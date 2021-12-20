GreenTree Hospitality : Announces Cash Dividend - Form 6-K

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Announces Cash Dividend

SHANGHAI, December 20, 2021 -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) ("GreenTree" or the "Company"), a leading hospitality management group in China, today announced that its board of directors approved the payment of a cash dividend of US$0.55 per ordinary share, or US$0.55 per American Depositary Share ("ADS"). The holders of the Company's ordinary shares shown on the Company's record at the close of trading on December 31, 2021 (U.S. Eastern Time) (the "Record Date") will be entitled to these dividends. These shareholders, including Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, the depositary bank for the Company's ADS program (the "ADS Depositary"), are expected to receive the payments of dividends on or about January 18, 2022. Dividends to the Company's ADS holders are expected to be paid through the ADS Depositary before or about January 24, 2022, and will be subject to the terms of the deposit agreement by and among the Company and the ADS Depositary, and the holders and beneficial owners of ADSs issued thereunder, including the fees and expenses payable thereunder.

