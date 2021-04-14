Greentown Management : (REVISED)LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

GREENTOWN MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

（ 綠 城 管 理 控 股 有 限 公 司 ）

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 9979)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Greentown Management Holdings Company (綠城管理控股有限公司) (the "Company") are set out below:

Non-executive Directors

Mr. Guo Jiafeng (Chairman)

Mr. Zhang Yadong

Executive Directors

Mr. Li Jun (Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. Lin Sanjiu

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Lin Zhihong

Dr. Ding Zuyu

Mr. Chan Yan Kwan Andy

The table below provides membership information of the audit committee, remuneration committee and nomination committee of the Board on which each director of the Company serves.

Committee Audit Remuneration Nomination Director Committee Committee Committee Mr. Guo Jiafeng Mr. Zhang Yadong Mr. Li Jun Mr. Lin Sanjiu Mr. Lin Zhihong M M C Dr. Ding Zuyu M C M Mr. Chan Yan Kwan Andy C M M

Notes: