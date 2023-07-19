(Alliance News) - Greenthesis Spa announced Wednesday that it has appointed Vincenzo Cimini as its new general manager, effective immediately and reporting directly to CEO, Simona Grossi.

Born in Latina in 1967, with a degree in economics from La Sapienza in Rome, Cimini also holds a master's degree from LUISS and a course in integrated waste management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Boston, and previously worked at Planesys. To date, he holds 469,073 shares in the company.

"The appointment of Cimini as general manager, a figure who has grown within the company, is a response to the greater complexities that the market and the new business model impose in order to achieve the new and more ambitious growth and development objectives that the company, and with it the entire Greenthesis group, have set for themselves," the company commented.

Greenthesis' stock closed Wednesday down 0.2 percent at EUR0.90 per share.

