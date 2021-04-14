Greentown Management : (REVISED)LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

GREENTOWN MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
（ 綠 城 管 理 控 股 有 限 公 司 ）
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 9979)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Greentown Management Holdings Company (綠城管理控股有限公司) (the "Company") are set out below:
Non-executive Directors
Mr. Guo Jiafeng (Chairman)
Mr. Zhang Yadong
Executive Directors
Mr. Li Jun (Chief Executive Officer)
Mr. Lin Sanjiu
Independent Non-executive Directors
Mr. Lin Zhihong
Dr. Ding Zuyu
Mr. Chan Yan Kwan Andy
The table below provides membership information of the audit committee, remuneration committee and nomination committee of the Board on which each director of the Company serves.
|
Committee
|
Audit
|
Remuneration
|
Nomination
|
Director
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Guo Jiafeng
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Zhang Yadong
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Li Jun
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Lin Sanjiu
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Lin Zhihong
|
M
|
M
|
C
|
|
|
|
|
Dr. Ding Zuyu
|
M
|
C
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Chan Yan Kwan Andy
|
C
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
Chairman of the relevant Board Committees M Member of the relevant Board Committees