tce, Perth WA 6000
All holes have been sampled at 1m intervals with additional 3m composite samples taken in unmineralised intervals. A handheld pXRF analyser is being used to identify the mineralised zones. Over 1,000 samples have been dispatched to ALS laboratory in Perth for multi-element analysis, with first results anticipated to be received in April. Results will be reported following receipt and interpretation of these analyses.
Appendix:
Table 1. Whundo RC Drill hole Details
Hole_ID
E
N
Datum/Zone
Total
Dip
Azimuth
depth
22GTRC001
492250
7669060
Datum/Zone
48
-60
180
22GTRC002
492240
7669100
GDA 94/50
78
-60
180
22GTRC003
492240
7669140
GDA 94/50
162
-60
180
22GTRC004
492185
7669140
GDA 94/50
108
-60
180
22GTRC005
492020
7669245
GDA 94/50
150
-90
0
22GTRC006
492500
7668890
GDA 94/50
42
-90
0
22GTRC007
492500
7669145
GDA 94/50
83
-60
180
22GTRC008
492500
7669145
GDA 94/50
78
-60
180
22GTRC009
492480
7669220
GDA 94/50
96
-90
0
22GTRC010
492260
7669156
GDA 94/50
146
-90
0
22GTRC011
492540
7669245
GDA 94/50
150
-90
0
22GTRC012
491885
7668905
GDA 94/50
138
-90
0
22GTRC013
491694
7669421
GDA 94/50
150
-90
0
22GTRC014
492976
7669529
GDA 94/50
119
-90
0
22GTRC015
493216
7669999
GDA 94/50
120
-90
0
22GTRC016
492300
7669155
GDA 94/50
162
-90
0
22GTRC017
492320
7669175
GDA 94/50
234
-90
0
22GTRC018
492420
7669220
GDA 94/50
186
-90
0
22GTRC019
492075
7669320
GDA 94/50
282
-80
180
22GTRC020
492280
7669300
GDA 94/50
139
-80
180
22GTRC021
492283
7669299
GDA 94/50
85
-80
180
22GTRC022
491763
7669695
GDA 94/50
204
-80
180
22GTRC023
492320
7669220
GDA 94/50
264
-90
0
22GTRC024
492283
7669299
GDA 94/50
264
-80
180
22GTRC025
492420
7669380
GDA 94/50
232*
-80
180
Total
3642
*Incomplete
Greentech Metals Limited | ACN 648 958 561 | Level 8, 99 St Georges Tce, Perth WA 6000
This announcement is approved for release by the Board of Directors
For personal use only
ENDS
For Further Information:
Mr Thomas Reddicliffe
Mr Dan Smith
Executive Director
Company Secretary
+61 8 9486 4036
+61 8 9486 4036
Tom.Reddicliffe@greentechmetals.com
About GreenTech Metals Limited
The Company is an exploration and development company primarily established to discover, develop, and acquire Australian and overseas projects containing minerals and metals that are used in the battery storage and electric vehicle sectors. The Company's founding projects are focused on the underexplored nickel, copper and cobalt in the West Pilbara and Fraser Range Provinces.
The green energy transition that is currently underway will require a substantial increase in the supply of these minerals and metals for the electrification of the global vehicle fleet and for the massive investment in the electrical grid, renewable energy infrastructure and storage.
Competent Person Statement
Thomas Reddicliffe, BSc (Hons), MSc, a Director and Shareholder of the Company, is a Fellow of the AUSIMM, and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Thomas Reddicliffe consents to the inclusion in the report of the information in the form and context in which it appears.
1The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the Exploration Results or Mineral Resources included in the Prospectus lodged with ASIC on 9 November 2021 (and released by the ASX on 30 December 2021).
2 Using LME copper price of US$10,200 tonne and Zinc price of US$3,850 tonne, as at 18 March 2022.
Greentech Metals Limited | ACN 648 958 561 | Level 8, 99 St Georges Tce, Perth WA 6000
Greentech Metals Ltd. published this content on 21 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2022 22:59:03 UTC.