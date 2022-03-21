Log in
GreenTech Metals : New Copper Mineralised Zone Encountered at Whundo

03/21/2022 | 06:59pm EDT
22 March 2022

For personal use only

Whundo Drilling Update - New Copper Mineralised Zone

Encountered at Whundo

Highlights:

  1. A total 24 holes completed to date for over 3,000 metres
  1. Drilling successfully intersecting a new down dip copper-zinc mineralisation zone at Whundo
  1. A second, deeper and discrete copper mineralised zone confirmed
  1. Updated Whundo mineral resource to be completed on receipt of assay results
  1. Drilling to commence at the Ayshia copper-zinc prospect 1,500 meters

northeast of Whundo

  1. 1,000+ samples have been dispatched to ALS Laboratory in Perth, with initial assay results expected in April

GreenTech Metals Ltd (ASX: GRE), ('GreenTech' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce that its reverse circulation (RC) drill program at the Whundo Copper mine is close to completion. The focus of the program was to test multiple drill-ready targets aimed at growing the existing JORC 2012 compliant indicated resource1 of 2.7Mt @ 1.14% Cu and 1.14% Zn (for 41,300t contained CuEq). Whundo is conveniently located only 40km south of Karratha in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

A total 3,642m has been drilled to date, with 24 holes completed. The drilling has been focused on testing for lateral and deeper extensions to the eastern and western lobes of the Whundo resource. To assist with future drill targeting at Whundo the deeper drill holes have been prepared for Down Hole EM Surveying (DHEM).

Thomas Reddicliffe, Executive Director, commented:

"We are very pleased with the preliminary results and observations from our initial RC drill program at Whundo. The program has not only been successful in expanding the known copper-zinc mineralised zone, but it has also provided confirmation of a second deeper and discrete copper-zinc mineralised zone. While we await laboratory assay results for Whundo we will be turning our attention to the Ayshia copper-zinc prospect, which is within the Whundo orbit. Based on a review of the historic Ayshia drill data we believe there is good potential for this prospect to add to our copper-zinc resources".

Whundo Resource Extension

There has been visual confirmation of copper-zinc mineralisation in holes testing for down dip extensions of the known resource. In addition, a second deeper copper-zinc mineralised zone identified in the historic Whundo drill data has been confirmed and expanded.

BOARD & MANAGEMENT

CONTACT US

ASX: GRE

Mark Potter

Guy Robertson

info@greentechmetals.com.au

Non-executive Chairman

Non-executive Director

greentechmetals.com.au

Thomas Reddicliffe

Daniel Smith

Level 8, 99 St Georges Tce, Perth WA 6000

Executive Director

Company Secretary

ASX:GRE

Remodelling of the 2.7Mt @ 1.14% Cu and 1.14% Zn Whundo resource and incorporation of the additional mineralised zones will be undertaken on receipt of full assay results.

For personal use only

Ayshia Copper-Zinc Prospect

The Ayshia prospect is located 1,500 meters northeast of Whundo and is one of 3 prospects within the near orbit of Whundo. The historic drill and geophysical datasets for this prospect are under review with several EM conductor plates selected for drill testing. The historic drill results indicate that there is good potential to add to the global Whundo Project resource.

Figure 1: Whundo Project Area showing VTEM target outlines from late-time VTEM data

Greentech Metals Limited | ACN 648 958 561 | Level 8, 99 St Georges Tce, Perth WA 6000

ASX code: GRE | +61 8 9486 4036 | info@ greentechmetals.com.au| www. greentechmetals.com.au

2

ASX:GRE

For personal use only

Figure 2: Drilling at Whundo

Figure 3: Plan view of the Whundo Copper-Zinc mineralised envelope showing major fault dislocation

Greentech Metals Limited | ACN 648 958 561 | Level 8, 99 St Georges Tce, Perth WA 6000

ASX code: GRE | +61 8 9486 4036 | info@ greentechmetals.com.au| www. greentechmetals.com.au

3

ASX:GRE

Sampling

For personal use only

All holes have been sampled at 1m intervals with additional 3m composite samples taken in unmineralised intervals. A handheld pXRF analyser is being used to identify the mineralised zones. Over 1,000 samples have been dispatched to ALS laboratory in Perth for multi-element analysis, with first results anticipated to be received in April. Results will be reported following receipt and interpretation of these analyses.

Appendix:

Table 1. Whundo RC Drill hole Details

Hole_ID

E

N

Datum/Zone

Total

Dip

Azimuth

depth

22GTRC001

492250

7669060

Datum/Zone

48

-60

180

22GTRC002

492240

7669100

GDA 94/50

78

-60

180

22GTRC003

492240

7669140

GDA 94/50

162

-60

180

22GTRC004

492185

7669140

GDA 94/50

108

-60

180

22GTRC005

492020

7669245

GDA 94/50

150

-90

0

22GTRC006

492500

7668890

GDA 94/50

42

-90

0

22GTRC007

492500

7669145

GDA 94/50

83

-60

180

22GTRC008

492500

7669145

GDA 94/50

78

-60

180

22GTRC009

492480

7669220

GDA 94/50

96

-90

0

22GTRC010

492260

7669156

GDA 94/50

146

-90

0

22GTRC011

492540

7669245

GDA 94/50

150

-90

0

22GTRC012

491885

7668905

GDA 94/50

138

-90

0

22GTRC013

491694

7669421

GDA 94/50

150

-90

0

22GTRC014

492976

7669529

GDA 94/50

119

-90

0

22GTRC015

493216

7669999

GDA 94/50

120

-90

0

22GTRC016

492300

7669155

GDA 94/50

162

-90

0

22GTRC017

492320

7669175

GDA 94/50

234

-90

0

22GTRC018

492420

7669220

GDA 94/50

186

-90

0

22GTRC019

492075

7669320

GDA 94/50

282

-80

180

22GTRC020

492280

7669300

GDA 94/50

139

-80

180

22GTRC021

492283

7669299

GDA 94/50

85

-80

180

22GTRC022

491763

7669695

GDA 94/50

204

-80

180

22GTRC023

492320

7669220

GDA 94/50

264

-90

0

22GTRC024

492283

7669299

GDA 94/50

264

-80

180

22GTRC025

492420

7669380

GDA 94/50

232*

-80

180

Total

3642

*Incomplete

Greentech Metals Limited | ACN 648 958 561 | Level 8, 99 St Georges Tce, Perth WA 6000

ASX code: GRE | +61 8 9486 4036 | info@ greentechmetals.com.au| www. greentechmetals.com.au

4

ASX:GRE

This announcement is approved for release by the Board of Directors

For personal use only

ENDS

For Further Information:

Mr Thomas Reddicliffe

Mr Dan Smith

Executive Director

Company Secretary

+61 8 9486 4036

+61 8 9486 4036

Tom.Reddicliffe@greentechmetals.com

About GreenTech Metals Limited

The Company is an exploration and development company primarily established to discover, develop, and acquire Australian and overseas projects containing minerals and metals that are used in the battery storage and electric vehicle sectors. The Company's founding projects are focused on the underexplored nickel, copper and cobalt in the West Pilbara and Fraser Range Provinces.

The green energy transition that is currently underway will require a substantial increase in the supply of these minerals and metals for the electrification of the global vehicle fleet and for the massive investment in the electrical grid, renewable energy infrastructure and storage.

Competent Person Statement

Thomas Reddicliffe, BSc (Hons), MSc, a Director and Shareholder of the Company, is a Fellow of the AUSIMM, and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Thomas Reddicliffe consents to the inclusion in the report of the information in the form and context in which it appears.

1The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the Exploration Results or Mineral Resources included in the Prospectus lodged with ASIC on 9 November 2021 (and released by the ASX on 30 December 2021).

2 Using LME copper price of US$10,200 tonne and Zinc price of US$3,850 tonne, as at 18 March 2022.

Greentech Metals Limited | ACN 648 958 561 | Level 8, 99 St Georges Tce, Perth WA 6000

ASX code: GRE | +61 8 9486 4036 | info@ greentechmetals.com.au| www. greentechmetals.com.au

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Greentech Metals Ltd. published this content on 21 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2022 22:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
