(Alliance News) - Greenthesis Spa reported Tuesday that it closed 2023 with a profit of EUR15.8 million, down from EUR18.6 million a year earlier, after expensing depreciation and amortization of EUR15.0 million up from EUR12.1 million a year earlier.

The board of directors proposed a dividend of EUR0.02986 per share, up about 60 percent from last year's dividend of EUR0.01885.

Revenues rise to EUR173.4 million from EUR171.7 million in 2022.

Ebitda increases to EUR41.5 million from EUR41.2 million in the previous year.

Total net financial debt as of Dec. 31 is EUR85.1 million from EUR75.5 million as of Dec. 31, 2022.

At the meeting, the BoD also approved the new business plan to 2028, based on "the consolidation of Greenthesis' role as a leading private strategic player in the national ecological transition."

The new plan aims to achieve revenues of EUR270 million, average gross operating margins in the range of 22 percent-24 percent, average final net profitability of 10 percent, planned investments over the plan period of more than EUR120 million, and further improvements in the areas of environmental sustainability, reduction of climate impacts from production activities, and business management policies in adherence to new European regulatory standards.

Greenthesis' stock closed Tuesday up 0.5 percent at EUR2.20 per share.

