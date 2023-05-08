Greenthesis, Cerved Rating Agency confirms rating at B1.2

(Alliance News) - Greenthesis Spa on Monday announced that Cerved Rating Agency Spa - an Italian rating agency specializing in assessing the creditworthiness of non-financial companies - has once again confirmed the Company's public credit rating at B1.2, a creditworthiness class falling in the "Investment Grade" range, initially assigned on Sept. 13, 2018 and subsequently already reconfirmed on the dates of May 27, 2019, April 23, 2020, March 13, 2021 and April 7, 2022.

Greenthesis closed Monday's session flat at EUR0.81 per share.

