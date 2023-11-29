(Alliance News) - Greenthesis Spa on Wednesday made it known that the business project being developed by Rifuture Srl, a company belonging to the listed perimeter and indirectly controlled by the company, has been selected by the Gestore Servizi Energetici (GSE) to be included in the production capacity quota and for the recognition of the related economic incentives.

The company recalls that the initiative promoted by Rifuture consists of the construction and subsequent management of a plant, to be built in the Province of Latina, for the treatment of the wet fractions of waste and vegetable waste, for a total of 80 thousand tons per year in total, in order to produce liquefied biomethane and quality compost.

Greenthesis is in the green by 1.7 percent at EUR0.95 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

