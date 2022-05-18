Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GHG   US39579V1008

GREENTREE HOSPITALITY GROUP LTD.

(GHG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/18 04:00:02 pm EDT
3.990 USD   -0.50%
05:16pGreenTree Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021
PR
05/16GHG Announces Proposed Acquisition of Da Niang Dumplings and Bellagio from GTI
PR
05/16GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. agreed to acquire Bellagio Shanghai from GreenTree Inns Hotel Management Group, Inc.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GreenTree Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021

05/18/2022 | 05:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) ("GreenTree" or the "Company"), a leading hospitality management group in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on May 17, 2022.

The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.998.com/ as well as the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's IR Department at ir@998.com.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG) is a leading hospitality management group in China. As of December 31 2021, GreenTree had a total number of 4,659 hotels. In 2020, HOTELS magazine ranked GreenTree Top 12 Ranking among 225 largest global hotel groups in terms of number of hotels in its annual HOTELS' 225. GreenTree was also the fourth largest hospitality company in China in 2020 based on the statistics issued by the China Hospitality Association.

GreenTree has a broad portfolio of diverse brands spanning from the economy to mid-scale, up-scale and luxury segments of the hospitality industry mainly in China. Through its strong membership base, expansive booking network, superior system management with moderate charges, and fully supported by its operating departments including Decoration, Engineering, Purchasing, Operation, IT and Finance, GreenTree aims to keep closer relationships with all of its clients and partners by providing a diverse brand portfolio that features comfort, style and value.

For more information on GreenTree, please visit http://ir.998.com.

Or contact:

GreenTree

Ms. Selina Yang
Phone: +86-21-3617-4886 ext. 7999
E-mail: ir@998.com 

Mr. Nicky Zheng
Phone: +86-21-3617-4886 ext. 6708
E-mail: ir@998.com 

Christensen

In Shanghai
Mr. Jerry Xu
Phone: +86-138-1680-0706
E-mail: jxu@christensenIR.com   

In Hong Kong 
Ms. Karen Hui 
Phone: +852-9266-4140 
E-mail: khui@christensenIR.com 

In U.S. 
Ms. Linda Bergkamp 
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greentree-filed-annual-report-on-form-20-f-for-fiscal-year-2021-301550495.html

SOURCE GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about GREENTREE HOSPITALITY GROUP LTD.
05:16pGreenTree Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021
PR
05/16GHG Announces Proposed Acquisition of Da Niang Dumplings and Bellagio from GTI
PR
05/16GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. agreed to acquire Bellagio Shanghai from GreenTree Inn..
CI
05/16GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. agreed to acquire Da Niang Dumpling Co., Ltd from Gree..
CI
05/13GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for $20 million worth of i..
CI
05/13Asian ADRs Move Up in Friday Trading
MT
05/12GreenTree Hospitality Group Posts Lower Fiscal Q4 Core Profit, Higher Revenue
MT
05/12GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
05/11GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Full Year 2022
CI
05/11TRANSCRIPT : GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GREENTREE HOSPITALITY GROUP LTD.
More recommendations