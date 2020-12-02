|
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
- Total revenues increased 23.6% to RMB266.9 million (US$39.3 million) [1] from RMB216.0 million in the second quarter.
- Income from operations increased 61.1% to RMB100.9 million (US$14.9 million) [1] from RMB62.7 million in the second quarter.
- Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) increased 46.6% to RMB134.0 million (US$19.7 million) [1] from RMB91.4 million in the second quarter.
- Core net income (non-GAAP) increased 23.8% to RMB92.4 million (US$13.6 million) [1] from RMB74.6 million in the second quarter.
SHANGHAI, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) ("GreenTree", the "Company", "we", "us" and "our"), a leading hospitality management group in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
Operational Highlights
- A total of 4,195 hotels with 305,125 hotel rooms were in operation as of September 30, 2020, compared to 4,066 hotels and 296,307 hotel rooms as of June 30, 2020.
- As of September 30, 2020, the Company had 37 leased-and-operated ("L&O") hotels and 4,158 franchised-and-managed ("F&M") hotels in operation in 341 cities across China, compared to 30 L&O hotels and 3,072 F&M hotels in operation in 309 cities as of September 30, 2019. The geographic coverage increased by 10.4% year over year.
- During the quarter, the Company opened 162 hotels, a decrease of 19 comparing to 181 hotels in the third quarter of 2019. Among the hotels opened, 1 was in the luxury segment, 45 in the mid-to-up-scale segment, 80 in the mid-scale segment, and 36 in the economy segment. Geographically speaking, 6 hotels were in Tier 1 cities [1], 31 in Tier 2 cities and the remaining 125 in Tier 3 and smaller cities in China.
The Company closed 33 hotels, 3 due to brand upgrades, and 26 due to their non-compliance with the Company's brand and operating standards. The remaining 4 were closed for property related issues. The Company added a net opening of 129 hotels to its portfolio.
- As of September 30, 2020, the Company had a pipeline of 1,110 hotels contracted for or under development, among which 55 hotels were in the luxury hotel segment, 218 in the mid-to-up-scale segment, 455 in the mid-scale segment, and 382 in the economy segment.
- The average daily room rate, or ADR, for all hotels in operation, was RMB151, a decrease of 12.9% year-over-year, an increase of 6.5% compared with the second quarter.
- The occupancy rate, or OCC for all hotels in operation was 79.1%, compared with 85.9% in the third quarter of 2019, and compared with 63.4% in the second quarter of 2020.
- The revenue per available room, or RevPAR, which is calculated by multiplying our hotels' ADR by its occupancy rate, was RMB120, representing a 19.8% year-over-year decrease, and a 32.9% sequential increase.
- As of September 30, 2020, the Company's loyalty program had more than 52 million individual members and approximately 1,610,000 corporate members, compared to approximately 49 million and over 1,560,000 corporate members as of June 30, 2020. The Company had approximately 92.5% of room nights sold directly.
"We are glad to see a meaningful improvement in the third quarter of 2020 in some of our key operating and financial metrics, as a result of a return to more normal economic activities and living conditions in mainland China," said Mr. Alex Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GreenTree. "We continued to serve and protect guests, constantly adapting our operations and marketing campaigns to the evolving market conditions, and we increased income from operations, net income, and Adjusted EBITDA. Our margins continue to rise thanks to our flexible cost structure and the measures we have implemented since the outbreak of COVID-19," continued Mr. Xu.
"China has been walking a fine line in balancing pandemic control and economic recovery, with targeted measures introduced to help companies safely restart their businesses and people get back to their normal daily life. As COVID-19 came under control gradually since the second quarter, we saw a sustained recovery in domestic tourism and business. Riding on the recovery, we continued to optimize our brands, products and technology to capture domestic travel demand. As a result, our same-hotel RevPAR, excluding hotels being used for quarantine and temporary closures, decreased 16.3% in the third quarter to 125 RMB. For the third consecutive quarter in 2020, our overall performance was better than the average performance across the hospitality industry in China.
Thanks to the tireless work and dedication of our staff and franchisees, and the strong support of our loyal individual members and corporate members, the performance of our hotels continued to improve, with our occupancy rate approaching 85% during October Golden week, nearly the same as last year. In November, our occupancy rate rebounded to nearly the same level as last year, and RevPAR recovered to almost 95% of last year's level."
"Having gone through the challenges of the first nine months of 2020, we believe we can continue to execute our growth strategy and further enhance our partnership with our franchisees. We have accumulated extensive experience and are well prepared should the pandemic last much longer. We are confident in our ability to consistently achieve profitable growth and create long-term value for our shareholders."
Third Quarter of 2020 Financial Results
Quarter Ended
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2020
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Leased-and-operated hotels
72,530,518
66,823,544
9,842,044
Franchised-and-managed hotels
219,606,332
200,044,031
29,463,302
Total revenues
292,136,850
266,867,575
39,305,346
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2020
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Leased-and-operated hotels
184,867,320
150,961,027
22,234,156
Franchised-and-managed hotels
617,493,389
489,292,503
72,064,997
Total revenues
802,360,709
640,253,530
94,299,153
Total revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB266.9 million (US$39.3 million) [1], representing a 8.6% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was primarily due to the impact of COVID-19, which resulted in declined RevPAR of L&O hotels and F&M hotels, as well as partial reduction and extension of sublease income recognition. Total revenues increased from 216.0 million RMB in the second quarter, a 23.6% sequential increase, which was mainly attributable to a RevPAR growth from 90 RMB to 120 RMB. Total revenues for the first nine months of 2020 were RMB640.3 million (US$94.3 million) [1], representing a 20.2% decrease.
- Total revenues from leased-and-operated hotels for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB66.8 million (US$9.8 million) [1], representing a 7.9% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was primarily due to RevPAR decrease of 26.3%, and partial reduction and extension of sublease income recognition, and partially offset by the revenue contributed by 7 L&O hotels of the Urban Hotel Group ("Urban") which was acquired in November of 2019. Compared with the second quarter, total revenues from L&O hotels increased by 32.8%, mainly attributable to rising RevPAR and newly opened 3 L&O hotels. Total revenues from L&O hotels for the first nine months of 2020 were RMB151.0 million (US$22.2 million) [1], representing a 18.3% decrease.
- Total revenues from franchised-and-managed hotels for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB200.0 million (US$29.5 million) [1], representing a 8.9% year-over-year decrease. Initial franchise fees increased by 8.8% year-over-year, mainly attributable to the gross opening of 159 hotels. The 10.2% decrease from the third quarter of 2019 in recurring franchisee management fees and others was primarily due to RevPAR decrease of 19.6%. Compared with the second quarter, initial franchise fees increased by 24.8%, mainly attributable to more hotels opened; recurring franchisee management fees and others increased by 20.4%, mainly due to RevPAR sequential growth from 90RMB to 120 RMB. Total revenues from F&M hotels for the first nine months of 2020 were RMB489.3 million (US$72.1 million) [1], representing a 20.8% decrease.
Quarter Ended
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2020
RMB
RMB
US$
Initial franchise fee
15,277,606
16,619,577
2,447,799
Recurring franchise management
fee and others
204,328,726
183,424,454
27,015,503
Revenues from franchised-and-
managed hotels
219,606,332
200,044,031
29,463,302
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2020
RMB
RMB
US$
Initial franchise fee
41,274,393
42,985,481
6,331,077
Recurring franchise management
fee and others
576,218,996
446,307,022
65,733,920
Revenues from franchised-and-
managed hotels
617,493,389
489,292,503
72,064,997
Total operating costs and expenses
Quarter Ended
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2020
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating costs and expenses
Hotel operating costs
87,277,200
108,025,295
15,910,406
Selling and marketing expenses
20,785,447
21,273,500
3,133,248
General and administrative expenses
39,891,061
44,782,915
6,595,811
Other operating expenses
53,736
434,792
64,038
Total operating costs and expenses
148,007,444
174,516,502
25,703,503
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2020
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating costs and expenses
Hotel operating costs
246,216,861
292,705,145
43,110,808
Selling and marketing expenses
61,815,183
51,114,478
7,528,349
General and administrative expenses
105,391,932
121,672,457
17,920,417
Other operating expenses
161,710
1,633,064
240,524
Total operating costs and expenses
413,585,686
467,125,144
68,800,098
Hotel operating costs for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB108.0 million (US$15.9 million) [1], representing a 23.8% increase year-over-year. The increase was mainly attributable to higher rents, higher depreciation and amortization, and the consolidation of operation costs of Urban. In the third quarter, there were 3 L&O hotels newly opened and 5 L&O hotels under construction, which accounted for the main increase in hotel operating costs. Excluding L&O hotel operating costs, costs related to F&M hotels and others increased 0.8%, primarily due to the expansion of our business and F&M hotels. Comparing hotel operating costs with the second quarter, we observe a 13.8% sequential growth, mainly due to more L&O hotels coming into development. For the first nine months of 2020, hotel operating costs were RMB292.7 million (US$43.1 million) [1], representing a 18.9% increase.
Quarter Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2020
2020
RMB
RMB
US$
Rental
17,679,757
27,189,274
4,004,547
Utilities
4,231,308
3,666,479
540,014
Personnel cost
10,918,296
11,732,599
1,728,025
Depreciation and amortization
5,627,887
14,946,857
2,201,434
Consumable, food and beverage
7,760,883
7,937,167
1,169,018
Costs of general managers of
franchised-and-managed hotels
27,616,095
24,241,736
3,570,422
Other costs of franchised-and-managed
hotels
8,400,931
7,873,516
1,159,644
Others
5,042,043
10,437,667
1,537,302
Hotel Operating Costs
87,277,200
108,025,295
15,910,406
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2020
2020
RMB
RMB
US$
Rental
57,327,190
90,098,256
13,270,039
Utilities
15,277,291
11,258,969
1,658,267
Personnel cost
28,207,871
31,296,079
4,609,414
Depreciation and amortization
19,326,123
36,873,883
5,430,936
Consumable, food and beverage
21,529,959
23,477,610
3,457,878
Costs of general managers of
franchised-and-managed hotels
73,106,207
65,575,838
9,658,277
Other costs of franchised-and-managed
hotels
21,393,731
17,853,103
2,629,478
Others
10,048,489
16,271,407
2,396,519
Hotel Operating Costs
246,216,861
292,705,145
43,110,808
Selling and marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB21.3 million (US$3.1 million) [1], representing a 2.3% year-over-year increase. The increase was mainly attributable to the Company's first attempt to cooperate with Internet social platforms which became prevalent because of COVID-19. Excluding the above-mentioned advertising fees, selling and marketing expenses in this quarter decreased 40.4% year over year, and increased 3.3% quarter over quarter. For the first nine months of 2020, selling and marketing expenses were RMB 51.1 million (US$7.5 million) [1], representing a 17.3% decrease.
General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB44.8 million (US$6.6 million) [1], representing a 12.3% year-over-year increase. The increase was primarily attributable to higher depreciation and amortization for our property and equipment, increased investment in Research and Development, higher consulting fees, and the consolidation of expenses from Argyle Hotel Management Group (Australia) Pty Ltd ("Argyle") and Urban. Compared with the second quarter, G&A expenses decreased by 7.0%. General and administrative expenses for the first nine months of 2020 were RMB121.7 million (US$17.9 million) [1], representing a 15.4% year-over-year increase.
Gross profit for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB158.8 million (US$23.4 million) [1], representing a year-over-year decrease of 22.5%. Gross margin was 59.5%, compared to 70.1% a year ago. The decrease was primarily due the impact of COVID-19. Compared with the second quarter, gross profit increased by 31.2%, and gross margin increased from 56.1% to 59.5%. Gross profit for the first nine months of 2020 was RMB347.5 million (US$51.2 million) [1], representing a 37.5% year-over-year decrease.
Income from operations for the third quarter of 2020 totaled RMB100.9 million (US$14.9 million) [1], representing a year-over-year decrease of 33.9%. The decrease was mainly due to decreased revenues resulting from lower RevPAR, delays in new hotel openings, and certain extension of sublease income recognition. Operating margin, defined as income from operations as percentage of total revenues, was 37.8%, compared to 52.2% a year ago. Compared with the second quarter, income from operations increased by 61.1%, and operating margin increased from 29.0% to 37.8%, mainly attributable to revenue increase. Income from operations for the first nine months of 2020 totaled RMB200.8 million (US$29.6 million) [1], representing a year-over-year decrease of 50.5%.
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB134.0 million (US$19.7 million) [1], representing a year-over-year decrease of 24.3%. Adjusted EBITDA margin, defined as adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, was 50.2%, compared to 60.6% a year ago. Compared with the second quarter, adjusted EBITDA increased by 46.6%, and adjusted EBITDA margin increased from 42.3% to 50.2%. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the first nine months of 2020 was RMB272.9 million (US$40.2 million) [1], representing a year-over-year decrease of 43.6%.
Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB85.6 million (US$12.6 million) [1], representing a year-over-year decrease of 16.2%. Net margin was 32.1%, compared to 35.0% a year ago. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to revenue decrease partially offset by gains from investments in equity securities. Compared with the second quarter, net income decreased by 8.6%, and net margin decreased from 43.4% to 32.1%, mainly due to decline in gains from investment in equity securities since the second quarter. Net income for the first nine months of 2020 was RMB165.2 million (US$24.3 million) [1], representing a year-over-year decrease of 54.5%.
Core net income (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB92.4 million (US$13.6 million) [1], representing a year-over-year decrease of 31.5%. The core net margin, defined as core net income (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, was 34.6%, compared to 46.2% one year ago. Compared with the second quarter, core net income increased by 23.8%. Core net income (non-GAAP) for the first nine months of 2020 was RMB194.8 million (US$28.7 million) [1], representing a year-over-year decrease of 44.8%.
Earnings per ADS (basic and diluted) for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB0.81 (US$0.12) [1], down from earnings per ADS of RMB1.01 one year ago, down from RMB1.01 in the second quarter of 2020, mainly due to the decline in gains from investment in equity securities since the second quarter. Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB0.90 (US$0.13) [1], down from RMB1.32 a year ago, up from RMB0.72 of the second quarter of 2020. Earnings per ADS (basic and diluted) for the first nine months of 2020 was RMB1.71 (US$0.25) [1] down from RMB3.60 one year ago. Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB1.89 (US$0.28) [1] for the first nine months of 2020, decreased from RMB3.46 of 2019.
Cash flow. Operating cash inflow for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB175.4 million (US$25.8 million) [1] as a result of the recovery from COVID-19 and improved operating performance. Investing cash outflow for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB54.9 million (US$8.1 million) [1], which was primarily attributable to loans to franchisees, and investment in property and equipment. The investing cash outflow was partially offset by repayment from franchisees, as well as proceeds from short-term investments. Financing cash outflow was RMB4.1 million (US$0.6 million). Operating cash inflow for the first nine months of 2020 was RMB176.8 million (US$26.0 million) [1]. Investing cash inflow for the first nine months of 2020 was RMB53.8 million (US$7.9 million) [1]. Financing cash inflow for the first nine months of 2020 was RMB17.7 million (US$2.6 million) [1].
Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposit. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had total cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposits of RMB1,815.4 million (US$267.4 million) [1], compared to RMB1,714.0 million as of June 30, 2020. The increase from the second quarter was primarily attributable to cash inflow from operating activities, changes in fair value of equity securities and dividends from equity securities, and offset by loans to franchisees, investment in the decoration of L&O hotels, and cash outflow for balance fees for acquisitions.
COVID-19 Update
With effective control measures implemented by the Chinese government. Recently, China showed strong signs of economic rebound as the government introduced various policies to encourage domestic consumption. During the October Golden week, the number of domestic tourists rebounded to 637 million reaching 79 percent of last year's level and generating 466.6 billion RMB in revenue reaching 69.9 percent of last year's level, according to statistics from China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism. These figures pointed to a considerable improvement compared to the three-day Dragon Boat Festival vacation period this June, when there were 48.81 million tourists, accounting for 50.9% of last year's level.
With all these efforts the performance of our hotels continued to improve, with our occupancy rate approaching 85% during the October Golden week, nearly the same as last year. In November, our occupancy rate rebounded to nearly the same level as last year, and RevPAR recovered to almost 95% of last year's level.
Guidance
So far in 2020, our operations are in line with our previous forecast. Assuming the pandemic remains under control in China in Q4, the Company expects a decline in total revenues of 12%-15% for the full year 2020, compared to 2019.
The guidance set forth above reflects the Company's current and preliminary views based on our recovery speed and may not be indicative of the final financial results for future interim periods and the full year.
Conference Call
GreenTree's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on December 2, 2020 (9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on December 3, 2020).
Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:
International
1-412-902-4272
Mainland China
4001-201-203
US
1-888-346-8982
Hong Kong
800-905-945 or 852-3018-4992
Singapore
800-120-6157
Participants should ask to join the GreenTree call, please dial in approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled time of the call.
A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until December 9, 2020.
Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:
International Dial-in
1-412-317-0088
U.S. Toll Free
1-877-344-7529
Canada Toll Free
855-669-9658
Passcode:
10149105
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.998.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, as we present it, is a useful financial metric to assess our operating and financial performance before the impact of investing and financing transactions, income taxes and certain non-core and non-recurring items in our financial statements.
The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by other charges and gains we consider to be outside the ordinary course of our business.
The use of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income has certain limitations because it does not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect our operations. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are significant components in understanding and assessing our operating and financial performance. Depreciation and amortization expense for various long-term assets, income tax and share-based compensation have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and core net income does not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest expense/income, gains/losses from investments in equity securities, income tax expenses, share-based compensation, share of loss in equity investees, government subsidies and other relevant items both in our reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.
The term Adjusted EBITDA and core net income is not defined under U.S. GAAP, and Adjusted EBITDA and core net income is not a measure of net income, operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When assessing our operating and financial performance, you should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for our net income, operating income or any other operating performance measure that is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our Adjusted EBITDA and core net income may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA and core net income or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA and core net income in the same manner as we do.
Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, to the consolidated statement of operations information are included at the end of this press release.
About GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG) is a leading hospitality management group in China. As of September30, 2020, GreenTree had a total number of 4,195 hotels. In 2019, GreenTree ranked among the Top 12 worldwide in terms of number of hotels in "World's Largest Hotel Companies: HOTELS' 325", published by HOTELS magazine, and was as well the fourth largest hospitality company in China in 2019 based on the statistics issued by the China Hospitality Association.
GreenTree has built a strong suite of brands including its flagship "GreenTree Inns" brand as a result of its long-standing dedication to the hospitality industry in China and consistent quality of its services, signature hotel designs, broad geographic coverage and convenient locations. GreenTree has further expanded its brand portfolio into mid-to-up-scale and luxury segments through a series of strategic investments. By offering diverse brands, through its strong membership base, expansive booking network, superior system management with moderate charges, and fully supported by its operating departments including Decoration, Engineering, Purchasing, Operation, IT and Finance, GreenTree aims to keep closer relationships with all of its clients and partners by providing a brand portfolio that features comfort, style and value.
For more information on GreenTree, please visit http://ir.998.com
Safe Harbor Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," "confident," "future," or other similar expressions. GreenTree may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about or based on GreenTree's current beliefs, expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and our industry, are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: GreenTree's goals and growth strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; trends in the hospitality industry in China and globally; competition in our industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and other regions where we operate; the regulatory environment in which we and our franchisees operate; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided, including the forward-looking statements made, in this press release are current as of the date of the press release. Except as required by law, GreenTree undertakes no obligation to update any such information or forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the information is provided or statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
---Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow—
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2020
2020
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
319,847,701
567,434,639
83,574,090
Short-term investment
437,279,026
205,186,988
30,220,777
Investments in equity securities
207,007,926
181,974,105
26,801,889
Accounts receivable, net of allowance
99,701,226
121,005,102
17,822,125
Amounts due from related parties
31,739,731
29,114,524
4,288,106
Prepaid rent
18,794,665
8,230,135
1,212,168
Inventories
2,537,717
4,064,736
598,671
Other current assets
66,004,017
62,839,705
9,255,288
Loans receivable, net
82,312,201
181,054,867
26,666,500
Total current assets
1,265,224,210
1,360,904,801
200,439,614
Non-current assets:
Restricted cash
22,312,522
22,169,900
3,265,273
Long-term time deposits
560,000,000
570,000,000
83,951,926
Loan receivable, net
121,563,742
163,841,761
24,131,283
Property and equipment, net
614,936,505
641,366,729
94,463,110
Intangible assets, net
496,280,316
492,028,655
72,467,989
Goodwill
100,078,236
100,231,487
14,762,503
Long-term investments
398,637,701
410,512,592
60,461,970
Other assets
76,957,992
56,102,628
8,263,023
Deferred tax assets
160,488,193
170,466,037
25,106,934
TOTAL ASSETS
3,816,479,417
3,987,624,590
587,313,625
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term bank loans
60,000,000
60,000,000
8,837,045
Accounts payable
15,296,042
22,783,708
3,355,678
Advance from customers
40,105,627
32,007,939
4,714,260
Amounts due to related parties
3,518,031
1,991,598
293,331
Salary and welfare payable
42,650,527
52,459,503
7,726,450
Deferred rent
5,179,664
1,454,458
214,218
Deferred revenue
231,925,272
239,482,475
35,271,956
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
302,448,361
310,355,001
45,710,351
Income tax payable
93,909,177
63,387,103
9,335,911
Total current liabilities
795,032,701
783,921,785
115,459,200
Deferred rent
17,821,686
26,330,439
3,878,055
Deferred revenue
410,807,248
370,646,075
54,590,267
Other long-term liabilities
118,112,511
136,266,485
20,069,884
Deferred tax liabilities
195,303,547
206,682,669
30,441,067
Unrecognized tax benefits
261,641,717
275,349,655
40,554,621
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,798,719,410
1,799,197,108
264,993,094
Shareholders' equity:
Class A ordinary shares
219,526,699
222,587,070
32,783,531
Class B ordinary shares
115,534,210
115,534,210
17,016,349
Additional paid-in capital
1,152,108,217
1,149,280,404
169,270,709
Retained earnings
308,698,533
484,484,710
71,356,886
Accumulated other comprehensive income
65,300,854
64,250,172
9,463,028
Total GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. shareholders'
equity
1,861,168,513
2,036,136,566
299,890,503
Non-controlling interests
156,591,494
152,290,916
22,430,028
Total shareholders' equity
2,017,760,007
2,188,427,482
322,320,531
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
3,816,479,417
3,987,624,590
587,313,625
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2019
September 30,
2020
September 30,
2020
September 30,
2019
September 30,
2020
September 30,
2020
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Leased-and-operated hotels
72,530,518
66,823,544
9,842,044
184,867,320
150,961,027
22,234,156
Franchised-and-managed hotels
219,606,332
200,044,031
29,463,302
617,493,389
489,292,503
72,064,997
Total revenues
292,136,850
266,867,575
39,305,346
802,360,709
640,253,530
94,299,153
Operating costs and expenses
Hotel operating costs
(87,277,200)
(108,025,295)
(15,910,406)
(246,216,861)
(292,705,145)
(43,110,808)
Selling and marketing expenses
(20,785,447)
(21,273,500)
(3,133,248)
(61,815,183)
(51,114,478)
(7,528,349)
General and administrative expenses
(39,891,061)
(44,782,915)
(6,595,811)
(105,391,932)
(121,672,457)
(17,920,417)
Other operating expenses
(53,736)
(434,792)
(64,038)
(161,710)
(1,633,064)
(240,524)
Total operating costs and expenses
(148,007,444)
(174,516,502)
(25,703,503)
(413,585,686)
(467,125,144)
(68,800,098)
Other operating income
8,449,390
8,577,445
1,263,321
16,995,685
27,671,358
4,075,551
Income from operations
152,578,796
100,928,518
14,865,164
405,770,708
200,799,744
29,574,606
Interest income and other, net
18,055,095
23,140,692
3,408,256
52,283,638
47,861,876
7,049,293
Interest expense
(735,927)
(203,604)
(29,988)
(2,121,402)
(2,941,850)
(433,288)
(Losses)/gains from investment in
equity securities
(21,796,444)
2,905,553
427,942
54,040,607
(9,734,782)
(1,433,778)
Other income, net
-
517,981
76,290
2,690,742
517,981
76,290
Income before income taxes
148,101,520
127,289,140
18,747,664
512,664,293
236,502,969
34,833,123
Income tax expense
(46,994,932)
(41,821,938)
(6,159,706)
(150,211,254)
(72,398,501)
(10,663,147)
Income before share of gains in equity
investees
101,106,588
85,467,202
12,587,958
362,453,039
164,104,468
24,169,976
Share of gains in equity investees, net of tax
1,067,166
170,211
25,070
779,369
1,118,542
164,743
Net income
102,173,754
85,637,413
12,613,028
363,232,408
165,223,010
24,334,719
Net losses/(gains) attributable to non-
controlling interests
939,576
(2,347,248)
(345,713)
3,271,890
10,563,167
1,555,787
Net income attributable to ordinary
shareholders
103,113,330
83,290,165
12,267,315
366,504,298
175,786,177
25,890,506
Net earnings per share
Class A ordinary share-basic and
diluted
1.01
0.81
0.12
3.60
1.71
0.25
Class B ordinary share-basic and
diluted
1.01
0.81
0.12
3.60
1.71
0.25
Net earnings per ADS
Class A ordinary share-basic and
diluted
1.01
0.81
0.12
3.60
1.71
0.25
Class B ordinary share-basic and
diluted
1.01
0.81
0.12
3.60
1.71
0.25
Weighted average shares outstanding
Class A ordinary share-basic and
diluted
67,416,046
68,286,954
68,286,954
67,183,025
68,286,954
68,286,954
Class B ordinary share-basic and
diluted
34,762,909
34,762,909
34,762,909
34,762,909
34,762,909
34,762,909
Other comprehensive income, net
of tax
Foreign currency translation
adjustments
19,606,912
(11,616,690)
(1,710,954)
15,824,409
(7,800,682)
(1,148,916)
Unrecognized gain on an available-for-
sale investment
-
6,750,000
994,168
-
6,750,000
994,168
Comprehensive income, net of tax
121,780,666
80,770,723
11,896,242
379,056,817
164,172,328
24,179,971
Comprehensive (losses)/income attributable to
non-controlling interests
939,576
(2,347,248)
(345,713)
3,271,890
10,563,167
1,555,786
Comprehensive income attributable
to ordinary shareholders
122,720,242
78,423,475
11,550,529
382,328,707
174,735,495
25,735,757
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2020
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating activities:
Net income
102,173,754
85,637,413
12,613,028
363,232,408
165,223,010
24,334,719
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
11,069,474
18,063,004
2,660,393
26,890,288
50,068,849
7,374,344
Share of gains in equity method investments
(757,717)
(170,211)
(25,070)
(469,920)
(1,118,542)
(164,743)
Gains from disposal of a long-term investment
(309,449)
-
-
(309,449)
-
-
Interest income
(4,248,415)
(2,217,211)
(326,560)
(14,662,224)
(7,059,071)
(1,039,689)
Bad debt expense
10,663,023
4,123,789
607,368
5,663,910
22,052,714
3,248,014
Losses/(gains) from investment in equity securities
21,796,444
(2,905,553)
(427,942)
(54,040,607)
9,734,782
1,433,778
Foreign exchange losses/(gains)
614,390
(51,687)
(7,613)
85,951
(261,556)
(38,523)
Share-based compensation
7,522,984
-
-
18,632,776
232,558
34,252
Income tax expenses related to dividend distribution
or retained profits
4,140,689
6,486,874
955,413
11,940,633
14,576,403
2,146,872
Contingent consideration included in other current
liabilities and other assets
-
2,046,066
301,353
-
2,046,066
301,353
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(6,591,451)
(4,658,499)
(686,123)
(30,460,379)
(43,356,590)
(6,385,736)
Prepaid rent
(2,070,338)
642,280
94,599
(1,358,757)
10,564,530
1,555,988
Inventories
(55,490)
(1,274,556)
(187,722)
1,113,304
(1,511,933)
(222,684)
Amounts due from related parties
(1,974,899)
8,625,331
1,270,374
(1,996,450)
10,135,528
1,492,802
Other current assets
4,784,543
(18,021,028)
(2,654,211)
4,970,725
(3,193,950)
(470,418)
Other assets
4,267,763
(8,142,812)
(1,199,306)
(7,875,091)
(17,157,334)
(2,527,002)
Accounts payable
1,332,798
4,598,670
677,311
3,302,907
7,487,666
1,102,814
Amounts due to related parties
(76,817)
521,868
76,863
755,531
(1,526,433)
(224,819)
Salary and welfare payable
(471,404)
8,405,275
1,237,963
(5,521,054)
9,778,026
1,440,148
Deferred revenue
5,676,928
6,439,785
948,478
10,502,629
(32,603,970)
(4,802,046)
Advance from customers
3,127,446
(339,768)
(50,042)
849,222
(8,097,688)
(1,192,661)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
3,050,771
36,865,011
5,429,629
31,312,003
16,760,864
2,468,608
Income tax payable
11,452,280
15,896,890
2,341,359
(15,880,832)
(30,522,077)
(4,495,416)
Unrecognized tax benefits
7,662,789
16,917,849
2,491,730
36,577,122
13,707,938
2,018,961
Deferred rent
(681,471)
632,148
93,106
(2,532,739)
4,783,547
704,541
Other long-term liabilities
8,456,070
424,893
62,580
12,049,539
1,603,859
236,223
Deferred taxes
(2,297,390)
(3,180,335)
(468,413)
2,700,045
(15,548,950)
(2,290,113)
Net cash provided by operating activities
188,257,305
175,365,486
25,828,545
395,471,491
176,798,246
26,039,567
Investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(33,707,518)
(26,948,009)
(3,969,013)
(47,218,828)
(68,576,946)
(10,100,293)
Purchases of intangible assets
-
-
-
-
(9,075)
(1,337)
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
-
60,262
8,876
1,300,000
71,387
10,514
Acquisitions, net of cash received
(4,318,317)
(6,660,000)
(980,912)
(248,978,924)
(7,915,807)
(1,165,872)
Advances for acquisitions
(11,244,749)
-
-
(59,111,449)
-
-
Repayment of advances for acquisitions
-
872,700
128,535
-
36,312,700
5,348,283
Purchases of short-term investments
(405,305,933)
(610,180)
(89,870)
(617,825,906)
(148,300,207)
(21,842,260)
Proceeds from short-term investments
4,248,415
8,817,211
1,298,635
761,078,783
407,451,316
60,011,093
Increase of long-term time deposits
(40,000,000)
-
-
(500,000,000)
(30,000,000)
(4,418,522)
Purchases of investments in equity securities
(65,086,928)
-
-
(89,123,279)
-
-
Purchases of long term investments
-
-
-
(247,456,740)
-
-
Proceeds from disposal of equity securities
76,361,856
263,768
38,849
221,583,600
263,768
38,849
Dividends received from investment in equity
securities
-
5,081,888
748,481
-
7,622,306
1,122,644
Proceeds from disposal of equity method investments
-
-
-
-
6,380,000
939,672
Loan to a related party
(220,536,455)
(119,400,000)
(17,585,719)
(337,516,205)
(304,766,500)
(44,887,254)
Repayment from a related party
220,300,000
111,100,000
16,363,261
337,279,750
297,256,179
43,781,103
Loan to third parties
(104,000,000)
(3,800,000)
(559,680)
(255,775,219)
(7,000,000)
(1,030,987)
Repayment of loan from third parties
-
-
-
121,280,219
-
-
Loan to franchisees
(34,861,152)
(59,310,002)
(8,735,419)
(66,451,152)
(205,761,780)
(30,305,435)
Repayment from franchisees
3,187,806
35,586,060
5,241,260
10,455,159
70,801,095
10,427,874
Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities
(614,962,975)
(54,946,302)
(8,092,716)
(1,016,480,191)
53,828,436
7,928,072
Financing activities:
Distribution to the shareholders
-
-
-
(208,025,814)
-
-
Proceeds from short-term borrowings
-
2,997,225
441,444
-
21,437,555
3,157,411
Repayment of short-term borrowings
-
(10,000,000)
(1,472,841)
-
(10,000,000)
(1,472,841)
Capital contribution from noncontrolling interest
holders
2,370,000
2,884,202
424,797
12,760,000
6,262,589
922,380
Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities
2,370,000
(4,118,573)
(606,600)
(195,265,814)
17,700,144
2,606,950
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash
equivalents and restricted cash
8,375,549
(1,474,708)
(217,201)
(64,704)
(882,510)
(129,980)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash
equivalents and restricted cash
(415,960,121)
114,825,903
16,912,028
(816,339,218)
247,444,316
36,444,609
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the
beginning of the period
866,946,688
474,778,636
69,927,335
1,267,325,785
342,160,223
50,394,754
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at
the end of the period
450,986,567
589,604,539
86,839,363
450,986,567
589,604,539
86,839,363
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2020
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income
102,173,754
85,637,413
12,613,028
363,232,408
165,223,010
24,334,719
Deduct:
Other operating income
8,449,390
8,577,445
1,263,321
16,995,685
27,671,358
4,075,551
Gains from investment in equity securities
-
2,905,553
427,942
54,040,607
45,440,136
6,692,609
Share of gain in equity investees, net of tax
1,067,166
170,211
25,070
779,369
1,118,542
164,743
Other income, net
-
517,981
76,290
2,690,742
517,981
76,290
Add:
Other operating expenses
53,736
434,792
64,038
161,710
1,633,064
240,524
Income tax expense
46,994,932
41,821,938
6,159,706
150,211,254
72,398,501
10,663,147
Interest expense
735,927
203,604
29,988
2,121,402
2,941,850
433,288
Share-based compensation
7,643,465
-
-
19,819,047
232,558
34,252
Depreciation and amortization
7,172,700
18,063,004
2,660,393
22,993,514
50,068,849
7,374,344
Losses from investment in equity securities
21,796,444
-
-
-
55,174,918
8,126,387
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
177,054,402
133,989,561
19,734,530
484,032,932
272,924,733
40,197,468
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2020
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income
102,173,754
85,637,413
12,613,028
363,232,408
165,223,010
24,334,719
Deduct:
Government subsidies (net of 25% tax)
-
1,005,153
148,043
5,048,981
14,217,238
2,093,973
Gains from investment in equity securities (net
of 25% tax)
-
2,179,165
320,956
40,530,455
34,080,102
5,019,457
Other income (net of 25% tax)
-
388,486
57,218
2,018,057
388,486
57,218
Add:
Share-based compensation
7,643,465
-
-
19,819,047
232,558
34,252
Losses from investments in equity securities (net
of 25% tax)
16,347,333
-
-
-
50,081,189
7,376,162
One-off selling expense(net of 25% tax)
4,306,969
-
-
4,306,969
-
-
One-time fees and expense
210,000
3,839,368
565,478
1,153,650
3,839,368
565,478
One-time provision of bad debt
-
-
-
-
9,501,082
1,399,358
Income tax expenses related to dividend
distribution
4,140,689
6,486,874
955,413
11,940,633
14,576,403
2,146,872
Core net income(Non-GAAP)
134,822,210
92,390,851
13,607,702
352,855,214
194,767,784
28,688,193
Core net income per ADS (Non-GAAP)
Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted
1.32
0.90
0.13
3.46
1.89
0.28
Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted
1.32
0.90
0.13
3.46
1.89
0.28
Operational Data
As of September 30, 2019
As of September 30, 2020
Total hotels in operation:
3,102
4,195
Leased-and-owned hotels
30
37
Franchised hotels
3,072
4,158
Total hotel rooms in operation
245,705
305,125
Leased-and-owned hotels
3,724
4,620
Franchised hotels
241,981
300,505
Number of cities
309
341
Quarter Ended
As of September 30, 2019
As of September 30, 2020
Occupancy rate (as a percentage)
Leased-and-owned hotels
73.1%
70.6%
Franchised hotels
86.1%
79.3%
Blended
85.9%
79.1%
Average daily rate (in RMB)
Leased-and-owned hotels
224
171
Franchised hotels
173
151
Blended
174
151
RevPAR (in RMB)
Leased-and-owned hotels
164
121
Franchised hotels
149
120
Blended
149
120
Number of Hotels in Operation
Number of Hotel Rooms in Operation
As of September 30, 2019
As of September 30, 2020
As of September 30, 2019
As of September 30, 2020
Luxury
21
20
4,739
4,042
Argyle
21
20
4,739
4,042
Mid-to-up-scale
171
337
17,147
30,303
GreenTree Eastern
100
137
10,691
14,305
Deepsleep Hotel (无眠酒店)
2
3
161
221
Gem
22
33
2,002
3,016
Gya
18
39
1,566
3,340
Vx
19
32
1,544
2,563
Ausotel
10
12
1,183
1,561
Urban Garden and others*
/
81
/
5,297
Mid-scale
2,412
2,684
202,235
217,922
GreenTree Inn
1,986
2,113
169,889
178,179
GT Alliance
297
321
22,951
24,560
GreenTree Apartment
7
13
373
862
Vatica
122
123
9,022
8,925
City 118 Selected and others*
/
114
/
5,396
Economy hotels
498
1,154
21,584
52,858
Shell
498
593
21,584
25,791
City 118 and others*
/
561
/
27,067
Total
3,102
4,195
245,705
305,125
* Others include other brands in each segment of Urban.
For more information, please contact:
GreenTree
Ms. Selina Yang
Phone: +86-21-3617-4886 ext. 7999
E-mail: ir@998.com
Mr. Nicky Zheng
Phone: +86-21-3617-4886 ext. 6708
E-mail: ir@998.com
Christensen
In Shanghai
Ms. Constance Zhang
Phone: +86-138-1645-1798
E-mail: czhang@christensenIR.com
In Hong Kong
Ms. Karen Hui
Phone: +852-9266-4140
E-mail: khui@christensenIR.com
In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com
1 The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB6.7896 on September 30, 2020 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/20201005/
2 Tier 1 Cities refers to Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou; Tier 2 Cities refers to the 32 major cities, other than Tier 1 Cities, including provincial capitals, administrative capitals of autonomous regions, direct-controlled municipalities and other major cities designated as municipalities with independent planning by the State Council.
