Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited    9979   KYG4102M1033

GREENTOWN MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(9979)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Greentown Management : (REVISED)LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

04/14/2021 | 12:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GREENTOWN MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

（ 綠 城 管 理 控 股 有 限 公 司 ）

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 9979)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Greentown Management Holdings Company (綠城管理控股有限公司) (the "Company") are set out below:

Non-executive Directors

Mr. Guo Jiafeng (Chairman)

Mr. Zhang Yadong

Executive Directors

Mr. Li Jun (Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. Lin Sanjiu

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Lin Zhihong

Dr. Ding Zuyu

Mr. Chan Yan Kwan Andy

The table below provides membership information of the audit committee, remuneration committee and nomination committee of the Board on which each director of the Company serves.

Committee

Audit

Remuneration

Nomination

Director

Committee

Committee

Committee

Mr. Guo Jiafeng

Mr. Zhang Yadong

Mr. Li Jun

Mr. Lin Sanjiu

Mr. Lin Zhihong

M

M

C

Dr. Ding Zuyu

M

C

M

Mr. Chan Yan Kwan Andy

C

M

M

Notes:

  1. Chairman of the relevant Board Committees M Member of the relevant Board Committees

Hangzhou, PRC, 13 April 2021

Disclaimer

Greentown Management Holdings Company Ltd. published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 04:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GREENTOWN MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
12:03aGREENTOWN MANAGEMENT  : (revised)list of directors and their role and function
PU
04/13GREENTOWN MANAGEMENT  : Retirement of non-executive director
PU
03/23GREENTOWN MANAGEMENT  : Change of joint company secretary and waiver from strict..
PU
03/22GREENTOWN MANAGEMENT  : Announcement of the annual results for the year ended 31..
PU
01/26GREENTOWN MANAGEMENT  : Total Sold Gross Floor Area Reaches Over 76 Million in 2..
MT
01/05GREENTOWN MANAGEMENT  : Books Total Contracted Sales of over $1 Billion in Decem..
MT
2020GREENTOWN CHINA  : Appoints Subsidiary's Chairman as New CEO
MT
2020GREENTOWN MANAGEMENT  : Books $1.3 Billion Total Contracted Sales in October
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 026 M 310 M 310 M
Net income 2020 349 M 53,4 M 53,4 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
Yield 2020 1,13%
Capitalization 5 768 M 882 M 882 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,85x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 1 531
Free-Float 22,0%
Chart GREENTOWN MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GREENTOWN MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4,50 CNY
Last Close Price 2,95 CNY
Spread / Highest target 65,4%
Spread / Average Target 52,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jun Li Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cheeric Yu Chief Financial Officer
Jia Feng Guo Non-Executive Chairman
Zu Yu Ding Independent Non-Executive Director
Yan Kwan Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREENTOWN MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED5.11%877
SWECO AB (PUBL)-1.72%6 157
SUZHOU GOLD MANTIS CONSTRUCTION DECORATION CO., LTD.0.11%3 980
UNITED INTEGRATED SERVICES CO., LTD.20.60%1 798
BEIJING ORIENT LANDSCAPE & ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.0.48%1 743
ZHEJIANG YASHA DECORATION CO.,LTD2.69%1 507
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ