  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Greenthesis S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATH   IT0001042297

GREENTHESIS S.P.A.

(ATH)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-08 am EDT
0.9000 EUR    0.00%
01:44pGreenthesis, Cerved Rating Agency confirms rating at B1.2
AN
04/28Futures up sharply; BoJ does not change rates
AN
04/27Stock markets tack upward; MPS takes top spot
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Greenthesis, Cerved Rating Agency confirms rating at B1.2

05/08/2023 | 01:44pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Greenthesis Spa on Monday announced that Cerved Rating Agency Spa - an Italian rating agency specializing in assessing the creditworthiness of non-financial companies - has once again confirmed the Company's public credit rating at B1.2, a creditworthiness class falling in the "Investment Grade" range, initially assigned on Sept. 13, 2018 and subsequently already reconfirmed on the dates of May 27, 2019, April 23, 2020, March 13, 2021 and April 7, 2022.

Greenthesis closed Monday's session flat at EUR0.81 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 155 M 171 M 171 M
Net income 2021 9,65 M 10,6 M 10,6 M
Net Debt 2021 59,7 M 65,8 M 65,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,9x
Yield 2021 0,85%
Capitalization 136 M 149 M 149 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 283
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart GREENTHESIS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Greenthesis S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREENTHESIS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Damiano Belli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Giovanni Bozzetti Chairman & Head-Institutional Investor Relations
Susanna Pedretti Independent Non-Executive Director
Paola Margutti Independent Non-Executive Director
Gabriella Chiellino Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GREENTHESIS S.P.A.-3.74%149
VINCI16.93%67 584
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED30.39%41 991
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED13.32%40 889
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED61.33%30 127
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.20.05%24 835
