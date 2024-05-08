(Alliance News) - Greenthesis Spa announced Wednesday that the temporary grouping of companies of which it is the group leader with a 66 percent share and in which Eni Rewind Spa and Sirai Srl also participate, has signed a contract with Invitalia Spa for the executive design, activities and reclamation works of the Fondiarie lot in the Bagnoli-Coroglio area of significant national interest.

The activity, having a contractual consideration of EUR69.7 million, is expected to be carried out in about 20 months, starting from the minutes of the handover of the works, with the construction of an on-site treatment plant chain consisting of thermal desorption and soil washing plants functional for the treatment of the approximately 400,000 tons of contaminated soils covered by the intervention, while ensuring the recovery of the largest possible volume of treated soils.

"Greenthesis consolidates its leadership position in the environmental remediation sector in Italy and confirms its growth program in the application of innovative soil treatment technologies and systems, all in line with the company's technological development programs and ESG objectives," the company specified in a note.

Greenthesis' stock closed Wednesday at par at EUR2.22 per share.

