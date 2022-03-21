GreenTech Metals : New Copper Mineralised Zone Encountered at Whundo

Whundo Drilling Update - New Copper Mineralised Zone

Encountered at Whundo

Highlights:

A total 24 holes completed to date for over 3,000 metres

Drilling successfully intersecting a new down dip copper-zinc mineralisation zone at Whundo

A second, deeper and discrete copper mineralised zone confirmed

Updated Whundo mineral resource to be completed on receipt of assay results

Drilling to commence at the Ayshia copper-zinc prospect 1,500 meters

northeast of Whundo

1,000+ samples have been dispatched to ALS Laboratory in Perth, with initial assay results expected in April

GreenTech Metals Ltd (ASX: GRE), ('GreenTech' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce that its reverse circulation (RC) drill program at the Whundo Copper mine is close to completion. The focus of the program was to test multiple drill-ready targets aimed at growing the existing JORC 2012 compliant indicated resource1 of 2.7Mt @ 1.14% Cu and 1.14% Zn (for 41,300t contained CuEq). Whundo is conveniently located only 40km south of Karratha in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

A total 3,642m has been drilled to date, with 24 holes completed. The drilling has been focused on testing for lateral and deeper extensions to the eastern and western lobes of the Whundo resource. To assist with future drill targeting at Whundo the deeper drill holes have been prepared for Down Hole EM Surveying (DHEM).

Thomas Reddicliffe, Executive Director, commented:

"We are very pleased with the preliminary results and observations from our initial RC drill program at Whundo. The program has not only been successful in expanding the known copper-zinc mineralised zone, but it has also provided confirmation of a second deeper and discrete copper-zinc mineralised zone. While we await laboratory assay results for Whundo we will be turning our attention to the Ayshia copper-zinc prospect, which is within the Whundo orbit. Based on a review of the historic Ayshia drill data we believe there is good potential for this prospect to add to our copper-zinc resources".

Whundo Resource Extension

There has been visual confirmation of copper-zinc mineralisation in holes testing for down dip extensions of the known resource. In addition, a second deeper copper-zinc mineralised zone identified in the historic Whundo drill data has been confirmed and expanded.